ROTY Edition 1 Volume 8: Conviction Insider Buying, Regulatory Feedback And Trades

Readers can look forward to progression of the model account, as we reach our 10 stock maximum and are forced to make tough decisions and debate which ideas get to stay.

In the future readers can expect other types of articles from as before, but priority will always be given to ROTY updates and new ideas.

We are adding two quarter positions, thus bringing positions in these two picks to half size in the model account.

Welcome to the eighth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to ten positions, and with trades typically occurring in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion. For the sake of transparency and developing a track record, I am keeping a running tally of ideas and their performance.

Of our six current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and two positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.



Position Updates

Proteon Insiders Double Down

Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) is our most recently established position. Be sure to read the write-up, as well as insightful comments from readers below.

Several insiders filed (Form 4s) on the 26th of June, as they doubled down putting their money on the line in the most recent private placement. Notably, company director Tim Haines bought a whopping $2.5 million or so. Other 10% owners also participated, adding to my conviction on this idea (see LINK for reader convenience).

Keep in mind that it's all too common for company insiders to buy a few shares on the open market and generate a press release touting the action, when in reality the dollar amount is low or insignificant relative to their purchasing power. Real, conviction insider buying as seen here can be a powerful force, one which I wouldn't be surprised to see helping shares gain momentum.

Positive FDA Meeting for Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) issued a press release communicating a successful outcome to end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA. Key points where the following:

They received confirmation that single, positive efficacy study would be enough to allow for NDA filing for M207.

Received confirmation that their long term safety study design would be sufficient support the NDA filing as well. The trial would evaluate 150 patients for six months and 50 patients for a year, with a primary goal of establishing skin tolerability during the year long period. This study should be initiated by the third quarter.

FDA signed off on their CMC development plan (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), with approval pending the usual steps including site inspections.

Actions to Take:

Model account will be adding to position in Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), a quarter position at the day's closing price bringing the total position size to a half position. I believe the regulatory feedback adds further clarity and paves the way for future upside and a runup event. Model account will be adding to Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) position, a quarter position at the day's closing price bringing total position size to a half position. I might be too early to this one, but at times these revaluation plays can really show some strength before catalyst investors come to the table, catching them by surprise.

Other Thoughts

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB) corrected 2.71% today, explaining weakness in several of our positions. Still, even with the pullback readers should keep in mind the index has realized a solid gain for the previous month.

IBB data by YCharts

Important Reminder:

Now that ROTY articles and portfolio are well underway, readers should be aware that I will return to publishing other types of articles from time to time. Whether biotech, technology, or other sectors, my goal is always to approach stocks and write about them from a different angle, including covering names that might not be on investors' radar or give a unique take on a more-well known name.

Rest assured, ROTY articles always come first in terms of priority for me, as it is my primary offering and way of adding value to readers.

As the 10 stock model account fills out, we will get to the fun part, which is managing the trades, updating investors on news, and making the tough choices of giving some picks the boot whenever a higher conviction idea/thesis is found. The end result should always be something that I can be proud of and have given my best, hoping you guys find it useful as well.

Feedback welcome as always and thanks for reading.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher, with a special emphasis on ROTY (Runner of the Year) ideas. If that interests you and you would like to learn more about this strategy, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, I also write a weekly blog post for discussion of other ROTY ideas as well as strategy and other useful topics. My sincere appreciation to those of you who join our discussion in the comments (especially bears) as well as readers who share my publication with others who might benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX, MTFB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.