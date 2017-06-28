With A 22.1% Dividend Yield, REML Is The Highest Of The ETNs, But New Risks Are Present

REML’s Performance Since Inception

High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs are luring investors seeking income in today’s low yielding environment. A relatively recent addition to the roster of the High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs is the X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). It is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of MREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL).

From the first day of trading on July 13, 2016 to June 23, 2017 the total return on REML was 53.51% based on a purchase on July 13, 2016 at the closing price of $24.96, the June 23, 2017 price of $32.90 and the reinvestment of dividends through June 2017. It does not include my projected July 2017 monthly dividend of $1.4294. It might be noted that the total return on REML was more than triple the total return on the S&P 500 (SPY) of 15.43% over the same period with reinvestment of dividends. Over that same period the total return on MORL was 55.91%.

Those who have followed MORL since its’ inception might feel an eerie déjà vu. MORL’s initial pricing was at $25, as was REML’s. On October 17, 2012, the first day of trading MORL closed at $25.88. It then drifted downward and closed at $20.78 on November 14, 2012. MORL then rose on balance with the peak closing price of $32.05 reached on April 8, 2013. By that point many of the mREITs were trading at premiums to book value and some of them began issuing new shares, putting downward pressure on mREIT price and MORL. The taper tantrum brought MORL down to a closing price of $16.12 on August 19, 2013. After that, MORL traded is a wide range with a peak of $23.41 on June 27, 2014 and then eventually falling to $9.22 on January 21, 2015, in response to the increase in the Fed Funds rate by the Federal Reserve in December 2014. That was a buying opportunity since MORL has now risen to $19.34. It might be noted that since the first day of trading October 17, 2012, when MORL closed at $25.88 through to June 23, 2017, the total return on MORL assuming reinvestment of dividends was 98.58%, which exceed the total return on SPY of 83.34% over the same period also with reinvestment of dividends.

The increase in REML from the first day of trading on July 13, 2016 closing price of $24.96 to the June 23, 2017 price of $32.90, might remind some of the movement by MORL from October 17, 2012 where it closed at $25.88 to the peak closing price of $32.05 reached on April 8, 2013. Or it could just be a coincidence that has no useful predictive power.

REML vs MORL

On an annualized monthly compounded basis the yield on REML is 22.1%. This is more than the 19.9% MORL yield on a similar basis I projected in: MORL's 19.9% Dividend Yield Has Produced Triple Digit Total Returns, But New Risks Have Arisen. It is safe to say that on an ongoing basis the returns on REML and MORL should be close. However, the dividend yield for REML should be slightly higher since the highest yielding mREIT in any of the two is Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), which is in REML but not in MORL. The inclusion of higher yielding mREITs in REML is not totally offset by the higher .85% REML tracking fee. MORL has a tracking fee of 0.40%

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels. That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The very low volume means that liquidity is poor and thus there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are definitely not advised. At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL matures on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL.

Those with accounts at Fidelity might consider REML since Fidelity does not allow new buy orders in MORL or any of the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs. As I described in: REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. REML now has a basket of 34 mREITs while MORL has only 25. Thus, REML provides more diversification than MORL. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide some diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Analysis of the July 2017 REML Dividend Projection

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC), ORC and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR)) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

All of the quarterly payers have ex-dates in June 2017, except for: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) and Great Ajax Corp (AJX). Istar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) does not currently pay dividends. This means that 39 of the 44 will contribute to the July 2017 dividend. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price and contribution to the dividend for each of the index components.

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) increased its’ quarterly dividend from $0.48 to $0.50. REML’s July 2017 dividend will likely be also boosted by the increase in net asset (indicative value). As I explained in MORL Dividend Drops Again In October, Now Yielding 21.5% On A Monthly Compounded Basis, if the dividends on all of the underlying components in a 2X leveraged ETN, such as REML, were to remain the same for a specific month, but the indicative value (aka net asset value or book value) was lower, the dividend paid, which is essentially a pass-through with no discretion by management, would also decrease. This is the result of the rebalancing of the portfolio each month required to bring the amount of leverage back to 2X. Of course, an increase in indicative value would result in a corresponding increase in the dividend.

My projection for the July 2017 dividend for REML is $1.4294. The projection for the dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date for each of the index components and the price and contribution to the dividend for those components that will contribute to the June 2017 dividend.

Outlook For REML and Reasons For Caution

Since 2016, the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For June 11th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, in the index upon which REML is based, the average market to book value was 100.48%. That was the highest level since the 101.35% of April 27, 2017. As the title of the abovementioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums, reaching a 101.35% market to book value on April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% by May 9, 2017. With REML at a new high, it is very likely that the average market to book value is now above 101.35%.

The sharp, approximately 5% drop, in the market to book value from April 27 to May 9, 2017 that was essentially also about a 5% decline market price of mREITs and a 11.46% decline in the price of REML, illustrates that buying mREITs or securities based on baskets of mREITs such as REML can be problematic when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for MORL, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard.

The June 2017 increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve brings further attention to the interest rate risk associated with investing in REML. The prospects for REML and the mREITs primarily depend on the future path of interest rates. To a large extent, the levels of interest rates depend on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REML and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates.

REML and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

Higher long-term rates can be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like REML that emulate borrowing money to buy a portfolio of mREITs. The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. For REML the relevant short-term rate is three-month LIBOR which is closely correlated to repo rates.

The fears that actions by the Trump administration could bring on an inflationary period have abated as some of the worst policies have not been enacted and others seem to be encountering delays. There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Janet Yellen and the other current members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee seem to be well aware that an imminent spike in inflation is not likely and have expressed views that not that many increases in the target Federal Funds rate may be needed to bring the rate to a neutral level. Janet Yellen has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions. However, there are other possible risks that many have not considered yet.

One risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration. As I elaborated on in: REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking taking actions which may generate short-term gratification especially in terms of appearing to address a problem, but make the problem eventually much worse is behavior well known. Arguably, with tweets and other actions, President Trump appears to exhibit that type of behavior at times. Installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board could generate short-term gratification as President Trump could be seen by some as fulfilling a promise to his base and early supporters. However, a policy that required much higher interest rates could possibly be disastrous, both for the mREITs and most likely the country.

Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics.

There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors since most of the rule-based policy formulas would call for a much higher Federal Funds rate now.

Another risk that may not have been considered, might arise from the recent decision to delay the vote on the Republican Health care bill, presumably due to an inability to garner enough votes for passage. That could be called the “Drunken Sailor Comprise”. I have felt that is was likely is that all of the Republican Senators and Congress members will be put in a room, and their leaders will say something to the effect that: We are going to have a $600 billion tax cut with not one penny of it going to anyone who makes less than $250,000 per year, and you are giving us grief over things like how many or how few people are going to be uninsured and funding Planned Parenthood? When put that way all the Republicans will likely fall in line and the Republican Health care bill will pass both houses. However, differences within the Republican caucuses between those who feel the Republican replacement bill goes too far and those who feel it does not go far enough, could prove insurmountable.

A possible outcome could be that President Trump strikes a deal with Democrats where there is no cut in Obamacare spending, minor technical improvements and repeal of the taxes on high-income households that are used to finance Obamacare. Repeal of the Obamacare taxes on high-income households would be enough to get the support of most of, but not all of the Republican legislators. A bill that fully funds all present law Obamacare spending, albeit via additional borrowing, and thus can be said not to take away health insurance from anyone, would be hard for many Democrats to oppose. If a combination of Republican Senators unable to resist a $600 billion tax cut with not one penny of it going to anyone who makes less than $250,000 per year and Democratic Senators unable to resist a bill that does not eliminate anyone’s health insurance can reach 60 votes, it can pass without any regard to reconciliation rules.

In order to pass a bill in the Senate under reconciliation rules, and thus require only 50 votes rather than 60, it must not add to the deficit. With 60 votes increasing the deficit is not an obstacle. That is why the Republicans had to offset repeal of the Obamacare taxes on high-income households with cuts in Medicaid spending and reduction in the subsidies to middle class buyers of Obamacare insurance policies. As with the possibility of Trump installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board, this deal could generate short-term gratification, but grief later. Trump could bask in the glow of being a great dealmaker. And boast that he kept his promise of not hurting those on Medicaid or now receiving Obama subsidies. However, it would almost assure him a Republican primary challenge in 2020. Additionally, increasing the deficit by repealing the Obamacare taxes on high-income households without any offsetting spending cuts could arouse the bond market vigilantes both within the Federal Reserve and in financial markets.

The outlook for both equity and fixed income markets remains cloudy. Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. A threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.3%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

There is still a small possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in the tax legislation the Republicans are working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in: The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL’s essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

That the mREITs are trading at a premium to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until mREIT discounts return. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that they may have to liquidate a position in these ETNs in the near future should avoid REML, due to its’ lack of liquidity. Conversely, some with longer-term horizons may want to consider REML because of its’ higher yield and the possibility of using a limit order to pick-up cheap shares if REML hits an air-pocket, which is when the lack of a deep order book causes a thinly traded issue to temporarily dive in price.

In the past, mREITs trading at premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. Indeed some mREITs such as ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) announced sales of additional shares near the peak. The other lesson we can learn from the last four years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like MORL, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and MORL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy and the composition of the Federal Reserve Board, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect, possibly accompanying a surge in the Federal deficit, or that Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board individuals who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

I was originally drawn to MORL as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proves correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry. The same factors still make me a buyer of REML.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, REML and MORL are the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. For many of the Fargo Business Development Companies in the index upon which BDCL is based, the bulk of their portfolio debt holding are adjustable rate loans. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

This increase in the market to book value accounts for much of the recent outperformance of MORL and REML relative to CEFL. In terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL and REML. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL. However, it can be safely assumed that much of the outperformance by BDCL relative to CEFL was due to increases in the market-to-book value ratio for the BDCL components.

My calculation projects a July 2017 REML dividend of $1.4294. The implied annualized dividends would be $6.619, based on annualizing the most recent three months including the July 2017 projection. This is a 20.1% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $32.90. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 22.1%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 22.1% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $271,190 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $22,100 initial annual rate to $59,884 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.46% 12.60 6/28/2017 0.3 q 0.2916 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 10.64% 22.21 6/28/2017 0.18 m 0.0572 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.46% 22.86 6/28/2017 0.48 q 0.1179 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.42% 16.59 6/29/2017 0.5 q 0.1484 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.65% 10.34 6/28/2017 0.26 q 0.0776 MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.51% 8.55 6/27/2017 0.2 q 0.0700 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.41% 19.74 6/28/2017 0.62 q 0.0919 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.25% 16.75 6/28/2017 0.5 q 0.0842 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.82% 8.55 6/23/2017 0.4 q 0.1186 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.49% 19.17 6/28/2017 0.46 q 0.0556 CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.70% 8.76 6/20/2017 0.25 q 0.0511 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.28% 17.14 6/14/2017 0.28 q 0.0247 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.14% 18.33 04/11/2017 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.13% 24.20 7/3/2017 0.33 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 2.10% 11.06 6/28/2017 0.21 q 0.0265 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 2.00% 27.31 6/13/2017 0.19 m 0.0092 STAR iStar Inc 1.80% 11.96 MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.78% 19.45 6/28/2017 0.45 q 0.0273 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 1.72% 13.73 6/8/2017 0.3 q 0.0249 RESI Altisource Residential Corp 1.47% 13.17 06/28/20177 0.15 q 0.0111 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.45% 6.41 6/22/2017 0.2 q 0.0300 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 1.20% 6.30 6/28/2017 0.18 q 0.0227 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.93% 18.98 6/15/2017 0.475 q 0.0154 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.85% 10.75 6/28/2017 0.31 q 0.0163 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.75% 13.48 6/28/2017 0.27 q 0.0100 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.73% 7.14 7/3/2017 0.18 q 0.0122 SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.70% 15.15 6/28/2017 0.37 q 0.0113 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.68% 10.12 6/28/2016 0.14 m 0.0062 RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.60% 9.94 6/28/2017 0.05 q 0.0020 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.45% 14.23 5/12/2017 0.28 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.43% 18.86 6/28/2017 0.49 q 0.0074 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.42% 22.55 6/29/2017 0.35 q 0.0043 RAS RAIT Financial Trust 0.35% 1.91 5/24/2017 0.09 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 15.65 6/28/2017 0.4 q 0.0037

