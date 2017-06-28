Anadarko Petroleum - Struggles Continue, No Quick Solution In Sight

Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is among the worst performing large-caps this year despite the integrated business model which focuses both on value and growth. The sluggish oil price environment is an obvious headwind for Anadarko which furthermore has been hit by concerns regarding the consequences of the explosion in Firestone, Colorado.

The fact that Anadarko has higher break-even costs compared to other shale players, high interest costs on a large gross debt position, further declines in oil prices, and concerns about safety have caused a lot of pressure on the shares, for the right reasons.

While I have been very cautious on Anadarko in the past, I see no reasons to pick up shares yet at these levels, although I would not actively bet against the shares at these lower valuations.

The Business...

Anadarko´s profile is quite diverse. The company is quite sizable with production of 795,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in Q1, with divestiture-adjusted production totaling 672,000 barrels per day. The company is mostly a play on the US in which it produces gas, oil and NGLs in the shale basins as well as the Gulf. Roughly 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day were produced abroad, of which the vast majority in Algeria. The company furthermore operates a gathering, processing and marketing segment. Production in the US is growing thanks to organic investments and the purchase of Freeport-McMoRan in the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of last year.

The company has shed quite some non-core assets over the past year, producing roughly 125,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, while funneling funds in the the Gulf and shale plays, in a move which increased the portion of liquid production by 8 percentage points to 61% of total production. The company recorded net cash proceeds of $2.8 billion from divestments, including the Eagle Ford and Marcellus assets.

...Is Not Yet Profitable

Amidst all the moving parts, including acquisitions and divestitures, as well as moves in underlying energy prices and hedge results, the PL requires some detailed analysis. First quarter losses came in at a reported $318 million.

The loss was in part the result of a combined $575 million in impairment charges while the bottom line was aided by $99 million in derivative gains and another $509 million in gains reported on divestitures. Adjusted for these issues and some minor other items, adjusted earnings came in at $330 million.

That is a sizable loss given that adjusted production totaled 672,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, for production of 61 million barrels a quarter. That suggests that losses in Q1 amounted to more than $5 per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced, at a time when shale players were profitable or breaking even.

Divestitures fortunately resulted in a reduction of the net debt load of the business, as cash balances rose to $5.8 billion, for a net debt load of $9.5 billion. Excluding the net debt of WGP, which is a separate business but has been consolidated, net debt stands at $6.5 billion. The quarterly interest bill increased to $223 million for the quarter, which makes that the business might be able to refinance some debt or buy back debt with cash holdings in order to reduce interest payments. The annualized interest bill of $900 million just looks very expensive given the gross net debt load of $9.5 billion, as Anadarko could fund its finances a bit more efficient in this area, not having the requirement to hold so much cash at hand.

Capex And Cash Flows

For the year of 2017, Anadarko has set a $4.6 billion capital spending budget, plus or minus a hundred million. 80% of these investments are focused on the core areas in the US, comprised out of the Gulf of Mexico, DJ Basin and the Delaware Basin. These investments in US production areas, combined with $900 million in midstream and other US investments bring the total domestic capital spending budget at roughly $3.5 billion. The remaining portion of investments goes into cash flow producing properties in Africa to a smaller degree, and to exploration and LNG projects.

All these investments should be sufficient to produce roughly 650,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day this year, of which roughly 55% is produced in the form of oil. What is disappointing in this outlook is that divestiture-adjusted production hit 672,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in Q1, which pretty much shows that a $4.6 billion capital spending budget is not sufficient, or barely sufficient to keep production flat. Depreciation charges ran at just $1.1 billion in Q1 which means that annualized depreciation charges pretty much offset capital spending, as current depreciation charges are artificially lowered by large impairment charges in the past.

That suggest that based on capital spending and the sum of depreciation charges, the company will be net investing some $200 million into the business. Worrisome is that first quarter adjusted losses of $330 million were achieved in an oil-price regime of $50 per barrel, as a 10% drop in prices ever since could easily hurt pre-tax earnings by $200 million a quarter. That suggests that current losses might run close to $500 million a quarter in a $45 oil world, for a $2 billion annual loss rate. These losses, alongside the modest net capital investments and tiny dividend do put pressure on the balance sheet.

Even if we generously use the $6.5 billion net debt load, (excluding consolidated subsidiaries) this debt position might be on the increase rather rapidly at this point in time. Given that operating losses came in at roughly $100 million in Q1, these losses could rise to $300 million in this price environment, for an EBIT loss of $1.2 billion a year. After adding back $4.4 billion in depreciation charges, an EBITDA number currently hovers at just $3-$3.5 billion. Combined with the fact that the balance sheet is not deleveraging, and this debt load is already equivalent to 2-3 times net debt (depending on your definition of net debt) as well as the fact that Anadarko is lagging compared to some peers in terms of its operating efficiently, there are real cause of concerns for investors.

No wonder why the 550 million shares outstanding have come down a lot from a peak of $73 last year, to $43 at this point in time, as shares come within striking distance of the lows set during the tumultuous time period in early 2016.

Final Thoughts

I understand why investors in Anadarko are not upbeat, despite divestitures being made which have bolstered the liquidity position. There are a few drawbacks regarding Anadarko at this point in time. The real issue is the relative steep adjusted loss of +$300 million in Q1 in world of $50 oil at a time when other peers have fared much better, even as the company has midstream assets as well.

This costs disadvantage is a real issue as Anadarko actually has quite some leverage on its books, and high interest costs as well given the high gross debt load. Other complications include of course the Firestone accident. It is not just the incident directly which is very painful for the business, the consequences of this might have wider consequences for the company and parts of the industry at large. This even ignores the second accident regarding an oil tank explosion which put the company in a negative light.

In December of last year I looked at the prospects for Anadarko when its shares still traded in their $70s. The company announced the sale of assets in the Marcellus as the sale price looked on the cheap side to me, while I liked the purchase of the Gulf of Mexico assets from Freeport a few months earlier. That said, given the run-up in the shares and sizable adjusted losses at that point in time, I actively called for caution. While shares have retreated in a big way, with losses running at 40%, it is arguably too late to joint the short side unless you are truly pessimistic. On the other hand, I see no triggers to at on the long side, given the break-even costs of the business as well a continued cash outflows.