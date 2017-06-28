Costco: Problems Brewing

Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST) has one of its warehouses about 6 miles from where I live. Its gas is by far the cheapest I have seen in my city with its present price a good 8% cheaper than any other service station in my locality. It obviously makes sense to anyone who is doing high mileage to sign up as a Costco member even if only to avail of the cheap gas as the savings can turn out to be significant. However what would happen if the punch bowl were taken away and low oil prices became a distant memory? The stock looks to be on a slippery slope at the moment as shares are down over $20 over the last 2 weeks alone.

Higher gas prices over time is what I believe will eventually play out and that is something not a lot of Costco bulls are talking about. Rising fuel prices make customers think twice about going to stores and then when they are in them; they become more conscious of what items they are buying. In fact, the present intermediate cycle in oil looks to be coming to an end as crude has now printed a failed daily cycle (which means price has declined under the most recent daily low). We should be closing in on a bottom here as technical indicators are well oversold and this present intermediate cycle is already 33 weeks old (cycles rarely last longer than 35 weeks).

We all know that Costco's business model is all about volume. The business up to now has thrived on stocking a set number of items (so supplier discounts can be maximized) and turning over these items as quickly as possible. Because of its $118+ billion turnover, the company is able to generate gross margins of 13.3% and operating margins of 3.1%. Furthermore many investors are attracted to the stock because of the free cash flow it generates due to the collecting of membership fees up front. Free cash flows have never been higher at $2,151 billion on a trailing twelve month basis which easily covers the dividend. This probably means the retailer's special dividend will continue for now.

However, how long will this retailer be able to buck the e-commerce trend and keep customers coming back to its warehouses in droves? The company has decided not to double down on its e-commerce investments, unlike competitors such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). This must be a worry considering where the industry seems to be headed. In fact the notion that Costco is to some degree Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) proof because of its margins and membership model is dubious to say the least. Yes Costco has essentially gotten away with things up until now as operating margins of 3.4% were boosted by sales of $28.22 billion (8% top line growth) in its recent quarter. Furthermore renewal rates (90%+) remain strong in the US so everything will remain rosy - right?

Many analysts in this space compare Costco to the Amazon Prime program due to their membership models and the clientele they attract. However when you really analyse both companies' models, they are in effect very different. Why? Well Amazon's price cut to its prime program for people on food stamps recently illustrated that Jeff Bezos is not solely after higher income families. The problem is that it hasn't been a surprise to me that Costco hasn't followed suit but rather has raised its membership fees. Why? Because obviously the company doesn't think this would be profitable. First people would have to actually get to the warehouses and secondly they would have to spend significantly for Costco to get some type of return - something the majority of them would definitely not be used to.

When you stand back and look at Costco's model, it makes perfect sense why they are not doubling down on their e-commerce investments. Isn't it much more profitable for Costco for a family to spend $350 every time they come to a warehouse instead of ordering $35 worth of goods ten times? Of course it is but the problem is that ultimately the market will decide how it wants to shop - not Costco. Amazon is moving at breakneck speed to give customers more convenience and service irrespective of how much a customers orders at any given time. Furthermore you can bet that Amazon's prime program will keep expanding with new offerings in an attempt to lure more and more grocery shoppers into their program.

This is the problem I have with Costco at present. I just don't see any ingenuity or creativeness. The "if its not broken, don't fix it" attitude may be fine for 2017 but customer buying preferences are changing and Costco needs to predict these changes before they fully come into play. Expanding its footprint has worked up until now but this won't be enough going forward especially in an environment of rising oil prices and interest rate increases. Even if the likes of Amazon can't match Costco's cost advantage, the tech company will really be hammering home the convenience argument. I fear that over time that Costco's "spend in advance" culture will begin to dissipate as more and more buying options get presented to customers over the next few years. And remember gas prices. Driving 15 miles for example to fill up the automobile means one has lost 40 miles of gas already. Customers get far more clued in to these arguments when more of a family's income needs to go to loans and gas every month. More ingenuity and creativity is what this warehouse club needs at present.

