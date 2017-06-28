This Is Not Time To Be Greedy

The current bull market has been one of the most impressive, and most hated bull markets in history. While I understand that bull markets rarely, if ever, die because of skepticism, we are likely in the final phase of this bull market. We don't know how it will end, but history clearly tells us it will end, and likely soon. Investors would be well served to begin considering strategies to protect their money, as opposed to arrogantly assuming this time is different.

For investors who have been around a while, it shouldn't be difficult to remember the 2008/2009 bear market. It was indeed one of the scariest times in financial history. I can still clearly remember the Federal Reserve holding emergency meetings and cutting rates in a global coordinated effort to stop the market panic.

I also clearly remember standing in line at the bank on Oct 10th, 2008. To my left was a customer who was telling the bank teller about how much money she had lost in the market. To my right, a different customer was telling a different bank teller how much money he had lost in the market. Blue chip stocks were moving lower by integers every day and nothing seemed capable of stopping it. There was no light at the end of the tunnel, and no one could put together a convincing argument that stocks were even capable of moving sustainably higher. That was a great time to be greedy.

Stocks eventually bottomed five months later. One of my favorite fund managers and market commentators, Doug Kass, made literally the best call that I have ever seen in the history of the stock market, calling the exact bottom.

The general economy did not begin to recover until the summer of 2009, and when it did, there were constant talks about a "double dip" recession. The point of all this is simple. Markets bottom on extreme negative sentiment. They top out on widespread optimism.

This is a chart of the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio with history dating back to the 1800's.

Chart Source: ValueWalk

Only three times in history have valuations been as stretched as they are today. 1929 was the end of the Roaring 20's and was followed by the Great Depression. 1999 was the end of the longest economic boom in history and was followed by the dot com and technology bust and the 2001 recession.

Something else for readers to keep an eye on is the 2 year and 10 year treasury yields. Historically when 10 year yields invert and trade below 2 year yields, a recession follows. This indicator is nearly perfect for predicting recessions. Currently the yields are flattening. They have not fully inverted, but should they, I would advise readers to watch out below.

Chart Source: Bloomberg

I'm not here to predict what will be the downfall of the current economic expansion. I assure you stocks won't crash simply because they are expensive. What I will say is that once we do have a meaningful catalyst for sending stocks lower, the excesses of today will begin clearing out and it won't be pretty. Generally speaking, stocks have a tendency to bottom out during recessions at around 11 or 12 times earnings. Compounding this downward price action is the fact that in a recession earnings are naturally falling, leading to a downward spiral of investors selling stocks even as they trade at historically low prices, simply because investors anticipate further deterioration in fundamentals.

Knowing that bull markets rarely ever last this long, and knowing that valuations are stretched to levels historically followed by painful drawdowns, I encourage investors today to worry less about chasing returns, but instead to consider the preservation of their capital. This does not mean sell everything and stuff your money in a mattress. It does however, require a sober look at the stocks you hold and possibly shifting away from overvalued stocks and more towards value, high yield value, consumer non-cyclical stocks, bonds, and believe it or not, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).

Value can outperform in a bear market simply because by definition these stocks trade at valuations that are much more reasonable to begin with. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is one of the best examples of this. The company today trades for a paltry 11 times earnings. The company offers a giant "net payout yield", which combines the dividend yield with the buyback yield. In 2016 Kroger returned $2.2 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Compare that to today's market capitalization of just over $20 billion and we have a company that is priced at less than half of the valuation of the broader market with 11% of their current market value being returned to shareholders each year.

For investors who enjoy selling options, one could double their cash yield by selling the January 2018 calls with a $27.50 strike. By doing so, you agree to sell your Kroger less than seven months from now at $27.50 should the stock trade at or above that level. Should Kroger remain below $27.50 in January, the cash is yours to keep. In the event that the stock trades above $27.50 you sell your shares for a gain of $5.39 per share, or 24% in seven months. The S&P 500 would need to trade above 3,000 in seven months in order for this trade to underperform the market.

Another value stock which offers a great place to hide in this overvalued market is Berkshire Hathaway. The company has a long history of relative outperformance during and coming out of recessions. One thing Warren Buffett is amazing at is stockpiling cash during good times and putting it to use during hard times. Take this quote from Berkshire Hathaway's 2016 annual report:

Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it's imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons. And that we will do.

As of the most recent quarter, Berkshire Hathaway had $80 billion of cash on hand. Warren Buffett has mentioned in the past that he wouldn't allow Berkshire Hathaway to operate with less than $20 billion of cash, meaning the company is able to put upwards of $60 billion to work if given a good opportunity. This doesn't take into account the fact that the company generates over a billion dollars each month, therefore I would expect the cash pile to continue to grow over time.

There is also the implied floor in Berkshire Hathaway's stock price due to Warren Buffett's open intention to buy large amounts of stock should it fall below 120% of book value. This is another excerpt from the 2016 annual report:

To recap Berkshire's own repurchase policy: I am authorized to buy large amounts of Berkshire shares at 120% or less of book value because our Board has concluded that purchases at that level clearly bring an instant and material benefit to continuing shareholders. To date, repurchasing our shares has proved hard to do. That may well be because we have been clear in describing our repurchase policy and thereby have signaled our view that Berkshire's intrinsic value is significantly higher than 120% of book value. If so, that's fine. Charlie and I prefer to see Berkshire shares sell in a fairly narrow range around intrinsic value, neither wishing them to sell at an unwarranted high price - it's no fun having owners who are disappointed with their purchases - nor one too low. Furthermore, our buying out "partners" at a discount is not a particularly gratifying way of making money. Still, market circumstances could create a situation in which repurchases would benefit both continuing and exiting shareholders. If so, we will be ready to act. Quote Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2016 Annual Report

With this target of 120% of book value, we have to remind ourselves that book value is a moving target. As Berkshire Hathaway continues to pile up cash, its book value rises. Simply put, there is a steadily rising "floor" under the stock and it, along with the mountain of cash ready to be deployed into distressed investments, will serve investors well during a bear market.

For investors who enjoy selling options, you can sell January 2019 Berkshire Hathaway $200 strike calls for $400 per contract. This becomes free money should the stock fail to trade above $200 per share by January 2019. Should the stock trade above $200 by then, investors would realize a total return in excess of 22% for the trade. The S&P 500 would need to trade near 3,000 in order to achieve a similar return.

Another great place to hide out in a bear market or recession is in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). This company falls into the consumer non-cyclical category, and it is also a dividend paying growth machine. In a recession, the Federal Reserve will generally cut interest rates, which may lead to a weakening US Dollar. This turns out to be a huge windfall for Philip Morris, as they generate 100% of their revenue outside of the United States. Followers of mine are likely well aware that I am a huge fan of Philip Morris, and I have written about this company many times.

Another great place to hide out in preparation for a bear market is the lower end of the investment grade bond world. The reason I suggest the lower end of the spectrum is because these bonds will carry higher interest rates, and therefore, will have more yield support in a declining or negative rate environment. Kroger has long dated bonds due in 2046 that can give investors a 4.25% cash yield as well as the opportunity for a near 10% capital gain simply because they are trading at 91 cents on the dollar. Macy's (NYSE: M) has bonds trading between 80-90 cents on the dollar with cash yields approaching 6% annually. These bonds could easily trade up to par should we enter a recession and interest rates turn negative again. In addition, Macy's is rapidly repaying debt with all available free cash flow beyond its dividend. This credit positive move will put support under these already investment grade bonds.

To summarize, I feel that the market will struggle to attain significantly higher prices from here, and that the current bull market and economic expansion are approaching the end of their lives. This does not mean that stocks will immediately collapse, but once we have a catalyst for investors to begin selling, the fact that stocks are broadly priced at valuations that require a rosy future in order to maintain current prices will surely bring a lot of pain to investors. Now is not the time to be greedy. You can still achieve a decent return going forward, but with significant levels of protection that come from value investment prices, high dividend yields, bonds, consumer non-cyclical stocks, and of course the king of the bear market -Berkshire Hathaway.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, BRK.B, M, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.