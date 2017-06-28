Cytosorbents: A Razor & Razor Blade Story

The company is starting to make some progress to becoming an operationally break even concern.

“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).” ― Mark Twain

I thought today we would revisit a company with a unique razor & razor blade type business model that continues to be "off the radar" for most investors.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $120 million, shares of critical care immunotherapy firm Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO) have decreased around 4% in the past year and 25% in the past three years. Shares soared as much as 125% in 2015, however gains quickly dissipated as management guided for weakened direct sales in the first half of the year as a result of restructuring their direct sales force.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Jersey, the firm specializes in blood purification to control deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients, representing a $20 billion opportunity according to management. Their core product, CytoSorb, is approved in the European Union and distributed in 43 countries and in use to reduce cytokine release syndrome which is known to cause organ failure, massive inflammation and death in illnesses like sepsis, lung injury and cancer immunotherapy.

The product is also used during and after cardiac surgery, and has been used safely in over 23,000 cases. The company’s technology is based on highly porous polymer beads which can remove toxic substances from blood and other body fluids via pore capture and surface adsorption - each bead is the size of a grain of salt and are synthesized in the company’s manufacturing facility in New Jersey and protected by 32 U.S. patents. Cytosorbents counts as strategic partners both Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo Cardiovascular, Biocon Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and 58 investigator-sponsored studies are underway in a variety of applications.

Pipeline:

Management believes that CytoSorb is uniquely positioned in the severe inflammation market, as many conventional treatments are either too weak (ie. NSAIDs, aspirin) or too strong (ie. corticosteroids, chemotherapy, radiation) to adequately address patient and physician needs.

The company’s treatment is one of the highest grade medical sorbents on the market today and is compatible with existing dialysis and heart-lung machines, potentially treating over 70 blood volumes per 24-hour treatment and with each treatment utilizing a new cartridge.

In the 46 patient REFRESH 1 trial utilizing CytoSorb in high risk cardiac surgery, the company was able to identify valve replacement patients who were at the highest levels of peak pfHb, which would allow them to enrich future studies for patients at greatest risk of organ injury. Researchers were also able to demonstrate that CytoSorb significantly reduces pgHb and activated complement during treatment.

An important catalyst will occur in the near term when the company announces their preliminary pivotal trial design for the United States after first meeting with the FDA in the second quarter. The trial would be utilizing CytoSorb intra-operatively during complex cardiac surgery to reduce post-operation adverse events, with the study scheduled to start in the second half of the year and approval potentially in 2020 pending positive trial results. Dubbed “REFRESH 2”, the trial will be similar in design to the prior study but with the previously identified target population of patients with highest levels of pfHb who are at greatest risk for organ injury. The trial would enroll 300 to 500 patients in 30 to 40 centers, with an expected total cost of $10 to $12 million over the three years it is expected to take.

In January the company expanded its partnership with Fresenius Medical Care, extending its exclusive distribution of CytoSorb in select territories through 2019 with guaranteed minimum quarterly orders, joint development of marketing materials and potential increases in effective sales force in each country (France, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland).

Cytosorbents’ direct sales force is focused on major universities and public hospitals in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg. In the largest market, Germany, the company achieved a permanent, dedicated reimbursement code, which could provide important validation for the therapy as well as result in higher reimbursement, sales, and usage.

Management likens their product to a razor blade, with the razor being the existing installed base of ICU dialysis and ECMO machines and their product generating blended gross margins of around 68% on an average direct selling price of $1,000 per cartridge. 1 to 10 cartridges are typically used per patient, 1 to 2 in open heart surgery, and 3 to 5 for the treatment of sepsis.

The company’s pipeline consists of a next-generation product under development, CytoSorb-XL, which would add endotoxin removal capability to cytokine, exotoxin, and other inflammatory mediator removal. HemoDefend is their development-stage blood purification system designed to remove contaminants in transfused blood products in order to reduce fatal transfusion reactions and improving blood quality.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts appear generally positive on the name, with Cowen recently initiating the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target (over 50% upside from present levels). They cited several near term catalysts as well as the $10 million annual revenue run rate with adoption likely to be boosted in the medium term. Maxim reiterated a $10 price target after the company received a two year Small Business Innovation Research {SBIR} contract of $1 million from the United States Department of Defense, noting that the non-dilutive funding would allow them to develop Cytosorb for use in fungal mycotoxin blood purification. They also mentioned the launch of VetResQ into the U.S. veterinary market as a positive while their focus remains on the U.S. REFRESH pivotal trial expected to begin in the near term. The average analyst price target on the name is approximately $10.00 a share.

In the latest quarter, the company’s cash position increased to $13.5 million after receiving $11.5 million in a secondary offering. First quarter revenues increased 72% to $3.1 million, while product sales increased 63% to $1.6 million. Sales were significantly impacted by positive developments in Germany, where hospitals began to receive notification about the new reimbursement amount which they are due under the company’s new dedicated reimbursement code. Since early June two directors and four members of executive management purchased 20,000 shares on the open market.

Outlook:

I continue to maintain a small stake in this unique device play. Its razor and razor blade business model remains me a bit of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (ZLTQ) which turned out to be an eleven bagger from the first time I profiled it in the summer of 2012 to its eventual buyout by Allergan (AGN) earlier this year. Today seemed a good time to recap its recent progress.

“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” ― Aristotle

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, CTSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.