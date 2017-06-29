National Accident Helpline Is A Great Company With A Temporary 'Problem'

NAHL has a conservative balance sheet, great management, strong value proposition, a growing competitive advantage, and rising profits, along with being in an industry with good long-term prospects.

NAHL also diversified via profitable acquisitions a year before the announcement of the legislation, and its new segments are not affected by the legislation.

The management of NAHL has shown itself to be highly competent in tackling similar legislation in the past, resulting in increased profits.

NAHL, The 'Problem' And The Solution

NAHL: What is NAHL Group PLC?

National Accident Helpline Limited (NAHL/OTCPK:NHLPF) provides services to its Panel Law Firms in the consumer legal services industry; i.e. dealing with consumer law. It earns the largest share of its revenue from the Personal Injury market (£30.0m GBP), followed by Critical Care (£10.4m) and Residential Property (£9.0m).

At its core, it is a specialist marketing company in the legal field but has started playing a more active role in providing services via its Critical Care acquisition, and investing in its Panel Law Firms via Alternative Business Structures. (more detail ahead)

The Problem: What are the events that have resulted in this buying opportunity?



In November 2015, the Chancellor put forth proposed regulations which sought to restrict the ability for sufferers of minor whiplash injuries to claim compensation. In addition, the Government announced its intention to increase the Small Claims limit from £1,000 to £5,000. Following that in February 2017, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) responded to the consultation as part of the introduction of the Prisons and Courts Bill, with Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) claims up to £5,000 and non-RTA claims of up to £2,000 being dealt with in the small claims track, scheduled for implementation in October 2018.

This legislation is expected to hurt revenues in the Personal Injury (PI) market, especially in the RTA segment by reducing the fees earned by PI law firms

NAHL's share price fell from a high of 420p in October 2015 to a low of 120p. Following the actual proposals being tabled in Feb 2017 being less extreme than expected, the share price rose to 160p and subsequently settled down to around 140p following payment of a 12.5p dividend.

Note: Of the total PI claims registered in 2015/16, over 75.0% remained in the area of Road Traffic Accidents. According to NAHL estimates, however, less than 30% of their enquiries were impacted by these proposals.

Note: In June 2017, the Prison and Courts Bill was dropped, and in its place, a Civil Liability Bill for the PI changes was introduced with the same proposals.

The Solution: What steps is NAHL taking to address the situation?

Before we discuss the current steps that NAHL is taking to address the situation, it is important we assess how the Management of NAHL has addressed a similar situation in the past.

The past: In 2013 there were changes to PI claims process which included the banning of referral fees, then a major source of NAHL revenues. Russell Atkinson, the current CEO of NAHL, had a pivotal role in implementing its strategy following the regulatory change in 2013.

Following the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act (LASPO) coming into effect on 1 April 2013, the group’s ongoing business was split into two reporting segments: Solicitor Income and Products. The revenue model for Solicitor Income changed from being referral fees paid by law firms for claimant leads, to each Panel Law Firm (PLF) paying a monthly share of the group's marketing and overhead costs plus a variable margin, and in addition, paying an initial deposit equivalent to six weeks’ expected business.

NAHL also decided to halve the number of law firms on its panels from 100 firms on 1 March 2013 to 50 firms by FY13. The ongoing PLFs were selected on a range of criteria such as efficiency, scale, financial strength and quality of work, including case success rates. Many of these PLFs also had longstanding relationships with the group. In the product segment, NAHL started marketing a new ATE insurance product following the introduction of LASPO. This new product was better geared towards the new legal regulations.

From the following table of NAHL's diluted EPS in the years 2013-2016, we can see that NAHL emerged as a more profitable company as a result of its response to the regulations.

2013 - 22.5p

2014 - 20.2p

2015 - 25.0p

2016 - 26.5p

After the repercussions of the LASPO regulations reduced the earnings per share (EPS) of the company by 10.2% in 2014; they followed it up by an increase in EPS of 23.76% in 2015.

The present: In the present scenario, as soon as it became aware of the regulations NAHL started working on a response. It cut down spending on lead acquisitions, keeping in mind that the demand from Panel Law Firms (PLFs) would decrease. It also started looking into Alternative Business Structures, which meant investing along with the PLFs in cases.

Management said:

We are committing further investment during 2017 resulting in a deferment of profit and cash flow, which will be realised in the future as cases settle. We plan that this will be a continuing feature of NAH's business. It is our intention to increase our investment in marketing to create additional enquiry volume so that these new arrangements run alongside our existing panel strategy.

This response by NAHL was similar in principle to the strategy executed during the 2013 regulatory issues. Rather than try and squeeze out profits from a dying business model, they moved on and created a better one. It is expected, however, to result in a deferment of profit and cash flow as per management guidance above.

The future: Lobbied by a very powerful Insurance sector, PI compensation seems to be in the cross eye of legislators, as shown by regulations in 2013 and 2016. Aware of this, NAHL has addressed the future risk of more legislation through a systematic diversification plan executed via profitable acquisitions.

In February 2015 they diversified into Residential Property by buying Fitzalan for £4.3m, followed by Searches UK in January 2016 for £2m. In 2016 the Residential Property division reported a profit of £1.4m. This was an ROI of 22% compared to NAHL's nominal interest rate on its borrowing for the Fitzalan acquisition at 2.50% above Libor.

Similarly, in Oct 2015 the company diversified into Critical Care by purchasing Bush & Company Rehabilitation Limited for £29.2m. In 2016, the Critical Care division reported a profit of £3.8m. This was an ROI of 13% compared to the company's nominal interest rate on its borrowing for this acquisition of 1.65% above Libor.

NAHL expects to grow market share and revenue in both Residential Property and Critical Care segments. In the 2016 Annual report, NAHL reported that the Critical Care division grew market share by 2.1% in a market that, according to their estimates grew by 1.4%.

Qualitative Analysis

NAHL Managements response to the business problem it is facing is a long-term solution, so it's important for an investor to gauge the qualitative aspects of the company, which we will attempt to do in the following discussion.

Does NAHL have a strong Value Proposition for its customers?

Personal Injury Division Customers

Claimants: The alternative for claimants to using companies such as NAHL is to spend time doing their own research, finding relevant law firms and then contacting multiple firms. The value that NAHL provides claimants is via a free service whereby NAHL seeks to understand the client's situation, verify if the claim is valid and then connect them with a high-quality law firm which suits their needs.

Law Firms: NAHL's expertise in legal services marketing and their national brand provide cost effective ways for the law firms to outsource their marketing and vetting of claimants. As long as law firms are profitable from the cases referred to them by NAHL, it is a win-win structure. The company also provides law firms with other products such as insurance, expert witnesses, etc on a cost effective & efficient basis due to its national reach.

Critical Care Division Customers

Critically injured people: The value provided to critically injured people is through the top quality rehabilitation services that Bush & Co. has been providing them for the past 30 years.

Law Firms: Bush provides the lawyers with an array of proven high-quality services accessible via a single provider. Bush's long-standing reputation for providing these services is the core of its value proposition to lawyers.

Residential Property Division Customers

Property buyers and sellers: NAHL's value proposition to property buyers and sellers is to provide them with a more efficient way of accessing required legal services at a cheaper rate due to its online focus.

Property Lawyers: For property lawyers, NAHL provides value via cost effective leads gained by its expertise in marketing and its national presence.

Does NAHL have Management that is right for the company and its shareholders?

The Management team:

Russell Atkinson joined the Company in 2012 as Managing Director of NAH. He has been credited with playing a pivotal role in implementing its strategy following the regulatory changes in 2013. He became CEO of the Group, following Admission in 2014.

Steve Dolton is currently CFO of the Group having joined in 2012.

Simon Trott is Managing Director (MD) of NAH. He joined the company recently in Dec 2015.

Helen Jackson has worked with the NAHL group since 2012 as group HR director and recently took over the role of Managing Director of Bush & Company from Rachel Bush, its co-founder in July 2016. Rachel Bush has stayed on in a part-time role as Clinical Director.

Richard Rickwood joined the Group in 2011 as Group Operations Director. Richard is now Managing Director of Fitzalan Partners.

Assessment of Qualifications and Experience:

The CEO, CFO, and MD of Fitzalan have proven their chops. Simon, MD of NAH who has only recently joined the company has previously spent 11 years in senior management roles at Towergate Partnership Group, culminating in CEO of Towergate Direct Division.

The wild-card among Management is Helen Jackson, recently promoted to MD of Bush. It is difficult to know if she will be able to maintain the clinical independence and service quality of Bush and Co, two aspects that the company credits for its dominance of the market, in the same way as Rachel Bush, the co-founder did.

All senior management other than the new MD of Bush have on paper qualifications needed for their roles.

Assessment of Management's Ethics and Past actions:

The Management and Board seem ethical, based largely on lack of any evidence to the contrary. There have been no shareholder-unfriendly actions in their history. Management seems committed to people; this includes its customers, partners, and employees.

The past actions of NAHL management have shown them to be very fast responders to changes in their industry as proven by their actions after LASPO in 2013 and the results therein.

Management seems to be effective in capital allocation, which is a major positive for the growth potential of a cash generative company such as NAHL. As mentioned earlier in the analysis, diversification into Residential Property gave the company an ROI of 22% in 2016 at a borrowing cost of 2.50% above Libor. Similarly, diversification into Critical Care gave the company an ROI of 13% at a borrowing cost of 1.65% above Libor.

While Management is open to growth via acquisition, they are still being conservative with their spending. At the time of writing, the Debt/Equity ratio was 0.19 & Debt/Free Cash Flow ratio was 1.19, each of which is considered a conservative ratio.

Assessment of Managements Compensation Structure:

Salaries: As informed in the 2016 annual report quoted below, the compensation structure of senior management is designed to make their interests aligned with that of shareholders. The fact that the top guys did not get a bonus in 2016 is a strong indication that this is a company that sets the bar for performance incentives very high. The Executives and Non-Executive Directors pay seem commensurate with their roles.

The 2016 annual bonus was subject to stretching financial targets set by the Committee and, notwithstanding the strong financial performance achieved by the Group in the face of uncertain market conditions in PI and Residential Property, the profit threshold for the bonus scheme was not met. As a result, no bonus payouts were made to the CEO and CFO. Executive Directors have been awarded a 2% increase in base salary with effect from 1 March 2017, in line with the percentage increase in base salary awarded to the wider workforce.

Stock Options: In 2014, the company awarded both CEO and CFO £0.3m of stock options. However, these would vest only if average annual compound growth in EPS between 2013 and 2016 was at least 10%. In 2015, the company awarded both CEO and CFO £1.6m of stock options vesting only if average annual compound growth in EPS between 2015 and 2017 was at least 10%. In 2016, no long-term incentive plan (LTIP) awards were granted during the year. From 2017 onwards it was proposed that LTIP awards will be made to Executive Directors on an annual basis. The Board had yet to determine details of the awards as of the time of writing.

From the above, it is evident that remuneration is not only closely aligned to shareholder interests, but also subject to a very high standard of performance. While such alignment does not directly equate to higher profits, it does at least give shareholders confidence that Managements interests are aligned with theirs and dilution of shares will only take place if EPS is increasing at a substantial rate.

Assessment of Management Ownership:

The CEO owns 0.77% of the company - a value of £0.5m; about 2 times his annual salary. The CFO owns 1.48% of the company - a value of £1m; about 5 times his annual salary. These are down from highs of 0.83%, and 2% respectively in 2014. In a response to questions asked by this analyst, management suggested dilution accounted for the %ownership declines.

In total, key management including CEO and CFO and their immediate relatives control 4.4% (2015: 4.8%) of the voting shares of the Company at 31 December 2016.

No insider buys or sells have taken place in last three years, so most of the ownership seems to be via stock grants or ESOPs.

Does the Industry that NAHL operates in have good mid to long term prospects?

Legal Services Marketing: NAHL is a Consumer Legal Services marketing business, applying marketing, digital and call handling expertise to markets within the broader CLS sector. Growing usage of the Internet to seek legal services makes this a good business to be in.

As per the 'UK Legal Services Market Report 2016' published by IRN Research, the conveyancing and personal injury segments are continuing to polarise: larger firms are using M&A to grow their market share while smaller law firms and more firms are starting to make increasing use of main media advertising and Internet marketing techniques to boost brand awareness and use. The days of Consumer Legal Services being marketed exclusively via word of mouth is changing and NAHL should be able to grow as a specialized marketing company in this industry.

Personal Injury: PI legal services is a non-cyclical mature segment. It provides a vital service as access to justice for people who have been injured through no fault of their own is a valid need.

However, the PI segment has been dogged by a bad image and constant regulatory upheavals, brought upon by the insurance industry which is paying for all claims. Incidents of fraud are reportedly high in the PI segment, according to insurance industry publications, but NAHL's business practices mean they should not be affected by regulations which seek to wipe out that perceived fraud.

Regulations like LASPO and recent Prisons and Courts Bill have made this a tougher segment to be in, which might give NAHL an advantage over its smaller competitors. Even as a market leader, NAHL has a share of only 5% in this very fragmented segment which leaves room for further growth within the segment.

Critical Care: This is a non-cyclical segment which provides a vital service to society. Bush currently serves the high end of this segment ( >£500k) and is planning to move into the next rung (£250k-£500k).

In Critical Care, for claims above £500,000, the market is worth an estimated £86.2m, which would imply Bush holds a share of approximately 12.1% (2015 Market Share: 10%). NAHL sees a greenfield opportunity for Bush in the market for claims above £250,000 & below £500,000. This market is significantly larger than the one for claims above £500,000.

Residential Property: Residential Property legal services is a cyclical segment, dependent on the property market cycles. Fitzalan has taken a leading position in the small but growing online marketing led conveyancing sub-segment, which is estimated to constitute less than 6% of the total market.

Based on the above factors, it seems that NAHL has clear growth opportunities in each of the three segments it operates in.

Does NAHL have a Competitive Advantage?

NAHL does have certain competitive advantages as shown below.

Trusted Brands: NAHL's brands are important not only for attracting claimants to its services but also for maintaining a high-quality panel of law firms on its books. NAHL has two very trusted brands in National Accident Helpline (NAH) and Bush. Both are thought & market leaders in their respective fields. NAH has a 9.3/10 Trustpilot score with great reviews. From NAHL's website,

According to research, in the UK personal injury market, National Accident Helpline is the most trusted brand, the most searched for brand and has the top click through rate to its website. NAH has invested more than £200 million in marketing over the past 20 years.

Culture and People: The way a company deals with people is very important in a services business, such as the one NAHL is in. NAHL's culture, based on everything they say and do, seems to be focused on quality and giving great service to their claimants & partners.

NAH take lead on ethical marketing pledge

Paul Bush - Founder of Bush

All the brands under NAHL are not only market leaders but thought leaders as well. This is a very high-quality small cap company. Everyone involved with the company seems to be ethical high integrity people.

Size and Market Share: Both NAH and Bush are the market leaders in their segments. However, they are small enough to still retain their nimbleness and change quickly according to circumstances, as NAH as shown in the recent past.

Innovation and forward thinking: NAHL is focused on the future. This is shown by their actions such as taking steps to respond to regulations while a lot of PI firms were still complaining about them. Likewise, it has introduced a slew of new concepts and products in Residential Property which should take Fitzalan to a market leader position alongside its two other brands.

The above competitive advantages and NAHL's ability to maintain them form part of its economic moat. The term economic moat, coined and popularized by Warren Buffett, refers to a business' ability to maintain competitive advantages over its competitors in order to protect its long-term profits and market share from competing firms. By virtue of its focus on the future, NAHL is growing its economic moat which makes it a good investment because the market has not priced in NAHL's moat into the stock price yet.

Risk Analysis

What are the risks, the probability of their occurrence and their effects?

(Source: Image compiled by Author)

Commentary on HIGH Probability or HIGH Impact Risks

RISK - New Business Structure for PI:

One of NAHL's advantages was quoted in a ShareMagazine article:

The claims management industry is littered with disasters as the sorry stories of Accident Exchange and one-time FTSE 250 constituent Helphire (now rejuvenated as Redde (REDD:AIM) attest. It is therefore reassuring to hear Atkinson reaffirm that he will not take the company down the route of actually funding claims but keep its focus on the marketing alone, hence why it is classified by the FTSE as a media stock. ‘It has been mooted we take over a lawyer, but the cash flow dynamics are so different.’ While arranging body repairs for cars involved in the no-fault accidents, as did Accident and Helphire, is very different to pursuing a PI claims for human bodily damage, both involve committing large amounts of capital, whereas lead generation alone involves very little capital, at least in NAHL’s case which gets paid by direct debit within 20 days of providing enquiries to its panel.

NAHL's new strategy of forming Alternative Business Structures (ABSs) is the opposite of what Russel Atkinson, the CEO said in the article. NAHL now will be funding claims and so takes on added risk along with the probability of a lower return-on-equity as compared to the past.

This is a high impact risk and the only mitigation is that the management of NAHL seem to know what they are doing and have been conservative in the past. This reduces the probability of the risk occurring from medium to low. Management has also run some cases on a test basis using the ABS principal before officially launching its first ABS 'Your Law LLP' in May 2017.

Note: It should be noted however that while Accident Exchange and Helphire were similar in principle to the ABSs that NAHL is forming with its PLFs, they are very different in practice to NAHL's ABSs.

Similarity - Accident and Helphire gave rental cars to "no-fault" customers and then attempted to get paid back by the Insurance companies. The ABSs which NAHL will form will provide free legal service to claimants, and be paid if they win the case against the insurance companies. Both had an approx 18 month lag between when they invested, to when they expected to get paid by Insurance companies.

Difference - Both Accident and Helphire took on a lot of debt to increase the number of cars they owned, and unwinded during the GFC when refinancing that debt became difficult. These companies needed a lot more fixed assets i.e. cars to run their business models than needed by NAHL's ABSs. Additionally, in NAHL's case the ABSs a small part of their entire business, while they were the entire business model for the Accident and Helphire.

RISK - Clinical Independence of Bush and Company:

Bush is a market leader in its field and serves both claimants and defendants. NAHL mentioned in its annual report that the Clinical Independence of Bush plays a very big role in the brand of Bush and Company, and is inherent to its success. Rachel Bush, the founder of Bush & Company was MD of Bush and a registered nurse with 24 years of experience in the field. Her successor is Helen Jackson, who was previously HR director in NAHL and isn't from the medical field. So the risk herein is that the new management of Bush & Company is unable to maintain the Clinical Independence and Brand of Bush.

The culture of a company changing for the worse under new ownership is not a rare occasion. However, NAHL has mitigated this risk by creating a new position of "Clinical Director". The person filling this position is Karen Burgen, a Director in Bush since 2009 and has 30 years of experience in rehabilitation.

RISK - Continued PI legislation:

PI legislation seems to be driven by the insurance companies who are a powerful force. There can be expected to be more legislation which will be a headwind to the revenues & profit of the PI division. Management seems to be able to work well with these regulations though, and they should help a strong brand like NAH gain market share by driving out lesser capitalised and efficient competitors. With a market share of just 5% in PI, NAHL has a long way to grow.

Quantitative Analysis

Does NAHL have high-quality earnings?

NAHL's reported earnings versus actual cash flow:

A noticeable change in non-cash earnings for NAHL in 2016 was Accrued Income which increased to £3.5m from to £0.3m in 2015, an increase of £3.2m which is 26% of reported earnings of £12.2m. NAHL acknowledged this in their cash conversion calculations with the following note:

The Group took the decision to fund certain cases in its PI division during the course of the second half of 2016 and this reduced the second half to 66.4% as compared to 93.7% for the first half. The level of operating cash generated is expected to reduce in future periods as the Group continues to invest in its cases in its new PI business model.

Management's reply to a request for clarification is quoted below

1. In the 2016 Annual report, you have listed Accrued income of £3,572,000. Could you please clarify the nature of this? The majority of this relates to the income for enquiries on the ABS trial which is guaranteed by the partner but cash will be received later over a case settlement timing profile 2. With respect to "The Group took the decision to fund certain cases in its PI division during the course of the second half of 2016 and this reduced the second half to 66.4% as compared to 93.7% for the first half". Could you please clarify if the above refers to the ABS trials or the deferment of payment terms to PLFs? This is both ABS trial funding and deferred terms for other PLFs

It should be noted that while the current accrued income is guaranteed by the PLF in the ABS trial; the payment terms might differ in the actual ABS that NAHL sets up.

Apart from the above, nothing in the earnings and cash flow statement give any indication of earnings vs. cash flow discrepancies. Management's transparency both in the Annual report and in providing further clarification only increases the confidence in the authenticity of reported income.

Stability of NAHL's revenue:

NAHL's primary revenue source is payments towards marketing expenses by law firms, in return for client leads who have a genuine and winnable claim. As long as there are accidents and other PI incidents in the UK, NAHL will have a steady supply of claimants to push to their PLFs. However, it is only feasible for the PLFs to continue their relationship with NAHL if the PI claims generate fees in excess of the marketing costs they pay to NAHL. The Government is clamping down on the compensation of PI law firms, which could reduce this excess, and in turn hurt NAHL's business.

In 2016, NAHL reduced its advertising spend and subsequently the number of claimant enquiries. While this led to lower revenue, NAHL was able to increase margins and net profit. NAHL seems to have the ability to increase or decrease enquiries based on the amount it is willing to spend on advertising so any pressure on revenue will come from the decreased demand from PLFs rather than claimants.

The quality of the PLFs themselves will play an important role in the stability of NAHL's revenues. The more efficient the PLFs are in processing claims, the more they can afford to spend in marketing with NAHL. A reading of NAHL's submission in 2010 to the Legal Services Board spells out the quality and attention to care they expect from their PLFs towards the claimants, which would lead us to believe that NAHL and its PLF's seem to be quality operations which provide the consumer with a good service. So any disruption in the very fragmented market of PI could potentially lead to consolidation and a greater market share for NAHL and their PLFs.

Additionally, NAHL's diversification into Critical Care and Residential Property, both of which are in growing markets provides more stability to NAHL's future revenue.

Effect of Fixed Costs on Earnings:

NAHL's revenue in 2016 excluding one-offs was £49.4m, gross margin was 57.9% and administrative expenses were £13.66m.

NAHL has been increasing gross margin from the past few years, improving from 41.9% in 2013 to 57.9% in 2016. The results of 2016 include full year trading of the new acquisitions so we can assume that the margins of the new businesses are good. I will base my calculation taking the 57.9% figure representative of gross margin for the whole company rather than try to break it down into its separate divisions for the sake of simplicity. As most of the calculation is dependent on forecasts, added accuracy in the formula will not help.

By my calculation, if NAHL maintains the current level of administrative expense, revenue will have to fall by 50% before profits are wiped out. However, most of the administrative expense for NAHL is composed of labour costs, which they have a degree of control on, so they should be able to reduce that expense in line with any revenue fall.

Capex requirements:

NAHL has low Capex requirements and has been returning cash to shareholders to the tune of 2/3rds of earnings.

Does NAHL have a strong Balance Sheet?

Conservative Debt: At the time of writing, the Debt/Equity ratio was 0.19 & Debt/Free Cash Flow ratio was 1.19 which are both conservative ratios.

Decent Cash Buffer: NAHL is a profitable cash generative business. At 31 December 2016, the Group had £4.8m of cash and cash equivalents. It also has an additional undrawn loan facility of £5.0m (2015: £5.0m) which could be utilised for working capital or acquisitions.

Liabilities: It has current assets of £15m and total liabilities of £24.5m. It earned a profit of £12.2m after tax in 2016. The liabilities are mainly due to the acquisitions of Bush and Fitzalan, both of them in part profitable cash generative companies.

Taking into consideration the above figures, NAHL's Balance Sheet looks healthy without any red flags.

What is the ROI on Retained Earnings?

NAHL has a policy of paying out approx 2/3rd of earnings in Dividends. So we need to ask ourselves how efficiently it uses the rest.

(Spreadsheet created by Author)

At the current P/E of 5.36, earnings yield from NAHL is 18.6%. NAHL is paying Shareholders 2/3rds of that as a dividend. Of the remaining 1/3rd, as per the calculation above, it has returned shareholders between 20-24% in 2015 and 79-106% in 2016 depending on which figures we use.

The company is reinvesting shareholders capital at a better rate than most would hope to, so it's doing a good job.

The Bottom Line

The system I use to evaluate an investment is to calculate what the company needs to do to provide good investment returns. Then I gauge the probability of that happening based on the qualitative and quantitative analysis gathered earlier.

If I do go ahead with an investment, then I also need to monitor my investment by keeping an eye on some key risks and operating metrics of the company.

What is the probability of getting sufficient returns on an investment in NAHL at the current price?

In NAHL's case, I have assessed 2 possible growth rates:

5.61% - Past compounded annual growth rate of diluted EPS from 2013 to 2016

7.79% - Past CAGR w/o pre LASPO one-off items, and Amortisation of Intangibles on Biz Acquisitions added back.

At 5.61% growth and expecting the market to value NAHL at a 5.61 p/e in 2020 to reflect that, NAHL would have a market cap of £85.16m. If NAHL continues paying out dividends at about 70% of earnings which it has been doing till now, investors will also receive £39.2m in dividends. That would add up to £124.36m which represents an ROI of 18.24% per annum in four years time.

Similarly, at 7.79% the ROI increases to 27.88% per annum.

It is now up to each individual investor to gauge the probability of the above happening.

What are the Key Risks and Operating Metrics I will need to monitor if I invest in the company?

It is imperative to monitor some key risks, principles and operating metrics for a company once an investor has a position in it. If the arguments for investing in NAHL change, then the need for reevaluation comes about.

Non-Annual report Metrics monitoring:

Management: A lot of our assumptions are based on current management's expertise and past successes. If there are changes in current management, then I need to reevaluate. Culture and Clinical Independence of Bush: Keep an eye on management commentary and staff changes to see if the culture of Bush is changing. Even though a more aggressive culture could lead to short term gains, it will herald a long-term decline in Bush's fortunes. New PI Legislation: This is a major risk and can lead to huge 1-day share price drops as in Nov 2015 and Nov 2016 (both Autumn statements). One option is to temporarily close out the position in NAHL before major legislative announcements like the Autumn Budget, Spring Statement (low risk), Queens Speech and Elections. However, this should be done taking the probability of good news vs. bad news into consideration. For example, at the current time - new legislation has already negatively affected NAHL stock price. So there is a bigger probability of good news regarding PI rather than bad news. Legislation against Conveyancing costs: Keep an eye on Conveyancing news and political sentiment. Again our option is to temporarily close out the position in NAHL before major legislative announcements. Currently, the risk of bad news is low since the UK is looking to cool down house prices and has recently increased stamp duties, so the probabilities of them attacking conveyancing costs at this time is low probability. The quality of NAH's PLF: This will determine if NAHL's primary revenue drivers remain strong. The culture of NAHL: People first culture is an important part of NAHL's success. Interest Rates Rising: NAHL's debt interest rates are linked to LIBOR. Any increase in interest rates will lead to higher financing costs. While this is a currently a low impact risk, any increase in NAHL's debt ratios could turn this into a high impact risk.

Annual Report Metrics monitoring:

New ABS business model: This is a known risk with no mitigating factors, except for Managements expertise. Keep an eye on figures to see how it is affecting business. Cases are expected to resolve in 18 months. Accrued Earnings of £3.5m in 2016: The CFO confirmed that these were guaranteed payments by PLFs. If it does not translate to cash in H1 2018, it will be a major red flag. Debt Ratios (D/E and D/FCF): Because of NAHL changing its business model with ABSs, high debt ratios can lead to disaster. Return on reinvested earnings: Is NAHL still making good ROI on shareholders reinvested earnings - tracking EPS growth will give us the answer to this question. Management Compensation Structure (Bonus and Stock): Any substantial changes here could mean management confidence in a turnaround has decreased. Management Ownership: Same as above PI Law firms consolidate: This will be seen in a gradual decline in NAHs margins if it comes to pass.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHLPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is Long NAHL listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. This article was written as part of the research for the authors own investments. The author is not a financial advisor and this is not investment advice.