Canadian Imperial - Dividend Stock Analysis

The Stock - Canadian Imperial (CM)

Ah, the Canadian Banks! They don't get too much publicity or mention here in the United States, where I am, but how I love their business model and their ever-rewarding dividend payments to shareholders. Canadian Imperial has net income over $3B and is earning almost 1% Return on Average Assets on an almost $400B dollar institution - which is phenomenal, in my eyes. The company originated back in the later 1800's and has been around forever (formed through merger of candian Bank of commerce & Imperial Bank of Canada), and their dividend under CM has been going for over 25 years.

However, what really sparked my interest to write the analysis on CM, was that they finally closed on their $5 billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp, based in Chicago. Full article disclosure can be found here. I think the move, primarily, is a result of other Canadian banks, such as Toronto-Dominion (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), etc.. making their ways into US and CM wanted to stick with the competition. Further, I believe with Toronto real estate prices ballooning, that CM wanted to further diversify where they primarily conduct their business, to reduce that exposure.

With such a large dollar amount of expenditure on this acquisition, I wanted to take in analyst 2017 earnings expectations and see where they stand on their Dividend Policy. I had reviewed their latest 2016 annual report, which shows this, "We have two shareholder return targets: For many years, we have targeted and maintained an average dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of earnings to common shareholders. A year ago, we refined our target to deliver an adjusted dividend payout ratio near the top end of our target range. Our key criteria for considering dividend increases are our current level of payout relative to our target and our view on the sustainability of our current earnings level through the cycle. In 2016, our reported and adjusted(1) dividend payout ratios were 44.3% and 46.4%, respectively". This is on page 4 of that report and I love it. Based on analyst expectations of $8.13 earnings per share, their dividend of approximately (currency adjusted from CAD to US$) of $3.88; equates to a payout ratio of 47.77%; so there still is room!

Even moreso, than just this, I wanted to run them through the Dividend Diplomat's Stock Screener to see how well Canadian Imperial (NYSE:CM) performs against a few of the bigger brothers.

About our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. I will then compare to the next 2 in terms of total asset size that are above CM and that happens to be - Bank of Montreal (BMO) & Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).

1.) Dividend Yield: As we can see, CM takes the cake here and they are a full percent ahead of the other two of BMO & BNS. The yields, across the board, are very solid - they are above the S&P 500 average and they are slightly higher than their industry average. Canadian Imperial, is the winner in this category - sending almost 5% back to you in dividends.

2.) Payout Ratio: I typically like to see that 40-60% range, and similar to what I wrote above from CM's annual report - they aim for the 40-50% range and are okay with the top end of that. As one can see here this is as tight as I've seen in a LONG time. They are all within a 2.69% range of each other from 45.03 to 47.72%. All are well within this category and receive the good old thumbs up. This shows that all have room to grow their dividend and that their dividend doesn't have a "cut" risk as of right now. However, to simply note, CM is on the higher end of the spectrum, so growth may be limited.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate: Very interesting here, given the payout ratio point above. CM is in 2nd with a 6.70% growth rate, however, BNS is leading the pack with a very solid 7%. BMO is in the back of the group, at this time. I like both CM & BNS, and did not expect BNS to only be slightly higher than CM, given CM's yield of almost 1% greater than BNS. Both receive the thumbs up here, but BNS leads this one. This doesn't scare me away from CM, as a 6.70% growth with 4.90% current is a "dividend factor" of 11.60 in total - so very solid here vs. BNS of 10.85.

4.) 5-year Dividend Yield Average: This can be a sign of undervaluation if their current yield is greater than their 5 year average. One could state that the share price hasn't kept up with the dividend growth or that the dividend growth has been that great. Worst case is that the stock has been pummeled with bad results lately. Luckily, all 3 Canadian banks pass this test here, with CM winning the category, trading above 85% current yield over the 5 year yield. This is currency adjusted based on today's rate, as a note. CM receives the thumbs up!

5.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Yes, another fun undervaluation metric. The S&P is around 25 at the moment, therefore - all companies above are far below this. What's interesting - CM is trading at the lowest P/E versus the peers in this group - even with this massive acquisition, strange? I think so. I am going to say that all have very sound P/E ratios, but CM is the winner here, very interesting!

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

CM currently is doing VERY WELL against all metrics above - they are trading at the lowest valuation, have the highest yield, 2nd highest growth rate, a decent payout ratio and are trading at a level that is far superior than their 5 year average. This entrance into the US with the PrivateBancorp acquisition has taken a toll on the share price as of late, as they are slightly down for the year, and when you pair this up with dividend increases, it's no wonder they are trading where they are at.

Currently, I do OWN shares already of CM but will say that I will be closely monitoring this bank specifically over the next week for a potential investment.

What are the readers thoughts about Canadian Imperial? Do you like the banking industry right now in Canada? Do you think they are making smart moves entering the US markets? Would love to hear your feedback. Thanks again everyone, good luck & happy investing!

-Lanny

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.