Royal Mail: Snail Mail And An Even Slower Moving Stock

On the face of it, Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMF) didn't have a bad year; Revenue of £9.776 billion gave an underlying gain of 1%, adjusted EPS of 44.1p was 2.8% higher than last year and a 23p dividend is an increase of 4%.

There has been a lot of concern about the UK (UKPIL) side of the business, as investors are worried about an already saturated market and the ongoing trend away from traditional letter sending. Revenue for UKPIL was down 2% Y/Y to £7.658 billion, operating profit after transformation costs fell 4% to £411 million and the operating profit margin after transformation costs fell from 5.7% in the previous financial year to 5.4% 12 months later.

General Logistics Systems (GLS) is the international arm of Royal Mail, and their results for the year were almost the exact opposite of the UK division; Revenue grew 9% to £2.521 billion, operating profit grew 17% to £196 million and their operating profit margin grew from 7.4% last year to 7.8% at the end of March.

The Future

On the one hand, Royal Mail is clearly a business that will struggle for any sort of growth in the UK as they are already monopolizing the market. There is an ongoing trend away from 'snail mail', and the decreased volume is clearly having a negative effect on revenue and profit margins.

Yet the company pays a strong dividend with a yield of 5.3%, and growth in Europe could at least counterbalance a very likely slow decline in the UK. Trading at 15x earnings (TTM), the stock is relatively cheap given the high yield, so maybe this is a stock to consider for income as opposed to capital gain.

However

I like to give a 'but' or 'however' in my articles, but I must admit that often when I write about some of the world's strongest companies it can be difficult to find a meaningful one.

I must say though, the one I found for Royal Mail is so big it puts me off the stock entirely.

Royal Mail has a drastically underfunded pension fund that is draining the company's already depleting profits. The company reports 'adjusted' earnings to measure what the company would have made had it not been for the pension allocation. Last year, adjusted operating profit was £712 million, but reported results were £490 million, which reflects the £222 million in cash which was transferred for pensions. This means that reported earnings were 27.5 pence per share, which is barely above the 23 pence per share dividend that was distributed in the same period.

In the prior year, the pension adjustment charge was £257 million, so the number is falling, but management predicts a huge increase to £440 million next year, which given flat growth, would mean that reported results won't even cover this year's dividend!

As a result, net debt grew from £224 million at the end of March 2016 to £338 million 12 months later, with £222 million in total dividend payments the key to the rise. As this year's payment will be over £200 million more than the one just paid, the firm will be effectively borrowing money to pay a dividend, which is not exactly the trait we look for in a dividend aristocrat.

Conclusion

Royal Mail may be worth a look when the pension saga is over, but for now, I cannot see sense in investing in a company with zero growth and a dividend that is only propped up by hundreds of millions in annual borrowing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.