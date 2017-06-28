2 Excellent High-Yield Dividend Growers And Why They Should Merge

8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) is one of my favorite high-yield, renewable energy investments. That's because the business model of this YieldCo is essentially that of a solar utility, with cash flow guaranteed by long term, fixed rate contracts (with a weighted average remaining term of 19.8 years) with large utility counterparties.

That in turn, has allowed 8Point3 to provide a very generous, secure, and fast growing (12% to 15% per year) dividend.

That being said, during its last earnings release, 8Point3 Energy's two sponsors and general partners, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and SunPower (SPWR), announced they were considering selling the YieldCo, which created massive uncertainty about its long-term prospects.

On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), another Grade A YieldCo, has been on fire this year. That largely thanks to its world class sponsor, NextEra Energy (NEE), America's largest clean energy provider, and its updated guidance of 12% to 15% dividend growth through "at least 2022."

So let's take a look at why both of these YieldCos potentially deserve to be a part of your diversified dividend growth portfolio. But more importantly, why a merger between NEP and CAFD would be a huge win for investors of both stocks.

8Point3 Energy Is Growing Like A Weed But Hypergrowth Is Overshadowed By Likely Loss Of Sponsors

Source: Earnings Release

As you can see, 8Point3 Energy Partners, thanks to the recent 34% acquisition of First Solar's 300 MW Stateline Project, continues to put up strong top and bottom line numbers.

However, the main problem for the YieldCo, and the reason shares plunged 10% back in April, is that the long-term growth thesis may have changed in a drastic way.

That's because both First Solar and SunPower, America's two largest, (and only consistently profitable solar panel makers) have announced that they are no longer interested in building utility scale solar projects.

That's because until the recent rally, CAFD has suffered from a liquidity trap, meaning that its share price was too low to allow the YieldCo to profitably sell new shares to fund the acquisition of its partner's enormous growth pipeline.

Source: 8Point3 Energy Partners Investor Presentation

The YieldCo business model, much like midstream MLPs, is for the YieldCo to raise external debt and equity capital from investors, who are attracted to the high and growing dividend.

This is used to continually buy new long term, cash rich assets with which to secure and grow the payout, creating a virtuous cycle that NextEra Energy Partners is currently enjoying.

Meanwhile, First Solar and SunPower, as the majority owners of 8Point3's shares, and all of its incentive distribution rights, would benefit from a exponentially growing stream of cash flow, while recouping the construction costs of their solar projects.

However, now SunPower and First Solar have decided that they would rather focus their efforts and capital on becoming the world's premier solar project component makers, rather than solar utilities.

In other words, the very reason that 8Point3 was formed will likely soon no longer exist. That in turn means that CAFD's future growth, which was predicatated on decades' worth of massive solar project dropdowns from its sponsors, is pretty much gone.

Of course, there is still about 800 MW of projects that 8Point3 Energy has in its right of first offer (ROFO), pipeline, and the existing assets are likely to generate sufficient cash available for distribution or CAFD (the YieldCo equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) to allow 12% dividend growth this year.

But beyond that, CAFD may be forced to stop growing its payout, which would greatly impair the investment thesis, due to a lack of dividend growth investor interest going forward.

Fortunately, for NextEra Energy Partners that isn't a concern.

NextEra Energy Partners: The Gold Standard Of YieldCos



Source: NextEra Energy Partners Investor Presentation

NextEra Energy Partners is America's second largest YieldCo (behind Brookfield Renewable Partners), with about 3GW of solar and wind capacity. The cash flow is secured by 18-year contracts with large, stable utilities.

Of course, the reason that shares have soared in recent months is because of the huge growth potential created by the enormous growth pipeline of 4GW.

In addition, back in January, NextEra Energy lowered the IDRs NEP will have to pay, from a maximum of 50% to just 25%. That means that going forward, YieldCo investors will have twice as much cash flow with which to keep growing the distribution, news that sent shares of NEP surging 24% after the announcement came out.

It will also result in lower cost of capital that will make it easier for future dropdowns from its sponsor to be accretive to CAFD/unit.

In other words, NEP can expect higher profitability, greater growth potential, and continued strong payout growth for the foreseeable future.

This willingness by NextEra Energy Inc. to take a longer term, pro payout growth strategy, combined with a very investor friendly corporate structure, means that NEP is one of the most trustworthy YieldCos you can buy.

That's because the independent directors on the conflict committee mean there is little chance that NextEra Energy Inc. takes advantage of NEP by overcharging it for acquisitions or overleveraging its balance sheet with dangerous levels of debt.

That's what now defunct solar maker SunEdison did with its YieldCos, TerraForm Energy Partners and TerraForm Global, because its own sky-high debt levels (from expanding too quickly) made it desperate for cash. That in turn resulted in massive losses for TerraForm investors and a buyout/bailout by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

In other words, the quality management and unitholder-friendly management that NEP enjoys makes it the polar opposite of TerraForm and why it now enjoys the highest price premium in its industry.

In fact, since its IPO, NextEra Energy Partners has vastly outperformed not just its YieldCo peers, but also most utilities and the S&P 500 as a whole.

This strong price performance has now pushed its yield out of the YieldCo sweet spot of 4% to 7%.

That's the yield at which the current income makes it worth owning units but at which the YieldCo can also still raise accretive equity capital to keep growing.

Of course, that same unit price rally means that NEP now has plenty of dry powder for a major needle-moving acquisition, including potentially 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Why NextEra Energy Partners Should Buy 8Point3

YieldCo Yield Historical Yield NextEra Energy Partners 3.8% 3.6% 8Point3 Energy Partners 7.0% 4.7%

Source: Gurufocus

Despite NEP's surging unit price, it's not exactly overvalued, at least compared to its historical median yield since its IPO. That's courtesy of its rapid payout growth.

However, the same can't be said for 8Point3 Energy Partners, whose sponsor overhang has resulted in a significant discount to its historical yield.

And when we take a longer-term, 20-year view, via a discounted dividend growth model, we find something surprising. That both YieldCos are actually great buys today.

YieldCo Forward Payout Projected 10-Year Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety NextEra Energy Partners $1.46 15% $51.14 10.3% 24% 8Point3 Energy Partners $1.03 12% $23.23 2.0% 36%

Sources: Gurufocus, Management Guidance

For example, using a 9.1% discount rate (S&P 500's total return since 1871) and extrapolating the present value of the next 20 years' worth of distributions, we find that both NEP and CAFD are trading at substantial discounts to fair value.

Specifically, that means that the market is pricing in lower growth than can be reasonably expected, providing a very nice margin of safety in an otherwise overvalued market.

However, just because NextEra Energy Partners units aren't overvalued doesn't mean that it can't, or shouldn't use them as currency to buy out 8Point3 Energy.

Capital Source 2017 Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained CAFD 23.0% 0% Debt 47.7% 2.76% Equity 29.3% 7.58% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 3.54% TTM ROIC NA 5.21% CAFD Yield From Buying 8Point3 Energy NA 10.0%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Management Guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs

That's because NEP currently enjoys the lowest weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of any YieldCo by far.

That's what allows it to continue to grow profitably. Add in the lower IDRs and the higher profitability that goes with it, and NextEra Energy Partners' cost of capital advantage is likely to only increase in the future.

More importantly, assuming that NEP pays $16 per share for 8Point3 Energy Partners, that would mean the CAFD yield from such a purchase would be 10%, or nearly three times its projected 2017 of capital.

Of course, such calculations are all well and good, but such a potential merger is still speculative, and the question remains how such a deal could be structured.

At $16 per share, buying all of 8Point3 would cost $1.27 billion. If the deal were financed 50%/50% with debt and equity then this is how things work out.

YieldCo Forward CAFD Unit/Shares Outstanding Debt Adjusted EBITDA Debt/Adjusted EBITDA CAFD/Unit NextEra Energy Partners $325 million 156 million $3.768 billion $925 million 4.07 $2.08 8Point3 Energy Partners $126.8 million 71.9 million $711 million $109.8 million 6.48 $1.39 NEP+CAFD $451.8 million 172.2 million $5.029 billion $1.035 billion 4.86 $2.62

Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, Management Guidance

Even assuming no synergistic cost savings (which would boost marginal CAFD), such a deal would be easy to pull off, given NextEra Energy Partners' very strong balance sheet.

But wait, it gets better. That's because NextEra Energy's relative debt levels are so low, it could potentially do the entire deal without issuing a single new unit.

YieldCo Forward CAFD Units/Shares Outstanding Debt Adjusted EBITDA Debt/Adjusted EBITDA CAFD/Unit NextEra Energy Partners $325 million 156 million $3.768 billion $925 million 4.07 $2.08 8Point3 Energy Partners $126.8 million 71.9 million $711 million $109.8 million 6.48 $1.39 NEP + CAFD $451.8 million 156 million $5.662 billion $1.035 billion 5.47 $2.90

This would be even more accretive to CAFD/share, due to the lack of unit dilution.

Then there's the option of using its premium shares to buy out CAFD entirely through equity.

YieldCo Forward CAFD Units/Shares Outstanding Debt Adjusted EBITDA Debt/Adjusted EBITDA CAFD/Unit NextEra Energy Partners $325 million 156 million $3.768 billion $925 million 4.07 $2.08 8Point3 Energy Partners $126.8 million 71.9 million $711 million $109.8 million 6.48 $1.39 NEP + CAFD $451.8 million $188.4 million $4.397 billion $1.035 billion 5.36 $2.40

This route has two main benefits. First, it results in a lower leverage ratio than the debt option, but also it frees up NEP to potentially buy out all of 8Point3 Energy Partners' ROFO growth pipeline.

That in turn could help to sweeten the deal, increase the probability that First Solar and SunPower would agree to selling CAFD for just $16 per share.

After all, if the reason that the sponsors want out is because they want those solar projects gone, then buying out all of 8Point3 Energy and the 800 MW of projects in the pipeline would be the best option for the majority shareholders of CAFD.

This route, where NEP funds the 8Point3 buyout with 100% equity, and then the ROFO pipeline (at CAFD's portfolio average price of a 9.1% cash yield that would value the pipeline at $1.85 billion) with 50% debt/50% equity ends up being about 10% more accretive than just buying CAFD for its existing assets with pure equity.

YieldCo CAFD Units/Shares Outstanding Debt Adjusted EBITDA Debt/Adjusted EBITDA CAFD/Unit NextEra Energy Partners $325 million 156 million $3.768 billion $925 million 4.07 $2.08 8Point3 Energy Partners $295 million 71.9 million $711 million $126.8 million 6.48 $1.39 NEP + CAFD+ ROFO Pipeline $620 million 235.7 million $5.321 billion $1.035 billion 4.51 $2.63

The bottom line is that any way such a merger would be structured, NEP would see strong CAFD/unit growth, which would allow it to potentially grow the payout at its current 12% to 15% guidance rate for even longer.

Acquisition Structure CAFD/Unit Growth 100% Equity 15.4% 50%/50% Debt/Equity 26.0% 100% Equity + 50%/50% ROFO Pipeline 26.4% 100% Debt 39.4%

Of course, all of this math is moot if NextEra's management has no interest in actually making large third party acquisitions such as a merger with 8Point3.

Fortunately, for all parties involved they have stated that they are more than willing to consider leveraging NextEra Energy's price premium into just such potential deals.

Okay, so we see the math works out for NEP unit holders, who could potentially see their units appreciate even more in value if management were able to extend its 12% to 15% distribution growth guidance through say 2025. We also have NextEra's history of making third party deals (though not for solar assets)

But what about 8Point3 Energy shareholders? Might they stymie this potential buyout by refusing to accept $16/share?

I don't think so, given that, regardless of what price 8Point3 Energy Partners' shares rise to, First Solar and SunPower have pretty much given up on the entire YieldCo business model.

That means that, even if CAFD's share price were to rise to new all-time highs ($17+) and it were able to buy out all of its sponsor's pipeline, its strong growth days would be limited without a Grade A sponsor such as NextEra Energy Inc. or Brookfield Asset Management.

On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners', thanks to its world class management courtesy of NextEra Energy Inc. is likely to provide us with decades of strong income growth and make NEP even more of a "buy and hold forever" stock.

Bottom Line: While Both YieldCos Are Worthy High-Yield Investments, A Merger Between The Two Would Make An Unbeatable Combo

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that NextEra Energy Partners necessarily will acquire 8Point3. After all, CAFD's recent strong rally could once again allow it to start aggressively acquiring its partners' dropdowns putting off the inevitable.

However, given First Solar's and SunPower's stated desire to exit the utility scale solar development industry, I believe that the most likely fate for 8Point3 Energy is a sale to a large peer such as NextEra Energy or Brookfield Asset Management.

And given NEP's strong unit premium and large access to cheap capital, a buyout of CAFD, as well as part or all of its ROFO pipeline, could be a huge win for shareholders of both YieldCos, resulting in many years, or even decades of market crushing total returns.