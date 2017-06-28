PTC Therapeutics Shows Strong Potential Ahead Of Ultra-Orphan-Drug Launch

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is engaged in the development of drugs using its RNA biology expertise. However, the upcoming catalyst for the company is related to its Emflaza drug, which it bought from Marathon Pharmaceuticals in March, 2017. The drug will be launched in the very niche sector of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company’s other drug Translarna is also being reviewed for label extension by the FDA for treating nonsense mutation Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company stock has shown strength this year and the momentum is expected to continue with these upcoming catalysts, making it an interesting pick for short to medium investment.

The company is currently on the verge of launching its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) drug Emflaza. PTC Therapeutics has priced the drug at $35,000 a year, which is substantially lower than the previously rumored price of $89,000 a year. PTC bought Emflaza from Marathon Pharmaceuticals earlier this year for $75 million in cash and $65 million in stock. Marathon had originally set the higher price tag of $89,000. However, following a backlash, PTC opted for more “sustainable” pricing. While skeptics have questioned the decision to lower the price of this ultra-orphan drug, it is highly likely that the lower price level may help the company in generating higher revenue, though it’s margins would be more cramped.

Further, since the generic versions of the drug is available for as low as $1,000 per year in overseas markets, it is reasonable to assume that the actual manufacturing cost of the drug is far lower than its formidable price tags of $89,000 and $35,000. While that is a little simplistic because a number of factors play into costing, it does argue for the idea that the company’s margins would not be overly strained with reduced pricing. Another point to notice is that $35,000 is a net price and thus may not be directly compared to the earlier price tag of $89,000 which was Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC). The net cost takes into account various rebates and discounts. PTC has not announced its WAC, which is likely to be lower than the earlier WAC, but the extent of the decline is yet to be seen. Further, the company CEO Stuart Peltz also clarified that the price change will not have negative impact on the company’s ability to continue development of the drug. Now that the launch of the drug is imminent, it is imperative to look at its market potential. As evident from the drug’s ultra-orphan status, the market size for the drug is limited, but it is also likely to ensure low to negligible competition. During its earning call, the company claimed to have over 900 prescriptions and start forms, which roughly translates to annual revenue of $31 million, which would be an appreciable bump for a company whose first quarter revenue stood at $26.5 million. Emflaza will help the company in solidifying its foothold in DMD market as its current revenue generator Translarna also focuses on DMD market.

While the upcoming launch of Emflaza is the most important catalyst for PTC, the improved market prospects of Translarna is also expected to drive up the company stock price. During its earnings call, the company carried out upward reappraisal for its Translarna revenue guidance. PTC now expects the drug to net between $115 million to $130 million in annual sale, up from its previous estimate of $105 million and $125 million. Further, the company’s NDA for treating nonsense mutation DMD with Translarna is also underway. The likely FDA decision date is in October this year, thus forming yet another catalyst for the company stock.

Risk Factors

Emflaza is expected to yield good results for the company. While our estimate for Emflaza revenue, based on the figures provided by the company, stands at $31 million, initially the revenue is likely to be far lower than this. According to the company’s own estimates, the drug is expected to yield between $5 million to $10 million in 2017. Its expenses are also expected to be on the higher side as the company ramps up for the commercial launch of the drug, thus impacting margins negatively. However, Emflaza revenues are expected to increase significantly in the coming years as even at 900 patient enrollment, the market penetration rate is at 10 percent only as the US market of eligible DMD stands at nearly 9,000 patients.

The company stock has gained over 174 percent over the course of the past 12 months while its performance this year so far is robust at 67 percent appreciation. The stock has shown steady momentum since March and it is expected to continue right up to the upcoming launch of Enflaza. Investors with lower risk appetite may want to wait for a slight dip in the price as the stock is currently trading at its 52 weeks high.

