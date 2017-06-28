Black Diamond Group Ltd.: Reasonably Safe Double-Digit Dividend Yield

Introduction

I first wrote about Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTC:BDIMF) in March this year and wanted to take a bit of a different focus. I cover Canadian energy service companies, and typically when I write my articles, I write them assuming that the reader has a good understanding of this industry. However, within the last month, Black Diamond Group Ltd. shares have become extremely cheap, bringing the dividend yield up to over 13% last week and a current dividend yield of 11.5%. Therefore, I wanted to focus this article specifically more towards the retail investor looking for safe dividend yields. This article will go over the Q1 financial statements and consider the long-term viability of the business, the safety of its current dividend, and the ability for the company to grow dividends in the future. Ultimately, this article will suggest that Black Diamond Group is a great buy at current prices both for a dividend growth investor and for a value investor.

BDI data by YCharts

Dividend Payments

Black Diamond Group currently is set to pay about $14 million in dividend payments this year, which will be lower than last year due to the new DRIP program (at about 15% enrollment). Management held firm on its earlier 2017 estimate of $35-45 million EBITDA. However, what is of more interest for the dividend is free cash flow. Black Diamond does not need to just cover the $14 million dividend. It must also pay off the company’s debt maturities. Fortunately, Black Diamond's debt is very reasonable and does not mature soon. However, we should still consider how much the company would have to pay off over time to avoid a default. Before we make anything too complex, let's just assume that the market will not get any worse or better over the next few years. This will give us a baseline level of the resiliency of the company and its dividend in the current market. It is of note that Black Diamond had an unusually low quarter with respect to EBITDA due to a number of one-time items. Despite this poor performance, management held firm on its ability to meet the annual goal of $35-45 million in EBITDA.

First, let's work backwards from management's EBITDA estimate to come up with a free cash flow estimate for the year. Let’s start with the conservative $35 million estimate for EBITDA. Since Black Diamond has not been generating a profit, we will assume income tax will remain at zero. If we deduct Q1’s EBITDA from the $35 million ($4.6 million), we end up with $30.4 million in EBITDA. Financing cash flow items were $1.6 million for the quarter, or $6.4 million for the year, or $4.8 million for the remainder of the year; I rounded this down to $4.5 million for the year under the assumption that lower debt will decrease this number slightly. Capital spending as of March 31st was anticipated to be $12 million for the year. However, since only $1.5 million of this is for maintenance, this number could certainly be lowered further. Management is anticipating $5 million in fleet sale revenue to offset capital expenditures, so we will use $7 million for the net capital expenditures for the year under this scenario. If $14 million is used for dividends, this results in $4.9 million that is available to go towards the senior notes.

Using more liberal figures, if we assumed $45 million in EBITDA and growth capital spending slashed for the second half of the year (I’ll assume capex can go as low as $7 million, or $2 million after fleet sales), then there would be up to $19.9 million available towards paying the senior notes by the end of the year. I also wanted to consider a more middle ground scenario with an EBITDA of $40 million for the year, with a slight capex cut down to $10 million (from $12 million). In this scenario, which I believe is the most realistic scenario, we would end up with $11.9 million in free cash flow by the end of the year.

For 2018 estimates, I used the same EBITDA estimates as the previous year and adjusted financing costs to an average price of $5.5 million for the year, assuming that further debt reduction decreased the year-long finance costs. For 2019, I also carried forward the same EBITDA estimates and adjusted the financing costs down to $2.6 million for the first six months under the same assumption.

It is important to consider that the numbers for 2018 and 2019 are extremely speculative but in a conservative way. I am simply replicating the numbers from 2017 and carrying them forward for the year. I am well aware that this is a rough estimate. I believe that 2018 EBITDA estimates are much more likely to exceed 2017 as the contracted backlog has already increased relative to Q4 2016, rates are starting to increase in certain sectors, and because 2017 simply looks like a better overall year for the oil industry thus far. Furthermore, with most of Black Diamond’s revenue this quarter earned at the bottom of the market with respect to rates, it seems very unlikely that EBITDA would decline much further. Finally, one must consider that in 2016, 2015, and 2014, Black Diamond produced $42 million, $89 million, and $140 million in EBITDA, respectively. Thus, despite me offering three different scenarios below, due to the nature of the 2018 and 2019 estimates, they are all inherently conservative estimates.

Estimate Type 2017 Q2-Q4 EBITDA Financing Costs Capex minus fleet sales Dividend Payments Free Cash Flow Conservative 30.4 4.5 7 14 4.9 Normal 35.4 4.5 5 14 11.9 Liberal 40.4 4.5 2 14 19.9

Estimate Type 2018 EBITDA Financing Costs Capex minus fleet sales Dividend Payments Free Cash Flow Conservative 35 5.5 7 14 8.5 Normal 40 5.5 5 14 15.5 Liberal 45 5.5 2 14 23.5

Estimate Type 2019 Q1 AND Q2 Financing Costs Capex minus fleet sales Dividend Payments Free Cash Flow Conservative 17.5 2.6 3.5 7 4.4 Normal 20 2.6 2.5 7 7.9 Liberal 22.5 2.6 1 7 11.9

Estimate Type Total Free Cash Flow Q2 2017-Q2 2019 Conservative 17.8 Normal 35.3 Liberal 55.3

Debt

Black Diamond has two senior notes due in July 2019 and July 2022. Using the numbers below, if the company is able to pay off its 2019 senior notes in two years, we will assume that it will have no problem making its 2022 payments as they are of similar value and have another year to pay it off. Therefore, this article will focus on the ability of the company to generate $37.2 million over the next two years, or approximately $4.7 million per quarter.

Debt type Debt Amounts ($ Millions of CAD) 2019 Senior Notes (July) 37.2 2022 Senior Notes (July) 40 Revolving Operating Loan 35.4

Free Cash Flow Vs. Debt

Using the most conservative figures and assuming no growth at all in 2018 or 2019, it seems that Black Diamond would have difficulties maintaining its dividend. In fact, using these numbers, Black Diamond would have to significantly cut its dividend in order to meet its debt maturities as it would be short approximately $19.4 million. It would have to cut its dividend to $1.3 million per quarter, which would bring the current yield down to around 4.4% at current market values.

However, using the more liberal estimates for free cash flow, Black Diamond would have reduced its debt by almost $20 million this year alone, which suggests the company would easily make full dividend payments going forward. In fact, if we use the liberal scenario and assume a 100% payout (this is purely theoretical, as this would be a terrible move by management), it would bring the dividend up to almost 18%.

If we consider the debt maturity in the context of my middle ground scenario, we would generate almost enough cash flow but would be a couple million short. In order to meet payments on time under this scenario, a dividend cut would be minimal and would still keep the dividend yield in the double digits at the current market value.

I do not believe that it is at all reasonable to use Black Diamond's 2017 estimates as a basis for the next two years for very obvious reasons. Instead, the oil market will determine if 2018 numbers shoot above or below 2017. However, considering the state that the Canadian energy service industry is in right now with revenue rates near record lows, there seems to be much more room for upside than for downside. Either way, looking at the numbers in front of us today, it looks like Black Diamond has just enough cash flow to keep the dividend going for the next while, or may require a very slight cut that would still result in a double-digit dividend yield. Even with my conservative 2018 and 2019 numbers, the conservative scenario still resulted in a reasonably healthy dividend payout.

Estimate Type Dividend Cuts Required over 9 Quarters New Quarterly Dividend Dividend Percentage (%) Conservative 19.4 1.3 4.4 Normal 1.9 3.2 10.4 Liberal -18.1 3.5 (5.4) 11.4 (17.7)

DRIP Plan

Black Diamond Group launched a dividend reinvestment plan in January 2017, which is another good idea for many long-term dividend growth investors. Not only is this a convenient way to grow your investment over time while saving on fees, you can buy shares at a 3% discount to the market price. Considering the current dividend yield, this would theoretically double your shares in a few years if they remained at the current price (which is very unrealistic).

Conclusion

Black Diamond Group currently is paying dividends to shareholders, while also having obligations through senior notes. If the two parties are in conflict, they will pay debtors first. However, in the event that Black Diamond chooses to cut its dividend, it is likely only to satisfy the 2019 note holders, and this would only occur in the most conservative scenario. If the conservative scenario starts to play out, as a shareholder, I want it to cut this dividend as it's the responsible thing to do. However, in the event of this happening, I am strongly convinced that this would be a temporary measure, lasting a year at the very most. Thus, it seems that in a reasonable or better scenario, Black Diamond’s dividend is safe; in the bearish scenario, it seems that Black Diamond’s dividend would be cut to a still above average yield.

Now, this article only focused on the dividend and not the overall value of the company at this point in time. As mentioned in my previous article, very marginal improvements in revenue would result in significant growth in EBITDA. The upside for this company is enormous, while the downside in the worst-case scenario is a dividend cut, which itself is unlikely. The company still has a lean balance sheet, a growing contract backlog, and has contributed significant positive cash flow throughout the downturn. In addition to this, the company has raised equity at much higher prices than the current market value to both pay down debt and pick up cheap assets. Black Diamond is well positioned to survive and grow in the downturn and should result in significant shareholder value appreciation while paying a double-digit dividend in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDIMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own BDI on the TSX, and not on the US exchange. All values are in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.