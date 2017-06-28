Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, June 2017

ROYT is looking better, but lower prices could be coming.

Volatility in SDR and SDT has been very profitable.

The return on investment varies significantly from one oil and gas trust to another.

Summary

As those familiar with my articles know, I forecast the value and future distributions of various oil and gas trusts. This article presents a comparison of 15 trusts, given forecasts of their future performance.

Quarter in Review

The second quarter was not a kind one to the oil market. After holding $50/bbl and $48/bb, in April and May, oil spot and futures priced dipped significantly in June. The decline has wiped out price gains in the trusts; Pacific Coast Royalty Trust (ROYT) took a 20% haircut in just a few weeks. However, the dip hasn’t affected all trusts evenly, or fairly. BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (BPT), an oil stalwart, barely budged, while gassy SandRidge Mississippian Trusts I (SDR) and II (SDT) took what might amount to an undeserved beating. And another, Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO), is up big time after announcing a major asset sale.

The Forensic Accountant has been a bit distracted recently, but that hasn’t completely gotten in the way of portfolio moves. I closed nice positions in SDR and SDT and trimmed my super heavy-weight Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT) position ex-dividend, all before oil prices let go of the handrail. But that doesn’t mean that there aren't still opportunities this month. A few thoughts to consider:

Did ROYT get hammered too much? I sure think so.

NDRO’s possible asset sale drove heavy volume into both the stock and its options. Right now, there’s someone who wants to pay you to hold it for them.

Much to my shock, SDR’s and SDT’s gassy secret still seems to hold.

BPT’s overvaluation, however, is the worst-kept secret on the planet. When’s the next short squeeze?

Two Ways to Forecast Value

I compute two different estimates of value for each trust. The first is a fundamental valuation that uses an engineering-style model and discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. The second is an adjusted NPV-10 based on previously published reserve reports.

Model/DCF Method

The model/DCF method estimates future distributions by developing bottom-up forecasts for each revenue and cost component of a trust's distributable income statement.

Production is forecast based upon historical well depletion rates and expected future well completions and workovers; published reserves are ignored.

Sales prices are forecast as NYMEX Henry Hub ((NYSEMKT: HH )) and West Texas Intermediate ((NYSE: WTI )) futures, adjusted for historical spreads.

Costs are forecast individually based on prior costs, revenues, production, and inflation.

Termination dates, terminal value, share subordination, and unique passive income streams are explicitly considered.

Reserve Report Method

The reserve report method adjusts the estimate of NPV-10 in each trust's reserve reports for updated price and production information.

Production since the date of the reserve report (if any) is subtracted from published reserves.

Oil and gas prices are updated to reflect current HH and WTI prices and historical spreads.

Costs, as provided by the reserve report, are prorated by remaining production.

Trust administrative costs are subtracted.

Although both methods may appear to be similar, there are key differences that provide strengths (or weaknesses) to each approach. Trust reserve reports are, in theory, based on detailed well production data. However, their assumptions are impossible to verify, and they frequently exclude key costs and other considerations. The model is based only on public information and is fully transparent - if you would like to know a trust-specific assumption, please ask.

Oil Dips, Gas is About Right

As I noted above, oil’s Q2 price drop lobbed a round of volatility into the trust markets. With futures at $43/bbl, future distributions could get ugly. But the futures markets don’t see $43 as a forever thing; keep in mind that the model uses these futures, so there’s a nice little premium baked into the results.

Gas prices are typically cyclical. For the first time in a while, the general curve is flat with a spot price in the middle of the range.

Fig. 1: Oil and gas prices used by the model and implied oil price premium. Source: NYMEX and author's analysis

June 2017 Valuations

The table below presents a comparison of 15 trusts based upon valuations using the two methods. The table is divided into five sections. In the first section, trusts are ranked according to the model's forecast internal rate of return ((NYSE:IRR)). For comparison, the risk-adjusted rate of return that I use for Fair Value ((NASDAQ:FV)) calculations is also shown here.

The second section presents four different valuations: a recent closing market price and three net present value ((NYSE:NPV)) estimates, two using 10% discount rates for the model and reserve methods and the third discounting the model's valuation at FV%.

The third section of the table presents the ratios of the market price to the three NPVs. I consider trusts with FV-to-market-price-ratios (column c) of less than 1.0 to be candidates for long positions, while reserve-report-NPV-10-ratios (column e) over 4.0 are one indicator that I use to identify short candidates. The fourth section compares 12-month forward and trailing yields, and the fifth provides the oil/gas revenue mix, expenses, and other details.

Fig 2. Trusts ranked by IRR. Source: Google Finance, Trusts' SEC filings, and author's analysis. Columns with an "M" are derived from the model's forecast; those with a "T" from the trust reserve reports.

Trust-specific comments

Predominantly Gas Trusts

Five trusts derive their income primarily from natural gas:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is forecast to maintain its nickel-or-better distributions on the strength of gas production and prices. Forward yield above 15% suggests that prices could be heading back up. I have no position but might open one if it falls below $1.30. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is the same story as SDT. Perhaps worth a bit less at current futures markets. New Mexico's San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), operated by a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips (COP), is a steady producer. IRR is a decent 6.2%, but I am much pickier and will avoid. ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) is forecast to have a yield of 6.2%. Not only is that a middling return, but it subjects the user to some highly volatile gathering costs. I’m on the sidelines until fall. The Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is still in beta. IRR is a junk-bond worthy -4%. Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGT) remains my best hope for a DOM-style supernova. Any bump in distribution is a false hope. Would somebody mistake this for a pizza maker already?

Perpetual Oil Trusts

Four trusts have income primarily from oil production and have no fixed termination date (so-called "perpetual" trusts):

Last quarter, I called out the trove of overzealous articles on California-based Pacific Coast Royalty Trust. With a 20% haircut in the books, perhaps it’s worth a look? But don’t try to catch a falling knife if it drops – the next stop could be $1.20 or below. I doubled a very small position, so now it’s just… small. That said, I also said to avoid Enduro Royalty Trust, which has young wells in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico operated by Enduro Resource Partners. NDRO fell more than 10% off April’s prices before redeclaring itself as trade-bait with a proposed $1.20/share sale of mostly fallow land. Even with this potential monstribution, the long-term value based on existing production numbers makes it overvalued or speculative or both. But I’m very long. Why? Mr. Market offered to pay me 10 cents a share just to hold it for him. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) offers a paltry 1.9% long-term IRR. Avoid at these prices. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is the granddaddy trust with wells in Alaska. BPT’s market price is based on market forces and is disjoint from the underlying assets. Proceed with caution.

Terminal Oil Trusts

Five trusts are terminal oil trusts:

Whiting USA Trust II is OTC and illiquid and... highly sensitive to changes in near-term oil prices, which is why it's now ranked at a pedestrian 8% IRR. Best bet, IF you are looking for $50 oil in 2017 H2. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) is an SD trust with wells in West Texas. At observed decline rates, the trust is priced for 7.1% long-term return. Volatility has declined in recent quarters, and don’t see any reason to trade this unless prices become less stable. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) is approaching a share subordination. NPV is about half the current market price. VOC Energy Trust (VOC) had big pop on a legal settlement. I expect a reversion to the mean and have modeled it as such. MV Oil Trust (MVO) is an MV Oil and Vess-operated trust with wells in Kansas and Colorado. It’s the dog of the quarter and not one that I’m expecting to touch in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHZT, ROYT, NDRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.