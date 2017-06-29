3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 29, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you sort through the noise to find potentially actionable events that should be a part of your due diligence for biotech and pharma.

Novo Nordisk chalks up a big cut with its diabetes drug

Novo Nordisk (NVO) originally developed its glucagon-like peptide 1 analog semaglutide for the management of type 2 diabetes, an indication that it's currently awaiting a decision on from the FDA.



An ancillary observation, however, has been the ability for semaglutide to help control weight in patients who are overweight or obese. It's with that in mind that NVO ran a placebo controlled, phase 2 study of once-daily injection of semaglutide in patients who are obese.

And in recently announced top-line data, NVO unveiled that patients lost 13.8% of their body weight in the semaglutide arm, compared with 2.3% lost in patients in the placebo arm. This appears to represent a substantial improvement over what these patients can do naturally, as all were also made to follow a diet and exercise regimen.

Looking forward: These are favorable results, to be sure, though we don't know yet about doses used to achieve the desired effect. Semaglutide at higher doses has been associated with nausea and vomiting, which would probably scuttle its chances here. However, if low doses were all that was required then this looks like it could be a boon for obese patients who are struggling to lose weight. And as the obesity epidemic continues to become worse, it is likely that pharmacologic intervention would provide a necessary check.

Seattle Genetics about to break into frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) has made a name for itself on the back of brentuximab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate that helps patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. Since then, a lot of attention has turned to perfecting the use of this agent in the relapsed setting, as well as where it fits now that immune checkpoint inhibitors are available in the same patients.

A relatively quiet development has been the exploration of brentuximab vedotin in newly diagnosed patients, in a clinical study called ECHELON-1. In this trial, brentuximab vedotin was substituted for bleomycin in standard multiagent therapy, bleomycin being the "B" in ABVD...

...and top-line data showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival, going from 77.2% to 82.1% 2-year PFS in the control and brentuximab vedotin arms, respectively. Toxicity was as expected, with brentuximab vedotin yieldin higher rates of neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy.

Looking forward: These findings could be transformative for Hodgkin lymphoma treatment as we move forward, since it is a significant improvement in progression-free survival in an already-good population of patients. Or at least it gives an effective alternative to bleomycin, which is associated with lung toxicity. It should be quite interesting to see the full results later this year, as SGEN intends to submit these findings for presention at ASH 2017.

Alnylam inches its way up the ladder in porphyria

Alnylam (ALNY) is a biotech company specializing in the development of RNA interference technology as a path toward gene therapy. Developmental products like patisiran and fitusiran are attempting to capture heavy-hitting diseases like amyloidosis and hemophilia.

Earlier in the pipeline, however, you'll find another piece of tech: givosiran, which is being developed for acute hepatic porphyria, which can result from defective genes that make heme in the body. Basically, a buildup of specific forms of porphyrin, which is needed to make various enzymes that use oxygen, causes damage to organs, which can be debilitating or fatal.

Recently, ALNY presented preliminary findings of a phase 1/2 study involving givosiran. This study showed that, compared with the placebo run-in period, givosiran appeared to reduce the annual mean rate of porphyria attacks. Therapy was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed deemed attributable to givosiran.

Looking forward: Currently, treatment options for acute porphyria are largely related to trying to slow the production of porphyrins through supplementation of heme. However, this is a messy way of correcting the issue, as it requires manipulating biochemical feedback mechanisms. If it works, it would be more desirable to correct the problem at the level of the defective gene. These findings suggest that ALNY could have an attractive candidate on its hands to do just that. Of course, it's early yet for this agent, but porphyria is a very rare disease, which places it in a special category of priority.

