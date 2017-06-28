Data Download: How To Build Your Own Natural Gas Storage Model

Each Thursday, traders wait in anticipation for the EIA’s weekly “Natural Gas Storage Report”. +61 BCF, -23 BCF, whatever the number, a beat or miss from expectations can move the market. There are plenty of great sources right here on Seeking Alpha with impressive forecast records, but if you are a little more hands on, you may want to take a swing at your own forecast. Not so long ago to even have a chance you would have needed an expensive subscription data service to attempt this with any accuracy. Fortunately, a little over a year ago the EIA started providing some interesting data in their less anticipated “Natural Gas Weekly Update” (NGWU) that gives amateur forecasters the tools they need to play in the big leagues.

In theory, this is nothing more than a classic flow analysis. Start with last weeks ending inventory, add in all of the inflows, subtract the outflows, and with some pretty simple math we have an estimate for ending inventory, and from there, the weekly build or draw. I am attaching my Excel model to this article, it is also available for download at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Feel free to open it up to follow along, and ultimately tweak it with your own insight and predictions: Natural_Gas_Inventory_Model.xlsx

Inflows:

From the NGWU “Supply” table we can see that total supply for the week was 77.2 Bcf/d which consisted of 71.3 Bcf of “dry production” and 6 Bcf/d of imports from Canada. Do note that while “marketed production” is provided, we don’t use this number (definitions here), but most of the difference is the NGLs/condensate removed from the raw gas stream. These are valuable products, no doubt, but they are accounted for with the rest of the liquids in the “Weekly Petroleum Status Report” released on Wednesdays and thus are not included in our model.

Outflows:

Now moving on to the demand table we can see total demand/outflows for the week was 69.1 Bcf/d broken out into six categories. Penciling that out (77.2-69.1), we get a daily surplus of 8.1 Bcf. and a weekly surplus of 56.7 Bcf. Easy stuff so far, but there are just a few small problems. First off, you may have noticed that the period week runs from Thursday 6/15 to Wednesday 6/21. Compare that to the Natural Gas Storage which runs from Saturday to Friday. That’s not a terrible mismatch - we have 5 of the 7 days covered - but we have to realize that large swings in the weather for either the current Thursday/Friday period, or the prior period can throw our estimate off. It’s not perfect data, but it is the data we have.

Of course, a single week by itself is of little use, so I have dropped the last year of data into the attached Excel and just for fun pushed the schedule out to 2020.

Now all we need to do is apply some basic logic to model the rest of the injection season and beyond.

Inflow Model:

Dry gas production is the key driver here and it has been hovering a little under 72 Bcf/d for the last month. I don’t expect any wild moves, but am penciling it in as continuing to head up before stabilizing at 73 Bcf/d. Canadian Imports make up the balance and while they do swing around week to week I have it at 5.6 Bcf/d. Obviously, the point of the model is for you to plug in your own numbers, so if you have better numbers go ahead and plug them in.

Outflow Model:

The EIA reports six consumption categories each with their own seasonal patterns.

1) Electric Power – This is the largest user of natural gas, averaging about 26 Bcf/d, but as you would expect is highly seasonal, ranging from 40 Bcf/d on a hot July day to less than half that on a moderate spring or fall day. For the rest of 2017, I have this modeled as 90% of the rate we saw in the same week of 2016 and flat after that.

2) Industrial Consumption – This comes in at about 20 Bcf/d and while there is some seasonality it is pretty stable. I have this modeled as flat to the same week last year.

3) Residential/Commercial –

This covers most homes and retail businesses gas usage and averages about 20 Bcf/d. Unlike Industrial usage, the primary use is space heating. As such, it is very seasonal, ranging from as low as 6 Bcf/d in the summer to over 50 Bcf/d, when a polar vortex manages to push its way deep into the southern states. I have this as flat year over year.

4) Mexico Exports – some fluctuation, but I just assumed 4Bcf/d.

5) LNG Exports – We have been around 2 Bcf/d recently and I have it forecasted at 2.3 Bcf/d. If you know the go live dates and capacities of the upcoming expansion projects you can refine this a bit.

6) Pipeline Fuel Use – This is the fuel used by the pipelines to run their compressors and keep the gas flowing. This averages about 6.5 Bcf/d and is primarily a function of the volumes being consumed. I modeled it as staying flat year over year.

End Of Season Storage Estimate: 3.997 TCF

When we pencil this out we get storage peaking at 3.997 TCF in the middle of November compared to 2016 when we peaked at 4.047 TCF around the same time.

Model Highlights:

I’ve been playing around with some iteration of this simple model for a decade and I’m the first to admit it hasn’t made me a lot of money and it probably won’t make you a lot either. However, it may just give you a better understanding of the inflows and outflows behind the EIA’s weekly inventory number. If you are wondering about accuracy, this simple model has pretty much nailed the last 2 weeks missing each by just 1 BCF using the EIA’s current week data release to forecast the withdrawal for the next week’s release. The 2017 YTD is much less impressive with a 12.5 BCF average error, with some pretty big misses bumping up the average.

Gut Feeling:

My understanding of the gas market is as follows. The primary driver of the US gas market is the determination of market forces to make it to each November with more or less a full tank of about 3.9 TCF of natural gas in storage. They don’t necessarily want to top it off, but they really don’t want to head into winter with even a slight chance that a brutal winter leaves storage levels critically low. So each week, stock is taken, and the market forces start penciling out an end of storage estimate just as we have today, though you can be sure they have much better quality real time data. If the end of season estimate starts to look a little light, prices will rise, and if they are looking too high prices will fall.

Of all the outflows, power demand is the only one that is flexible and price sensitive enough to make a difference in the short run, so as gas prices rise, electric producers switch over to coal, lowering the burn rate and guiding end of season storage projections back in line. The opposite is equally true. If the end of storage estimate is starting to look like we could hit max storage a few weeks before winter arrives, prices will fall enough to convince power generators to burn a few hundred extra BCF and get us back on track. Of course, it is quite a bit more complicated than this, but that’s how it works in this simple accountant’s mind.

Looking at the current model, 3.997 is a little high, which is probably why the price of gas has fallen to around $3.00. Where to from here depends primarily on the weather. If the end of season estimate starts creeping up past 4.00 TCF, gas is going to have to fall a bit more to steal back some market share from coal. A good heat wave on the other hand could help solidify the floor at $3.00 (UNG) and propel us toward 3.25 and beyond. My gut feel is that we stay in the $2.75-$3.25 range over the next month but have more downside than upside. Coal is looking healthy to me through the first half and I just am not sure that $3.00 gas is low enough to steer inventories back down to ~3.9 TCF.

Conclusion:

The point of this article was to put the framework of a simple natural gas inventory model in the readers hands in the hope everyone would make their own tweaks, and we could discuss them in the comments below. So download your copy, replace my amateur estimates with your expert opinion, and let’s hash it out it the comments. Oh, and of course as you can see if you download the model, my projection for Thursday’s inventory report for the week ending 6/23 is +57 BCF as noted above. Go Team!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.