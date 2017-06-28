Public Storage Is Dangerously Overvalued

The Short Thesis

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is overpriced relative to its former pace of growth and dangerously overpriced relative to future growth. I believe the storage sector is poised for a prolonged period of below inflation growth, with PSA being one of the weaker players in the group. If I am wrong about the outlook for the sector and it continues growing at a decent pace, Public Storage is still overpriced, but If I am right, PSA could fall 36% to our price target.

A bold claim

Fundamentally, self storage has been one of the best performing sectors, putting up impressive SSNOI numbers quarter over quarter and year over year. While the growth has slowed in recent quarters, the absolute pace of growth is still, as of 1Q17, beating most other REIT sectors. I believe all of this is about to change and potentially even reverse.

Specifically, I think the self-storage sector will experience a sustained period of below inflation growth or even negative growth due to the following factors:

Rising supply

Over-earning properties

Secularly declining demand

Higher-Better-Use no longer works on a large scale

Each of these alone is a headwind, but when combined it portends rough times ahead. Rising supply does not mix well with declining demand and the magnitude of harm is amplified by current NOI's being above a sustainable level and the loss of HBU opportunities which have been a staple of the sector.

Rising supply and over-earning properties

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) represents a problem for the self-storage industry. They are still small at a market cap of about $250mm, but growing rapidly through development of self-storage properties. Presently, their development cap rates are about 9% which is highly accretive as the finished product usually goes for 5%-6% cap rates. Most REIT property types have a 100 to 200 basis point spread to compensate developers for the risk they take. Self-storage properties are not fundamentally any riskier than other types, so the 300 to 400 basis point development spread represents true value creation.

Barriers to entry remain fairly low as a self-storage facility requires less capital to reach valid scale as compared to apartments or office. Development in this sector is available to many and highly lucrative so we anticipate substantial supply coming in. The flow of supply will only stop when spreads come in to a normal range of 100 to 200 bps.

How do spreads come in?

Well, materials remain cheap so we do not see all that significant of a change to construction costs which means spreads can only come in if NOI comes down or exit cap rates come up. In other words, development cap rates will have to come down to 7% or exit cap rates will have to come up to 7%. Either case is bad for PSA.

At a 7% cap rate, PSA has a NAV of $131.65 based on NOI from MRQ. That is just 62% of market price implying a significant drop in value. Alternatively, NOIs could come down to make the development cap rate 7%. This would be a drop in NOI to 78% of where it is presently, likely from a mix of reduced occupancy and reduced rental rates.

Why must this happen?

Quite simply, the self storage market is not in equilibrium. It has benefitted from an unprecedented period of undersupply which has fueled egregious rental rate hikes. NOI growth averaged about 8% since 2012, but is starting to slow significantly.

In fact, it is showing signs of reversing. Havner, PSA's CEO said on the 1Q17 conference call:

"Somewhere between 2,000, 2,500 properties in lease-up over the next couple of years, at least."

To get a sense for the magnitude of this supply, recognize that PSA has only 2,673 properties, so the new supply is nearly another Public Storage entering the market. Not many industries have supply approaching the size of a $43B EV titan.

As new supply comes in, brand new properties will offer free rent periods to steal customers, dropping occupancy for the industry and potentially dropping rates as existing properties try to compete.

As it exists today, a self storage unit is generally not a viable purchase for the customer. The cost of rental over a reasonable period of time is often more than the value of the goods that are being stored. Thus, we believe much of the spread contraction will come from a reduction in NOI.

Beyond the supply growth, demand is getting weaker. On the same 1Q17 call Edward Reyes, PSA's CFO said,

"The problem that we're experiencing, aside from all the things that Ron touched upon, is what that's resulting in for us is a softness in demand into our system. And we're spending more money to get to basically maintain this almost the same level of demand as we had last year."

We do not see this as a blip but rather the start of a new trend.

Secularly declining demand

Remember when Microsoft Word came on a CD? Well, now it's a download. Televisions used to be 100 pounds and are now only an inch thick. Clunky monitors with tower form CPUs have been replaced by Laptops and tablets. Information is stored in the cloud rather than boxes.

Basically anything we need to store has a dramatically reduced footprint with exception only to furniture, and even furniture is not all that viable to store in self-storage. Thanks to the magic of IKEA, Amazon, and outsourced manufacturing, prices of furniture have gotten quite cheap over the past few years, and most can be delivered to your home.

As furniture became cheaper, prices on storage units climbed dramatically. While it varies by submarket, the average cost per foot of storage is $16.81

Source: PSA 10-Q

Thus, to store a 3' by 5' desk for a year it costs the customer $252. Additionally, it costs the labor of hauling the desk to the unit and away from the unit.

At this price point, I think people will increasingly choose to discard and replace rather than engage in storage of a year or more. Better yet, one can sell their old desk on Craig's list. Short term storage remains economically viable for the customer, but this is not as profitable for PSA. There are customer acquisition costs, processing costs and often free rent for the first month or so which significantly reduce the margin on short term rentals.

Millennials, as a generation, tend to care more about experiences than material goods. I suspect they will be less likely to use self storage than prior generations which could cause a permanent secular decline in demand as this generation replaces boomers as the primary holder of capital.

Self-storage prices are at an unsustainable peak. Demand reduction and supply increase will bring it back to a more equilibrant level, but in the process greatly reduce the profitability of existing units which are over-earning their economic potential.

Higher-Better-Use

In the past, self-storage has benefitted from HBU as many storage facilities are located at in-fill locations to major cities. As these locations became engulfed by the growing cities, there was an opportunity to redevelop into a higher density property type for a strong yield on cost. However, we think this HBU opportunity is no longer available for PSA due to sheer economics.

Presently, PSA has an EV of $41.696B and owns 195.072mm square feet which equates to an EV/sq. foot of $213. This is the most expensive of the peer group with the rest coming in a significant amount cheaper.

EXR EV/foot = $191

CUBE EV/foot = $153

LSI EV/foot = $115

Note that the storage facility itself is not of value in a HBU opportunity, but rather the land beneath it. The facility would usually be torn down to make room for whatever is going in its place. Thus, the cost of HBU would be the $213/foot plus the construction cost of the new property. The opportunity cost is simply too high.

There may be one-off instances in which the economics do work, but I doubt it would be enough to move the needle for PSA.

Valuation

PSA's valuation is high at the moment, trading at a premium to NAV and at a higher multiple than its peers.

Source: SNL Financial

PSA also trades at a lower implied cap rate than peers at just under 5%.

Source: SNL Financial

We do not see anything special about the portfolio or management that warrants such a premium. At the REITWEEK presentation in June, Ronald Havner described his own portfolio as being standard.

"Well, basically, if you looked on a consolidated revenue basis, which you can do in the annual report, I break out all the various kind of food groups, I think 75% is self-storage. And for the most part, that is a average size, 10 x 10. Probably 25%, 30% of our space is climate controlled or what would be [depth] climate-control. But we have spaces, lockers from, I think, 2 x 2 up to 10 x 30s. But it's -- I'd say it fit down the main street of standard self-storage."

Regarding the skill of management, we find EXR to be far more capable as they trounced PSA in SSNOI. In many instances, EXR beat PSA in the exact same markets.

PSA top markets from SNL Financial

For comparison, below, in the obnoxiously long image, is EXR's performance by market. For both PSA and EXR we are showing performance for 1Q17.

(As reported by the company) View Definitions Market Name Sector % of NOI % of Revenues (%) % Change Same Store NOI Chicago-Gary-Kenosha, IL-IN-WI 2.52 2.79 90.60 28.60 El Paso, TX 0.15 0.20 92.00 25.60 Hawaii, HI 1.51 1.38 93.00 25.30 Sacramento-Yolo, CA 1.43 1.37 96.20 18.10 Stockton-Lodi, CA 0.46 0.45 96.90 17.30 Seattle-Tacoma-Bremerton, WA 0.51 0.49 96.40 15.00 Las Vegas, NV-AZ 1.45 1.42 93.40 14.30 Phoenix-Mesa, AZ 1.43 1.42 93.90 13.40 Atlanta, GA 3.36 3.35 90.90 13.30 Austin/San Marcos, TX 0.48 0.52 88.00 12.90 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 4.32 4.34 90.60 12.80 Portland-Salem, OR-WA 0.62 0.58 92.80 12.10 Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point, NC 0.29 0.28 91.50 11.10 Los Angeles-Riverside-Orange County, CA 16.02 15.18 93.30 11.10 Orlando, FL 1.30 1.32 93.00 10.50 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL 1.14 1.17 92.40 10.50 Pittsburgh, PA 0.24 0.28 87.40 10.40 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 1.14 1.09 88.40 10.10 Salt Lake City-Ogden, UT 0.52 0.50 93.50 10.10 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL 3.96 3.88 92.10 9.80 Other MSAs 6.17 6.22 90.60 9.30 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA 8.01 7.41 93.20 9.30 Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky 0.99 1.03 91.50 9.20 Indianapolis, IN 0.32 0.36 92.70 8.90 San Diego, CA 1.29 1.22 93.50 8.90 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 1.65 1.71 92.10 8.80 Houston-Galveston-Brazoria, TX 2.00 2.23 88.60 8.50 Philadelphia-Wilmington-Atlantic City 2.95 3.11 92.10 8.50 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 0.25 0.25 91.70 8.30 Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, VA 1.20 1.24 91.20 8.00 Richmond-Petersburg, VA 0.75 0.72 90.20 7.20 Colorado Springs, CO 0.35 0.36 89.60 6.90 Columbus, OH 0.40 0.47 91.10 4.70 New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island 11.72 12.02 92.10 4.60 Memphis, TN-AR-MS 1.07 1.16 92.70 4.40 Washington-Baltimore, DC-MD-VA-WV 8.11 7.78 90.80 3.40 St. Louis, MO-IL 0.39 0.45 90.50 3.10 Denver-Boulder-Greeley, CO 1.40 1.37 87.60 2.80 Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 0.55 0.55 90.70 1.80 Boston-Worcester-Lawrence, MA-NH-ME-CT 4.00 4.42 91.30 1.00 Columbia, SC 0.33 0.42 87.60 (4.50) Birmingham, AL 0.39 0.39 91.00 - Detroit-Ann Arbor-Flint, MI 0.78 0.78 93.10 - Hartford, CT 0.39 0.47 91.00 - Huntsville-Decatur-Albertville, AL 0.21 0.22 91.40 - Kansas City, MO-KS 0.13 0.26 93.90 - Louisville, KY-IN 0.45 0.45 91.30 - Nashville, TN 0.47 0.44 91.30 - Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, NC 0.23 0.26 89.00 - York-Hanover, PA 0.18 0.22 92.80 -

Top markets by MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) for all stabilized stores for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

It is not even close. EXR has markets in the high 20s and only 1 negative market while PSA's best market is 7.8%. In the head to head matchups, EXR beats PSA in nearly every market.

Denver - PSA is negative -5.4% while EXR is positive 2.8%

Orlando - PSA's best market at 7.8% NOI growth, EXR still wins at 10.5%

Houston - PSA comes in at negative -4.2% while EXR grows at 8.5%

These are only a few examples. I would encourage going through these charts line by line to see how clearly EXR outperformed PSA.

We also find PSA's capital management to be subpar as they carry a slew of preferreds with coupons well above their cost of capital.

There is minimal benefit to having these preferreds over a mix of debt and common equity which would be both cheaper and better for credit ratings.

At 21.6X 2017 estimated AFFO, PSA has a significant amount of growth baked in. This excessive multiple is justified by neither its property portfolio nor its management.

In my opinion, $137 would be a more reasonable price for PSA. It represents a 14X multiple on 2017 projected AFFO of $9.81. Given the high potential for negative growth, I would not buy it until a much lower multiple, but there are certain factors in place that will prevent PSA from falling much below 14X. Its size and low leverage will likely buoy the market price.

$137 represents a 36% drop from today's price, providing a short seller about 32% upside on a one year hold after accounting for dividends. We believe there is a strong catalyst in place to help it get there.

Smart money leaving

In 2014, I went to tour Fidelity's offices in Boston, and while there I met Steve Buller who runs their REIT money. He was decidedly bullish on the self-storage industry and based on the timing I suspect FMR made a killing on the position.

At the 2016 REITWEEK I ran into Steve again and he seemed significantly less bullish on self-storage. Based on FMR's 13F on 3/31/17, it would appear his reduced opinion of the opportunity was consummated into a substantial trim, selling over 1mm shares in the first quarter.

Wellington and Stichting appear to also be trimming. We suspect this will continue. Fidelity and Wellington are among the largest funds in the world, so as they move, it can move markets.

Risks and concerns

Public Storage has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT world and this comes with a very low cost of capital. If it decides to abuse this power, it could accretively buy peers such as CUBE and LSI. Since its FFO multiple is significantly higher, such acquisitions would be immediately accretive in a stock for stock deal and larger if they are able to realize G&A synergies or market concentration advantages.

Fortunately, in most REIT M&A the acquirer drops slightly on the announcement while the target rises maybe 15% or so on average. Therefore, we think it is likely shorts would have an opportunity to cover if such an event were to happen. Since it would be materially accretive and represent a new avenue of growth for PSA, it may be wise to consider covering if PSA starts using its low WACC to its advantage.

The Bottom Line

Self-storage has played out. It was once a deep value play in which the properties could be had for a low price per square foot. These cheap acquisitions had potential for both SSNOI growth and HBU. Today, however, they are too expensive to present a HBU opportunity and NOI is above economic potential. We think the boom will be followed by a bust to restore market equilibrium. Within the self-storage industry, we believe Public Storage is one of the weaker players in terms of property management, property quality, and capital allocation. Despite its relative weaknesses it trades at a premium to NAV and the highest AFFO multiple in the sector.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long JCAP. I am personally long JCAP. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.