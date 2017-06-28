Uncertain Outlook On Amazon's Whole Foods Bet

When it comes to certain companies like Amazon (AMZN), the market can get so used to simply assuming success in everything they do. The latest move to purchase Whole Foods is being greeted with more concern in regard to what it means for the other competing grocer chains, rather than being seen as a potential burden for Amazon, given that Whole Foods (WFM) has been struggling lately to keep its sales volumes from shrinking. The turnaround story and the assumption that sales growth will mirror growth rates within Amazon is considered to be a given. The move to buy Whole Foods is of course seen as Amazon's bid to conquer the next frontier in the retail space, namely the grocery retail industry. Using the precedents set by Amazon so far, it stands to reason that it will cut out the middle men in the supply chains and thus achieve a slimmer operation, which Amazon can greatly expand by introducing online shopping, which is a fast-growing trend. So far, the plan seem straight-forward at first sight. There may however be some serious complications with it, which may only become more obvious as time passes.

Whole Foods concept was already suffering.

It just so happens that I covered Whole Foods and its problems as of late in a recent article last month. One of its biggest problems by far is its inability to grow sales, due in large part to the fierce competition happening in the grocery sales sector. As a result of the decline in same-store sales, it has been suffering in terms of profitability.

Data source: Whole Foods.

The reason Whole Foods has been seeing this decline is that it is not able to price its goods competitively, compared with its peers. Most of its competitors have been adding organic and natural brand lines at a very fast pace, peeling away some of the more price-conscious costumers, and also many of the time-conscious consumers, who now increasingly have an alternative to Whole Foods products that is much closer to home. The combination of consumers shifting out of convenience and also as a result of better competitor price options for the health-conscious consumers, resulted in same-store sales declining by 2.8% year on year, according to the last quarterly report. There is of course no way of telling which of the two factors played a larger role, which may be one of the unknowns when it comes to making an assessment in regards to what effect Amazon will have on Whole Foods sales going forward.

Amazon can resolve the convenience problem, but not necessarily the price competitiveness issues.

As far as convenience goes, Amazon can really make a difference for Whole Foods. It already has the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in place for a number of locations across the US. It could now combine these two entities in order to expand the grocery delivery service across much of the US. Or it could start a similar online, home-delivery service exclusively for Whole Foods. Either way, the problem of convenience which I believe that Whole Foods is suffering from, due to the fact that most of its main competitors are now offering enough alternatives to health & quality-conscious consumers, that are causing many to reduce their frequency of visits to Whole Foods, due to distance issues. Amazon will be able to cater to those who are shopping at Whole Foods less often out of considerations of convenience, since they will soon be able to get their Whole Foods groceries delivered right to their door, with typical Amazon efficiency, which thus far managed to put the entire US retail sector on edge.

Whole Foods already has a home delivery service in place through Instacart, which offers one-hour delivery of groceries in certain areas for a cost. Amazon will most likely take that to a different level, which is the obvious reason why it purchased this company to begin with. It will not surprise me if within a year or two we will have Whole Foods home delivery covering the majority of US households. It will not be a huge innovation compared with many competitors in the grocery retail business, many of which are already finding ways to deliver grocery orders for a fee, such as Kroger (NYSE:KR), which partnered with Uber (Private:UBER) to have groceries delivered. But for Whole Foods, which does not have an extensive network of store locations, unlike most competitors do, having an efficient home delivery service will mean that opting for Whole Foods products will no longer be impeded by distance issues for most of its potential customers.

While the distance factor can be something that Amazon can remedy through its extensive experience with home delivery shipping, the cost of Whole Foods groceries may remain an obstacle. On the one hand Amazon may be able to cut out some of the middle man costs when it comes to Whole Foods merchandise. On the other hand, there is some evidence that shows Amazon's current grocery delivery service may add substantially to the costs of groceries. There is the Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99/month and entitles current subscribers to free shipping for deliveries of over $40. In addition to the monthly fee, a study has found that fresh produce delivered through Amazon Fresh tends to be 25-50% more expensive compared with choices available in regular stores, which are of comparable quality.

Packaged goods such as chips and so on were actually delivered at a cost that tended to be 15-30% cheaper, but the thing is that Whole Foods customers tend to be about the superior fresh produce, which is what the typical health-conscious customers mainly care about. Packaged, less-perishable items tend to be of secondary importance. On balance, it seems that home delivery is likely to add to the cost of Whole Foods products, unless Amazon can achieve a very substantial cut in merchandise costs, which should not be easy, because after all, it has to preserve the Whole Foods quality standards.

Hard to conclude longer-term effect of Whole Foods purchase on Amazon.

While the online grocery shopping industry captured 4.3% of the total industry sales in 2016, some forecasts suggest that as much as 20% of the total grocery sales will be done online by 2025. It should be noted however that a significant portion of that will be due to pick-up services, rather than home delivery services, which is what will be more relevant to Whole Foods, given the distance to customers issues. In my current hometown, there is one Whole Foods store. It is well-located in a central part of town. Nevertheless, for the overwhelming majority of the roughly one million inhabitants, it takes more than ten minutes to get there, which is why robust growth in grocery deliveries will be a boost for Amazon's Whole Foods business.

While the prospect of a fourfold increase in the percentage of total groceries sales going to online sales may seemingly suggest that Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods is an assured future success story, we should take a step back and contemplate what this all means. If for argument's sake we assume that with the help of Amazon, Whole Foods will outperform its peers and achieve twice the forecast proportion of online sales compared with the 20% of sales expected for the entire industry by 2025, it still means that total Whole Foods sales will increase by about 40%, before including any losses at its brick & mortar sites. We should remember that Whole Foods has been recording same-store sales losses in the 2-3%/year range lately. If we assume this trend will continue and if we add to it potential losses to online shopping, it is possible that even if it will see 40% of its total sales go to online, home delivery, it might still see only relatively modest low single digit yearly sales increases at best.

According to Amazon's full year report for 2016, it experienced an increase of 27% in sales compared with the previous year. For its newly-acquired Whole Foods business to keep up with that kind of growth pace, it would have to see sales volumes triple from current levels by 2025. In the absence of anything reaching close to such a high sales growth pace, which in my view is not achievable, Whole Foods will in fact act as a drag on Amazon's current sales growth pace. The good news in this regard may be that given Amazon's sales volume of $136 billion, and the total yearly sales volume of Whole foods of less than $16 billion last year, the overall drag of a potentially under-performing Whole Foods business within the overall Amazon business is not likely to cause a huge slowdown in total sales growth rates.

In terms of profitability, while the graph I provided above shows the problems Whole Foods has been having in regards to declining profitability, it is still a profitable business. Amazon should in theory be able to turn the sliding profitability issue around. In this regard, Whole Foods may end up being more of a reliably profitable component of the overall Amazon business, rather than another engine for sales growth. As Amazon continues to grow in size and mature, having components of the business provide a solid, reliable source of net income will become more important as time goes by.

In conclusion, it is hard to gauge at this point what impact the Whole Foods deal will have on the future of Amazon. The purchase of Whole Foods may not prove to be the great disrupting factor in the overall grocery retail industry, nor will it be a new engine of growth for Amazon, as many seem to automatically assume that it will. It is however a move that is an overall positive long-term acquisition, which will provide a more solid foundation for Amazon to compete in the already very competitive grocery retail business, in addition to gaining a potentially profitable business, which should contribute to Amazon's long-term financial health.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.