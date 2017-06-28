Deutsche Wohnen: An Under-Followed Real Estate Company That May Be A Takeover Target

Vonovia is the natural bidder for Deutsche Wohnen, and an offer may be presented in coming few months, probably at a significant premium to its current valuation.

The German residential market balance between demand and supply is currently tight, leading to a supportive operating environment for the established players in years to come. Deutsche Wohnen (OTC:DWHHF) has even better growth due to its large exposure to Greater Berlin, giving it a unique business profile among listed German residential companies.

This makes it an attractive takeover target, especially from its larger competitor Vonovia. Deutsche Wohnen’s management has recently shown openness to discuss a possible business combination, making a takeover possible in the next few months. This would certainly be at a significant premium to its current share price, unlocking value for Deutsche Wohnen’s shareholders.

Company Overview

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the largest publicly listed residential property companies in Germany. Its business is focused on managing and developing its portfolio, which is mainly concentrated on residential properties. Its closest competitors are other listed German residential companies, such as Vonovia (OTC:VONOY) or LEG Immobilien (OTC:LGMMY). The company has been listed since 2006 and primarily trades on the German Stock Exchange, but also trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. It has a market capitalization of about $14 billion.

Its portfolio currently comprises about 160,000 units in total, of which about 157,000 are residential units, around 2,200 are commercial properties and the rest is nursing and assisted living. Its portfolio is heavily exposed to Greater Berlin, accounting for more than 70% of its total units, followed by other growth areas, like Rhine-Main or Dresden.

Deutsche Wohnen currently owns a portfolio worth more than €15 billion ($16.8 billion), valued at more than 16x in place rent multiple. This is equivalent to a gross yield of about 6.1%, a very good return for a residential-focused portfolio. Its portfolio consists of a wide range of different types of buildings, from historic buildings to multi-storey apartment blocks. Most of its properties have high-quality and good location, helping to explain why it has a very high utilization rate of its holdings.

Industry Landscape

The German housing market is characterized by one of the lowest rates of home-ownership in Europe. Residential values are relatively low compared to other European countries, largely for historical reasons due to State intervention in the large-scale supply of residential units for almost a century.

Currently, Germany’s largest cities are on average about 30% cheaper than Italy and way cheaper compared to Paris or New York, which are roughly twice as expensive. Therefore, German property appears to be still relatively cheap, despite the housing recovery experienced over the past few years.

Also, there are rent restrictions determined by regulators, which have a great impact on the supply-side of the market. Rental restrictions represent a limit on rental values for tenants which make housing more affordable, but actually also make new developments unprofitable. Hence, new construction has been quite low during the past two decades, showing that Germany has not seen a real estate bubble during this period, contrary to other European countries, like Spain or Ireland.

Currently, there are significant gaps in the German housing market, given that it is estimated that at the end of 2016 there was a shortage of about one million affordable flats in Germany. The vacancy rate in the residential market is very low, being below the long-term average historical levels.

This situation is a reflection of the positive backdrop of the residential market in recent years, with strong demand due to urbanization and rising number of households not being matched by supply. Additionally, the recent surge in immigration also has boosted demand for residential units, helping to maintain the vacancy rate at historically low levels. This has led to a tight residential market across the country, a situation that is expected to continue in the next few years.

Thus, it is expected that the positive trend of rising unit values and rents experienced in the recent past should continue to support the established players in the coming years. Further consolidation in the industry is likely because the industry is still highly fragmented and landlords want to increase size to achieve higher scale and efficiency.

This current industry landscape is quite favorable for residential landlords and real estate investors, profiting both from capital appreciation and the assets income stream over time. Given the tight residential market and with traditional assets offering near zero returns, real estate yields in Europe continue to be attractive and should support house prices in the next few years, which ultimately should lead to value creation for residential investors.

Portfolio And Growth

Deutsche Wohnen has a high-quality portfolio, which is heavily exposed to Greater Berlin and to other growth regions in Germany. Its geographical exposure is characterized by strong growth in rental values due to a rising number of households and a housing market in which new building activity is not enough to meet demand, supporting higher property values and rents.

The company has grown over the past few years, mainly through targeted acquisitions to expand its portfolio, targeting specifically Greater Berlin. The company believed that Berlin would become a European hotspot and invested considerably since 2007, expanding its holding from 25,000 units to about 110,000 units nowadays.

It has made several acquisitions, of which the largest was the acquisition of GSW Immobilien in 2013. This acquisition increased its holdings in Berlin by almost 60,000 units, rising considerably this region’s weight in Deutsche Wohnen’s portfolio. Additionally, the company has made several disposals of non-core businesses, like commercial units, concentrating its portfolio in residential units within Berlin. This profile is somewhat different than most of its peers, which usually have a more diversified geographical exposure.

Greater Berlin has been one of the German areas with the hottest residential market over the past few years, being a strong supportive factor for Deutsche Wohnen’s growth. The vacancy rate in Berlin is less than 1%, lower than in most German regions and clearly shows how tight the residential market in this region is.

There is strong demand in Berlin’s residential market and this is not expected to change in the coming years, given that the influx of people is expected to remain higher than the expansion of housing supply. The population of Berlin is expected to increase gradually in the years to come, rising from about 3.6 million inhabitants in 2015 to around 3.75 million by 2020. This means that demand will remain buoyant, supporting the positive momentum of the residential market.

Given this landscape, Deutsche Wohnen announced a few months ago a significant expansion of its new building program, amounting to close to €500 million ($560 million). The company intends to build 2,200 new flats by 2020 across ten different projects, while it plans to build a further 10,000 new flats after 2020 depending on political support. This new building investment and its $1 billion ($1.12 billion) refurbishment plan of existing units in the next five years, should be strong support factors for Deutsche Wohnen’s growth in the medium to long-term.

Additionally, its recent investments in nursing care homes increase its exposure to the theme of ageing population, which has very good growth prospects in the long-term in developed countries like Germany. Its weight in the portfolio is still relatively small, but gives the company another growth source and diversifies a little bit its portfolio.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Deutsche Wohnen has benefited from the positive momentum in the German residential market and the low interest rate environment in Europe, to increase revenues, profits and cash flow over the past few years. Its growth has been driven both organically and through acquisitions, while disposals also had a significant impact on reported profits.

During the last year, Deutsche Wohnen maintained its strong operating momentum, reporting a new earnings record high. The company reported improved figures across its most important key performance indicators, including strong like-for-like rental growth of 2.9%, a vacancy rate of just 1.8% and net asset value growth of 29%. Its EBITDA amounted to €525 million ($589 million) excluding disposals, an increase of 23% from the previous year. Its EBITDA margin was above 80%, increasing from about 73% in 2015.

Deutsche Wohnen has been able to refinance its debt over the past few years, decreasing its average cost of debt and annual interest expense. This has been an important boost to its earnings, given that real estate companies have considerable amounts of debt in their balance sheets due to the long-term nature of its assets. Deutsche Wohnen’s current average cost of debt is only 1.6% (vs. 1.8% in 2015), leading to an interest expense reduction of more than €20 million ($22 million) in the last year.

Reflecting all these supportive factors, Deutsche Wohnen’s net income increased to €1.2 billion in 2016, an increase of 35% from the previous year. This result is much higher than EBITDA due to strong property valuation gains, which amounted to €2.6 billion in 2016 ($2.9 billion), reflecting rising property values across its portfolio. Its return on equity [ROE] amounted to close to 22%, a very high level of profitability, and was relatively stable compared to the two previous years.

During the first quarter of 2017, Deutsche Wohnen has maintained a strong operating momentum, with like-for-like rental growth of 3.3%, EBITDA up by 8.3% and funds from operations increasing by 11% to €113 million ($126 million). Its balance sheet has improved to a loan-to-value [ LTV] ratio of 36%, showing that its good cash flow generation has led to lower leverage. Going forward, the company should continue to report strong growth due to a supportive operating backdrop, which is expected to be sustainable for years given the tight residential market in Germany.

Regarding its balance sheet, Deutsche Wohnen has a somewhat conservative position, given that its LTV ratio is about 36%, a level that has decreased from about 50% a few years ago and has remained stable since 2015. Its LTV ratio is lower than compared to its closest peers, showing that the company’s capital structure is defensive and has the flexibility to support growth its investment program. Indeed, the company’s target is to have an LTV ratio in the range of 35-40%, thus its leverage is currently within its target and may increase a little bit to finance growth.

Regarding its dividend, Deutsche Wohnen has a very good history delivering a growing dividend over the past few years. Its dividend compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] from 2012 to 2016 was 37%, a remarkable achievement. Its last dividend, related to 2016 earnings, was set at €0.74 ($0.83) per share. At its current share price, Deutsche Wohnen offers a modest dividend yield of 2.2%.

In 2016, its funds from operations [FFO] without considering disposals, amounted to €384 million ($429 million), an increase of 26% from the previous year. This metric is very important because it is based on FFO that Deutsche Wohnen sets its capacity to distribute cash to shareholders through dividends.

Its cash flow generation has been more than enough to finance its dividend payments, making its dividend sustainable in the long-term. Its target is to have a payout ratio of about 65% of FFO, a conservative approach, taking into account its solid balance sheet and good cash flow generation capacity.

Even though its dividend yield is not among the highest within the European real estate sector, Deutsche Wohnen’s dividend appeal comes mainly from its good growth prospects. According to analysts’ estimates, the company is expected to continue to deliver a growing dividend in coming years, but at a smaller growth rate than in recent years. Its dividend should increase to €0.91 ($1.02) per share by 2019, implying an annual growth rate of about 7% in the next three years.

Conclusion

The German residential real estate market has very good growth prospects, given its tight supply-demand situation which is not expected to change in many years. Additionally, secular trends like urbanization create structural demand in large cities, like Berlin.

This supportive operating background is particularly bullish for Deutsche Wohnen, which has a large exposure to Berlin. Moreover, the company has recently invested in nursing facilities, giving it another growth source in the long-term. This appealing business profile makes the company very attractive to competitors, given that real estate companies have historically grown through acquisitions.

The German residential market has seen several mergers and takeovers in the past few years, creating two large listed companies (Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen). Vonovia is currently the largest company and has grown mainly through acquisitions in the past.

In 2015, Vonovia tried to take over Deutsche Wohnen to become the undisputed leader, which at the time was considered a hostile approach. Deutsche Wohnen’s management and shareholders ultimately rebuffed the takeover offer and Vonovia’s bid was not successful, mainly due to a low price offered.

More recently, Deutsche Wohnen’s new CFO said in an interview that management may be willing to support a takeover approach if it is in the best interest of the company’s shareholders, which he defined has a takeover offer above €40 per share (vs. current share price of around €34). Given that Deutsche Wohnen’s management is now more open to support a possible business combination, a takeover seems to be more likely than before and an offer may be presented in the next few months.

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the most interesting companies within the German residential market, due to its large exposure to the growth region of Berlin. This would be particularly interesting to Vonovia, which is heavily exposed to North Rhine-Westphalia, and would balance much more its portfolio within growth German regions. If Vonovia decides to make an offer, it would most likely be at a significant premium top Deutsche Wohnen’s current share price.

Vonovia is currently trading at 1.7x price to tangible book value (PTBV), while Deutsche Wohnen trades at 1.4x even though its growth profile is stronger. Assuming that Vonovia would consider a takeover at a similar valuation of itself, this represents a price above €41 per share or an upside potential of above 20%. Taking into account recent comments by Deutsche Wohnen’s management, a potential merger of the two companies may happen over the coming months and may unlock significant value for Deutsche Wohnen’s shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWHHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.