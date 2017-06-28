The paramount question any investor should ask is if the new company will be able to make it until the oil sector recovers, which seems quite elusive.

It is time to look beyond the restructuring and analyze the potential of the new Seadrill after the restructuring is finally implemented.

Seadrill has reportedly been awarded a contract with Malaysian oil giant Petronas for the West Capella ultra-deepwater drillship.

Image: West Capella courtesy OffshoreEnergyToday.

Investment Thesis:

Seadrill (SDRL) is in the process of restructuring its huge debt representing about $14 billion, as we speak. We now expect that the company will release a restructuring plan as soon as the end of next month.

Many long-term shareholders are worried that this painful process will further dilute what is left of their ever shrinking investment.

Since early April 2017 when Seadrill announced that the restructuring plan has been delayed another three months, with a "minimal recovery" reserved to shareholders, the stock price skidded down to successive new lows without any relief in sight until now. SDRL lost a whopping 78% since April and many analysts are not convinced we have reached the bottom yet.

Nevertheless, as painful as this process can be, it is still not the end of the world, if the company offers a small percentage of the new restructured Seadrill in exchange of the actual common stocks.

"Minimal recovery" can be honestly interpreted by a value excluding zero by definition. A reasonable value should be between 1% to 3% allocated to common stockholders in the new restructured Seadrill.

The question is how further down SDRL can go? And we are obviously not very far from the bottom unless the stock is declared worthless like Paragon offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), which is not likely, as I said earlier.

Now, the next step for shareholders is to look beyond the restructuring and analyze what really Seadrill means in terms of fleet competitiveness and balance sheet after the restructuring will be implemented. Future potential investors will have to look if the company can survive until the sector recovers.

I expect Seadrill to emerge from bankruptcy by October 2017 with a new clean balance sheet and a state-of-the-Art fleet.

The topic of this article is about the company fleet.

News yesterday:

According to OffshoreEnergyToday we learned the following:

Drilling contractor Seadrill has reportedly been awarded a contract with Malaysian oil giant Petronas for the West Capella ultra-deepwater drillship. According to data from VesselsValue, Petronas hired Seadrill’s drillship for a three-month contract starting October 1 until December 31, 2017. No details are available regarding the rig’s dayrate. Offshore Energy Today has reached out to both Petronas and Seadrill, seeking confirmation of the report. We have yet to receive any response. In mid-March, Seadrill secured a one well contract with Total for the West Capella in Cyprus. The contract is expected to begin in the second half of 2017 and backlog, estimated at 50 days, is expected to be approximately $10 million. Also, the West Capella has recently been upgraded with a managed pressure drilling system which will be utilized as part of the upcoming work scope off Cyprus. According to latest AIS data, the drillship is currently anchored in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. The West Capella is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship with operational history offshore Africa. The rig is of Samsung 10,000 design and built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2008. Its maximum water depth is 10,000 feet while the maximum drilling depth is around 37,500 feet.

Assuming three months at a day rate of $210k/d it is a potential backlog of $19 million. Below I show a graph of my estimated contract backlog as of today.

Conclusion:

Seadrill will emerge in a better financial position after the company completes the restructuring around probably October 2017. The new company will be able to better compete in this harsh environment with day rates close to breakeven level.

Another paramount question any investor should ask is if the new company will be able to ride the downtrend out until the oil sector recovers, which seems very elusive as we speak?

It will depend on the future oil prices mainly and it is difficult to venture any guess now. The quid pro quo between OPEC and the US Shale is here to stay and will keep oil prices between $40 to $60 per barrel as far as we the eyes can see.

Nonetheless, it will be a time when oil majors will be forced to invest in exploration CapEx again, even if oil prices are not fully recovering. The shallow and the deep waters will eventually get a boost starting H2 2018 because it is where the real reserve potential lies.

I am sure this topic will keep us busy for the next few years.

