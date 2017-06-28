Renewable Energy Chipping Away At Fossil Fuel Power

Sundrop Concentrated Solar Plant Innovation - Sundrop

I’ve noted recently that assumptions that coal will last for another 50 years, and that we are entering the golden age of gas, seem premature to me as the futures of coal and gas start to look shaky. Reality is looking much more subversive, with many examples of industries taking things into their own hands and sourcing their own 100% renewable energy.

Here I give a few examples that indicate new investment avenues as well as confronting news for traditional power suppliers. I position qualitative analysis in the context of major reports based on projections (e.g. International Energy Agency, IEA) and changing economics of energy generation (e.g. Bloomberg New Energy Finance, BNEF).

The central thesis I raise here is that it is possible to learn new things about how energy is going to be organised and delivered, by studying specific examples of projects that reveal new ways that things might develop.

My first example concerns two significant agricultural enterprises in Australia. I’m sure that there are other projects from many other geographies that have a similar story to tell.

Large scale hydroponic farms take control of their electricity, heating and water sourcing

Recent examples of the adoption of renewable energy and storage in agriculture are :

i) Stawell Nectar Farms is a hydroponics business in Western Victoria, Australia, which is implementing power from a 196MW wind farm and 20MW/34MWh battery storage to make the farm 100% renewable powered. This is part of a $A565 million expansion of its hydroponics business. The hydroponic farm, with local and international markets for its vegetables, is being expanded from 10 hectares to 40 hectares.

The initial plan was to use gas to supply needed heating, but the gas was expensive and source unreliable. This almost killed the project. However, the planners reconsidered a fully electrified process, with wind plus batteries used to supply 100% renewable energy. While the cost of electricity has not been published, the Stockyard Hill wind farm is nearby and Utility Origin Energy ((ASX:ORG)) has purchased electricity from that farm for less than $A0.06/kWh. With a cost structure like this, it is almost certain that Nectar Farms will save on power prices with this transaction.

This is the biggest glasshouse in Australia. This project is of a scale that would make it a major customer for the grid in its neighbourhood. It has to impact the grid either positively by finding a way to partner or negatively in removing business (and perhaps encouraging others).

ii) Sundrop Farms, a hydroponic 20-hectare tomato farm in the desert in South Australia has completed a $A200 million Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) solar-thermal development to provide desalinated water (450,000 cubic meters/year), heating and cooling for its glasshouses that are located in a desert area, close to the sea in South Australia.

Figure of Sundrop Farms sundrop system

Sundrop describes a conventional greenhouse as using groundwater for irrigation, gas for heating and electricity for cooling. The sundrop system involves conversion of input salt water and sunlight into energy and freshwater. The plants are grown hydroponically without soil, in greenhouses where the climate is controlled. The salt water provides cooling.

Sundrop has completed its first European farm in Odemira, Portugal in 2016 and it broke ground in a Tennessee facility in the US in 2016. The capital cost is significant but long-term production is assured and the input costs are controlled. Capital cost of the CSP plant and greenhouses was $A200 million, but this 20-hectare farm produces 15,000 tons of tomatoes annually. The company says this is worth ~$A105 million, which is a premium price, but the quality of the product is high and they can provide regular controlled supply year round.

This company is private and headquartered in the UK. Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) has invested $100 million. Quite apart from the surprising adoption of solar–thermal technology which many see as expensive, but which makes sense and has a clear cost base for power and desalination generation, hydroponics powered by renewable energy could become an interesting investment proposition. One to watch out for.

Power savings (demand reduction)

Energy efficiency/demand reduction is often overlooked when investors think about power needs. To show that this is non-trivial, consider a deal just done by Current (a startup within GE (NYSE:GE)) with UK supermarket Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) (OTCQX:JSNSF). By 2020, 450 Sainsbury stores in the UK will upgrade 250,000 LED fixtures making the stores entirely LED lit, saving 58% in lighting power consumption and lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 3.4%.

This is interesting business for Current as it provides lighting retrofit as a turnkey service, with GE Capital Industrial Finance, as well as design, product supply, installation and project management. No doubt GE will be pushing Current to grow its business rapidly.

A spinoff from this business is that it makes substantial power reductions with every installation.

Lest readers think that LED lighting in grocery stores is of little consequence, a report just out on New York’s grid “Power Trends: New York’s Evolving Electric Grid 2017” indicates how significant energy efficiency and distributed energy resources are in New York. Peak demand growth without considering these measures is projected to be 0.73% annually in 2017, but by taking energy efficiency and distributed energy into account, annual growth is projected to be 0.07% in 2017. The report gives detailed statistics on energy savings in New York through 2027 and it amounts to a lot of power saved.

Pushback for the coal industry: Navajo Generating Station

So far I’ve mentioned unexpected sources of renewable energy or energy savings that are “under the radar” but which could be part of an overlooked trend that is beginning to surface. In concluding highlights of qualitative events that signal big change, I’ve thought for some time that the fate of the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona is likely to be significant for the coal industry in general and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in particular.

Navajo Generating Station is a big old and dirty 2.25 GW coal-fired power plant that until quite recently was given by Peabody Energy as an example of a long-term customer for one of its mines, Kayenta, which last year produced 5.8 million tons of coal (4% of BTU’s US coal production) for the Navajo Station. BTU thought that this was going to continue until 2040.

Then the owners decided it needed upgrading and was too expensive in competition with gas and solar PV, so the plan was to close the mine at the end of 2019, subject to agreement with the Navajo Nation about a 2-year extension beyond the end of 2017.

Peabody Energy has sought to keep the Navajo Plant (and hence Kayenta mine) alive until the end of 2019 and hopefully find a new operator beyond that time. The IEEFA (Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis) has produced a report, which indicates that to keep the Navajo Plant open until 2022 would require a $740 million to $1 billion subsidy.

The Navajo Nation has been reviewing the options in some detail, and it is clear that the agreement for proposed extension of operations until the end of 2019 had some clauses that the Navajo Nation is not happy with. There was also a feeling amongst at least some that it is time to move on from the coal generating plant.

Yesterday a decision was to have been taken on closure or extension of the Navajo generating Station, with 24 delegates participating, and 16 “yes” votes needed to keep the facility open until the end of 2019. After an exhaustive discussion the extension was approved with 18 “yes” votes. So the Navajo generating Plant will stay open until the end of 2019.

What Bloomberg New Energy Finance thinks

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) recently released its “New Energy Outlook 2017” and Seb Henbest, Head Europe, Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg New Energy Finance has produced a commentary on this report. This is clearly a seminal report that investors interested in where the energy transition is headed (and how quickly) should get familiar with.

It is interesting to see how BNEF has approached its report. Other industry bodies like IEA (International Energy Agency) and BP (NYSE:BP) focus on projecting where the industry is going. An approach based on projection has led the IEF to consistently underestimate growth of renewable energy. Recently, in its “Energy Technology Perspectives 2017,” the IEA has modeled some aspects of the Paris Agreement (2C and 1.75C temperature rise). I’ve commented elsewhere on BP’s assumptions about dramatic growth of the oil and gas markets; these assumptions form the basis of BP’s future business model.

BNEF states that its report is not based on how it thinks policy on clean energy or climate change will develop in the next 23 years (out to 2040). The BNEF’s 65 analysts instead focus narrowly on the changing economics of energy generation. BNEF starts with forecasts of energy demand and they look at existing projects, then they apply in house models of energy costs.

Subsidies are allowed to run their course and not be renewed. No climate targets are assumed unless compliance mechanisms are evident. So the BNEF story is a technology audit and projection, without political assumptions or indeed without introducing qualitative changes that might change things dramatically. Exceptions are things like offshore wind, where it is clear that the nature and scale of offshore windmills is already transforming wind generation.

BNEF also considers a cost-based tipping point around cost of solar and wind compared with new coal or gas plants, and a second tipping point based on when (not if) solar and wind become cheaper than operating an existing coal or gas plant. There is a lot of interesting information in the commentary link I’ve provided.

The core findings of the BNEF approach are pretty confronting for fossil fuel investors who are convinced that not much is going to change for decades. Indeed Seb Henbest’s feedback from 10 days travelling and discussing the report with key influencers is that, while the report would have been “fanciful” not long ago, there wasn’t much questioning of the amazing changes. It has been more about “how dramatic” and “how fast.”

The report has 10 key messages for energy transitions between 2017 and 2040. I’ll leave readers to check out the link for more details. Here I’ll just note that solar and wind are projected to dominate the future of electricity, that China and India are $trillion renewable energy opportunities, that distributed power will get really distributed, and batteries and electric cars are going to go wild, while coal will collapse and gas isn’t going to replace coal’s market; it will have a different role. I’m not sure that the report has taken enough notice of demand management and efficiency as factors that will mitigate how much more power is going to be needed, but that is just my gut feel.

Conclusion

What I’ve tried to do here and in other articles is to look for tipping points and changes that can reset the game. I hope investors find my research (admittedly that of an individual) of use to complement the work of large numbers of authors in reports like those from the IEA and BNEF. I try to identify game-changing projects that I think are going to have ramifications that are powerful enough to shift the directions and speed of changes covered in reports like those from the IEA and BNEF.

I’ve indicated what might be the tip of the iceberg in terms of a new phenomenon in transition from centralised grid-supplied power and heating, to a distributed model. I’ve focused on a couple of examples here involving agriculture and energy efficiency in a supermarket provider, but be in no doubt that this is happening everywhere.

This is from left field, but it isn’t trivial. I’m thinking investment in utilities needs to be reviewed as these conservative dividend plays might be in for an uncomfortable ride. Of course, the innovative utilities are participating in this adoption of renewable energy, because it saves them money and their customers like it. I shall consider this in another report. And a consequence of diversity in new ways of accessing power is that the old and centralised power sources experience decreasing power required. This has investment consequences too.

I’m not an investment advisor, but I am interested in the dramatic transitions and new business models that are appearing in the power and heating sector. If my commentary helps broaden your perspective on investment in this space, please consider following me.