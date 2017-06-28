Ignore The 'Sell' Call On Advanced Micro Devices

Just as it looked as though shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) would rebound back to its $15.55 a share high, the stock tumbled nearly 5 percent on June 27. Goldman Sachs fretted over AMD’s price multiples as a concern for the stock price. Analyst Toshiya Hari set a price target of $10.60. There are three reasons the analyst is wrong about AMD’s current valuations.

1/ Cryptocurrency Mining Hot Right Now

AMD’s graphics cards (“GPUs”) have a better OpenCL performance over Nvidia’s (NVDA). A few years ago, the bubble in bitcoin mining ended because ASIC mining was so difficult. Current cryptocurrency mining uses ethash. This is a “memory-hard algorithm” which requires a 2.2 GB dataset to mine. AMD’s OpenCL cards have a favorable memory architecture compared to those offered by Nvidia. Miners cannot design ASIC machines and instead must buy AMD cards. For now, AMD’s RX480s, RX580s sell for more than double on the resale market. So long as the Ethereum currency holds up, AMD’s GPUs will sell for above the market price. But if this bitcoin price collapses, the prices for AMD’s Polaris cards will also fall:

Consumers are better off selling RX480/RX580 cards at current prices and trading them in for Nvidia’s GTX 1080 cards. The latter offer better performance for games.

Investors should logically conclude that cryptocurrency will not fall enough to hurt demand for Polaris cards. Even Nvidia is planning to release mining cards with partners.

2/ AMD Downgrade Based Mainly on Valuation Concerns

Goldman reiterated a “sell” call on AMD on June 26, citing the stock’s price multiples are difficult to justify. Though a Revenue Multiples model implies a 24% downside for investors and a fair value of around $10.69, investors must select relevant benchmark companies for comparison. In this example, Goldman is comparing AMD to companies like Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Juniper Networks (JNPR).

If instead, I compare AMD to Intel (INTC), Nvidia, Micron Technology (MU), and Texas Instruments (TXN), AMD’s fair value rises to $14.56 a share.

Intel shares are approaching a 52-week low after the announcement of the Core i9 release failed to impress investors. AMD's Threadripper costs half as much. Conversely, Micron Technology trades at a steep discount to its future price. At a forward P/E of around 6 times, Micron's management forecast strong future earnings. Micron reports earnings on Thursday, June 28, after the market closes.

Nvidia is the top performer (and a buy idea when the stock traded at around $60) in the last year, followed by AMD.

AMD’s fair value is in fact in the range of between $12.14 - $16.98 a share:

3/ Vega Release

AMD may have disappointed fans by releasing Vega, a high-end GPU, a month or two later than expected. Still, consumers waiting for its release will have more choice: they may compare a Vega GPU to Nvidia’s 1080s and 1080 Ti cards.

Nvidia may cut prices of the 1070 and 1080 cards in response to AMD’s Vega release. But since this will hurt its profits, the company may wait to see how the market responds to Vega. The limited supply of the Vega Founder’s Edition, along with the high price tag, suggests AMD will benefit with higher profitability for each unit sold. At least initially, it will not compete with Nvidia and cause a price war between the two companies.

AMD’s Vega release delay in the consumer space is likely due to the company’s decision to ready the software drivers. It is better off releasing less buggy hardware late than to rush it and upset its fans.

From a stock valuation perspective, the longer Vega is not in the consumer’s hand, the later Vega adds meaningfully to AMD’s sales totals. But AMD has Ryzen mobile, Threadripper for the HEDT market, and Ryzen 3 CPUs are being released in the months ahead. This will add meaningfully to AMD’s earnings by 2019:

Takeaway

The slump in AMD’s stock may accelerate in the weeks ahead thanks to the Goldman Sachs downgrade. Investors who are patient and expect profit growth accelerating in 2018 will want to buy the stock at lower price points. That is assuming that AMD stock even gets to the $10 level in the months ahead.