Etsy Enters The Corporate Mainstream

Stock price has surged but still looks good value for takeover by probably a bricks and mortar retailer.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has gone mainstream. It is throwing away its "arts and craft" happy company ethos for one that wants to please its stockholders. New Management has taken over and staff been fired as costs are cut at its famously easy-going New York HQ.

What some see as the company losing its "authenticity" may lead to it losing its "raison d'etre" and going into decline. Or it may lead to it being snapped up by one of the struggling "bricks and mortar" retailers. Many of them seem to be in terminal decline having failed to understand the online retail revolution. Etsy represents an attractive micro-business opportunity.

New Managament & Re-structuring.

The first move under the new CEO Josh Silverman has been to reduce headcount and announce a focus on the core business.

The press release on this was a great example of modern corporate-speak. People were not fired but rather the company was "realigning internal resources". The Brooklyn HQ had become somewhat of a watchword for the laid-back good life. Now, since the beginning of May, in two exercises 22% of the staff have been fired at a cost of about US$16 million.

Exactly what way the company will be doing under the new business direction from the press announcement is hard to know. It was replete with the usual phrases which do not really mean much specifically. "Deliver value"- "Improve the buyer journey"- "leveraging our scaleable model"- "drive focus".

None of this means anything precise, and time will tell what the Management actually intends to do.

Results.

Results for Q1 2017 were disappointing on the face of it, but actually showed some promise. Revenue was up 18.4%, gross merchandise sales were up 14.2% and active sellers (a key metric) were up 12.4%. Mobile users were up. The company however swung to a loss of US$1.6 million from a small profit previously. This was due mainly to a large increase in marketing and administrative expenses. Hence there is perhaps good reason for the reduction in head count.

As my article in April pointed out, international expansion ought to be a key driver for growth for the company. In Q1 international sales went from 30.3% to 32.1%. There is a huge opportunity going forward there and one the company needs to seize. They have made some progress but not enough.

Takeover Target.

As my article in April emphasized, the takeover potential of Etsy is huge. My article recommended it as a buy then, and the price has risen substantially. So it has become more costly to absorb now. The stock price chart for the past 3 months is shown below:

That tells its own story. Speculation has increased since TPG Group Holdings and Dragoneer Investment Group both took stakes in the Group. As my article pointed out, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the most natural online predator. Its own efforts to get into the arts and crafts market through "Handmade" have not been very successful. Other web-based retailers may well see some merit in buying up Etsy. Some have speculated that Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) could use Etsy to get into the U.S. market.

Probably a bricks and mortar retailer such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) makes more sense. One after the other such retailers have seen their stock price decline, especially since Amazon announced it was getting into the grocery space.

The idea that Etsy may get taken private has also been floated. This rumor gained currency with the news that Black-and-White Capital LP had a stake in the company. Nothing is further from the founding ideals of Etsy than being taken over by a hard-nosed and voracious hedge fund, but it could happen.

Corporate Culture.

The departure of CEO Chad Dickerson and also of Chief Technology Officer John Allspaw will definitely see a change in corporate culture. Short-term Etsy looks a good take-over target. Long-term it may lose what it had to make it different from others, and thus special.

Marketeers everywhere are looking for "authenticity". The concept has been a high profile idea since James Gilmore and Joseph Pine wrote the book "Authenticity: What Consumers Really Want". Good marketing can fake the authenticity of a product. Hence the surge in craft beers and organic food, for example. Etsy has had authenticity as part of its DNA.

There have certainly been problems. These include a high spending "laissez-faire" culture at its HQ, over-promising going forward so its results always seem to disappoint, problems with its search capabilities, and problems with whether sellers really are individual arts and crafts makers or actually filling in for mass-producing Chinese factories. Approximately 4,500 sellers were closed down by Etsy last year over IP rights. Effectively that meant sellers pretending to be one-off craftsmen but actually buying from Third World manufacturers.

At the time of its IPO, Etsy put much emphasis on the fact that it was a certified B corporation. Certification has to show that a company stands to benefit the community as a whole. It covers areas such as environmental standards, helping the local community, and paying above-average to its employees. Nearly all certified B corporations are private. It is difficult to be one and enhance shareholder value at the same time.

Its HQ in Brooklyn spread over 9 floors and 200,000 square feet. It became somewhat notorious for its laid-back easy working style. Yoga classes and greenery were the flavor of the day. Ironically the building is owned by the Kushner family. It is difficult to think of a greater contrast than the culture of Etsy and the Trump family.

One truly different thing about Etsy is its position as a market-place for micro-businesses. 87% of its sellers are women. Their median age is only 37 and 53% work independently, often from rural areas.

Conclusion.

Through its corporate culture, Etsy grew strongly. It was able to attract talented engineers and distinctive buyers and sellers. One has to ask how much further the company as it was constituted could grow. There are some limits to the size of the arts and crafts market. Better international focus could greatly increase that market size though.

In the short run, the company is still a buy based on its corporate restructuring potential. Maybe less so than when I recommended it in April, due to its higher stock price. The market cap of US$1.8 billion against the Enterprise Value of US$1.5 billion is still quite favorable though. 50% of shares are held by institutional investors which many view as a good sign. Short interest at 8.8% also shows up the doubters though.

In the long run, Etsy might lose its reason to exist if it just becomes one more Internet market-place. As a leader in the field of tech-enabled micro-businesses it may remain relevant. However once it loses its authenticity it could become just one more Internet market-place company. In the short run at least it is still an investment opportunity though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.