Snap: What Exactly Are You Buying?

Regardless of your position on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) (there are passionate voices from both sides of the fence), you must grant that it’s been an exciting stock to watch since its IPO. Since the initial offering in early March, its share price has fallen and risen by more than 20% five times. I imagine it’s been a dream stock for volatility traders and a nightmare for the naive 20-something who thought he could invest in a trendy company in its nascence and watch the money pile up, a la Curtis Jackson. Although it’s easy to imagine this volatility being caused by casual Millennial investors hopping on and off the train at the slightest jolt, the reality is that there is little consensus regarding the future of the company among novice and seasoned investors alike, and this high level of uncertainty, coupled with some rough fundamentals, has caused intense volatility in the share price.

SNAP data by YCharts

As I stated in my previous article, the greatest challenge facing the analyst who attempts to value Snap by poring over its financials, or evaluating user trends, or attempting divination regarding the future of Spectacles, is to properly assign an identity to the young company, to discern what its vision and strategy look like in the long term. Is it a social media company, deriving most of its revenue from advertising and the monetization of user behavior? Is it a camera company, using its social media platform as a launchpad for hardware development and innovation in the camera sector? CEO Evan Spiegel has done little to clarify these lingering questions. And now, with the recent news of a significant agreement with Time Warner (TWX), another identity obfuscation is thrown into the mix, that of an original video content entertainment platform, partnered with a large telecom company with plenty of experience and capital to assist it.

This article will address two main ideas regarding the company, so that any potential investors/short-sharks have eyes wide open regarding the opaque future of SNAP. First, we will investigate SNAP’s disappointing earnings, revenue, and gross profit figures in Q1, and why they weren’t surprising (notwithstanding the somewhat absurd $2 billion IPO write-off). In regard to this point, I’ll also explain why I believe gross margins won’t improve much in the near future (as SNAP exists today) and explore the theory that this isn’t news to Snap’s leadership. Second, we will try to assign motives and vision to somewhat confusing decisions by management and what they mean for the company moving forward, including the significance of this recent deal with TW.

Rough, but Unsurprising, Quarterly Results

Snap’s recent 10-Q shocked observers for good reason when it revealed a 2 billion dollar expense related to IPO costs, mainly consisting of “stock-based compensation”. They were also, less justifiably, shocked by some of Snap’s other important metrics. DAU growth missed consensus by 2 million, although the actual 5% QoQ growth from 158 million to 166 million was greater than the previous quarter’s growth of 3%. In my opinion, the consensus DAU figure of 168 million was irresponsible and seemed somewhat arbitrarily reached, based on the preceding trend for the metric. I was actually pleasantly surprised by the 5% growth, a roughly two-thirds increase QoQ, following a period of rapid decline in user growth. The disappointment regarding revenue was a bit more understandable. Revenue shrunk by ~10% QoQ, compared to consensus estimates of a ~4.5% shrink. This is a difficult figure for a young, rapidly growing company to publish but could be interpreted as a bit of a blip, and the recent TW deal should ameliorate some fears regarding revenue growth security in the future.





Prior to the publication of Snap’s Q1 results, I noticed a lot of bulls pointing to increasingly sexy gross margins as a harbinger of future profitability. Snap achieved gross profitability for the first time in Q4 2016, following a trend of steadily improving margins in previous quarters due in great part to rapid revenue increase. This trend did not continue in Q1 2017. COGS growth, while lower than the previous quarters, remained positive while revenue shrunk about 10%. The shrink in revenue, as I said, was tough to predict, disappointing, and perhaps should not seriously convict the company, given its impressive monetization over the past couple years. On the other hand, COGS growth was predictable and will continue to cling to revenue for better or worse in the current revenue structure, in which hosting costs, mostly paid to Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud, increase almost in lock-step with increase in revenue.

Strange Bedfellows

In my previous article, I mentioned that I see SNAP’s five-year partnership with Google, in which the company commits to spend at least 400 million per year, or 150 million per quarter (Q1 ’17 COGS was 163 million, for reference) on data hosting and other Cloud services, as a virtual guarantor that gross margins, given the company’s current revenue makeup, will not get much better. The marginal hosting costs of additional revenue, driven by user engagement and increasingly data-expensive gimmicks to keep those users engaged, such as filters and the new Snap Maps, will remain prohibitively high.

I assume with some confidence that the executives that negotiated this partnership know far more than I do about their business and were equally aware of the red flags regarding the deal. It is essentially an expensive long-term lease, with both a high minimum fixed and substantial marginal cost and one with a healthy five-year, minimum $2 billion commitment. In lieu of investing, at least partially, in their own data hosting infrastructure, they’ve chosen a paradigm of not only heavy payments to a near-direct competitor but also a complete reliance on said competitor for the health and fluidity of their regular business operations. As the 10-Q astutely puts it:

“Any significant disruption of or interference with our use of Google Cloud would negatively impact our operations and our business would be seriously harmed. If our users or partners are not able to access Snapchat through Google Cloud or encounter difficulties in doing so, we may lose users, partners, or advertising revenue.”

It goes on to list the many actions Google could take, ostensibly legally, to seriously harm Snap, such as:

limiting access to the platform

increasing pricing terms

terminating the relationship altogether (Snap currently has few alternatives to the provider and has stated several times that finding one would be difficult, messy, and very expensive)

Establishing a better relationship with a competitor (i.e. Instagram, or Google’s own YouTube)

Looking Ahead

In the pantheon of “Bad Deals”, this one seems the stuff of nightmares, the kind that would scare Donald Trump right out of what I imagine to be an apnea-ridden slumber. So, why was it agreed to? I believe it was agreed to in the interest of keeping the company flexible, agile, and to reap the benefits of Google's extensive analytics services. If Snap were to invest in its own hosting infrastructure, it could feasibly lower the marginal cost of its Snapchat advertising-based revenue (basically its only revenue source right now), but the initial investment would be very large, and the company would become more or less married to the platform as its most significant revenue producer. I feel confident postulating that Snap’s main priority, more than short-term profitability, share price, or advertising margin growth, is agility and innovation. The company wants to keep innovating and diversifying, occupying new markets in which it is uniquely qualified to maintain a significant share thereof.

The five-year bondage to - er, partnership with - Google Cloud could actually be very advantageous if we view Snap and Snapchat with this lens: the latter is essentially the former’s in-house think-tank, with significant goodwill, access to cash, and, most importantly, a treasure trove of user behavior to utilize in the development of new products and a new company image. The Cloud agreement brings with it the incredible algorithms and user data analysis that has contributed so much to Google’s success, making Snapchat a perfect Product Testing Department and cash generator for Snap’s future ventures. I do not believe that Snap wants to be synonymous with Snapchat five years from now, even less so than Google, or Alphabet, could be appropriately termed a search engine company.

So, what does this future Snap look like? That is a tough question to answer. It self-identifies as a camera company, with Spectacles as its first venture into the camera hardware space. Although I believe its title misses the mark, this CNBC article informs that Spectacles generated a relatively small $8 million of revenue in Q1 of this year, or ~61,000 units, but that is still an impressive figure, given the fact that total sales in 2016 were 30,000 units. Spectacles presents an opportunity for Snap to change the nature of the media-sharing space and a more difficult niche for Instagram (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) to shamelessly copy its way into. Time will tell how much Spectacles catches on, but it’s worth paying attention to, if for no other reason than Snap arguably considers it more worthy of capital investment than its current principal revenue generator.

Time Warner Agreement

The recently announced TWC deal warrants consideration as well and, at the very least, guarantees SNAP an increased revenue stream. Time Warner will partner with Snap to release original content from its many media properties, such as HBO and Warner Brothers. The deal is valued at $100 million, spent over the next two years, although some important details remain unclear, such as how advertising revenue will be split and how much this projection depends on viewership numbers. The partnership, in my opinion, reflects a short-term diversification strategy on Snap’s part and an attempt by Time Warner to tap into a younger audience that likes little screens better than the big ones in their living rooms. I do not think Snap intends to try to pursue this business model into the long term; its aspirations are greater than that. However, one interesting potential consequence is the greater direct competition with Google’s YouTube, as this strikes me as a service that is more similar to what that platform provides. In time, more details will emerge regarding the deal, and we will see how appropriate the $100 million figure was in terms of real economic benefit to Snap.

Conclusion

Snap’s story is going to be fun to watch, and stressful for the invested viewer, for the same reason that Lost was. I believe it will be a totally different show from season to season, and the success of the protagonist is far from guaranteed. In five years, assuming the company survives and thrives, it will be unrecognizable from the company it is today. Its survival depends on it. For this reason, I believe it is unwise to liken the company to a young Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), or even a young Facebook. Twitter’s hamartia has been to pretty much remain unchanged since its inception, and Facebook’s diversification strategy is to gobble up or copy other innovative companies. Snap seeks to remain one. To make a long-term investment in Snap is to make a short-term investment in Snapchat and predict that it will evolve into something much greater. To short the company in the long term is to assume that it will drown in its own ambition as it neglects significant cost-reducing investment related to its current main revenue machine, in the interest of new and untested products that ultimately fail. I am not short or long Snap (although I’m volatility-bullish), but in its leadership, I see boldness, a focus on innovation, and an eye towards the future, perhaps at the expense of the present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.