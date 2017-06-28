Alder Phase 3 Migraine Data Points To Major Issues

On Monday, Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) reported results for its phase 3 trial known as PROMISE-1. The reaction by traders was pretty harsh as the stock traded lower by 25% during pre-market and managed to close down by 27.94% to $13.48 per share.

Phase 3 Results

The study met on both endpoints of the study, however, there was a major issue. That issue involves the placebo compound coming in with nearly similar results as the drug eptinezumab. The primary endpoint was testing the amount of reduction in monthly migraine days. Patients that took eptinezumab of 300 mg and 100 mg saw a reduction of migraine days of 4.3 and 3.9 respectively. That seems pretty good, and it did pass the primary endpoint of the study. However, the results were not that good when compared to placebo. That is because placebo came in close with 3.2 monthly migraine days. The second primary endpoint was also met, but also came too close to placebo once again. That is proven with the reported data. During weeks 1 to 12 there was a greater than and equal to 50% reduction in monthly migraine days. That occurred in 56.3% of patients that took the 300 mg dose, 49.8% on the 100 mg dose, and 37.4% for placebo. In addition, from week 12 through 24, there was a 75% reduction in monthly migraines. The 300 mg drug allowed an improvement by 41%, 100 mg was 33.5%, and 24.8% for placebo. Once again, the drug treatment came too close to the placebo. The troubled data is the reason why the stock closed lower by 27.94% for the day.

Safety Issue

As noted above the 300 mg group performed slightly better than the 100 mg group. That means that Alder will have to get patients to be able to self administer up to 300 mg of the drug to treat their migraines. That means that patients will have to self administer higher doses of the drug by themselves at home without any healthcare professional monitoring them. The only good news is that the injection is quarterly as opposed to monthly. Still, it will be difficult for patients to have to inject themselves subcutaneously. There is no guarantee that it will sell well if it is ultimately approved by the FDA.

Pipeline

A big issue with Alder is that the pipeline carries a lot of risk. That is because the migraine drug, eptinezumab, is the only late-stage asset the company has. It has four other pre-clinical candidates in the pipeline. Three are non-disclosed targets, and the last one also deals with migraines. There is a fifth candidate that is out-licensed that is in phase 2 but the target is not disclosed. The big problem with the pipeline is that the majority of the candidates are in early stages of testing. Those products will probably not reach late-stage clinical trials until the year 2022-2023 if all goes according to plan.

Financials

The financials also make Alder a major risk play. According to the most recently filed 10-Q SEC filing as of March 31, 2017 Alder has incurred a deficit of $479 million. It has short-term investments of $289.6 million. The company anticipates that all available cash could be depleted by the first quarter of 2018. It notes that in order to keep itself running it may have to take drastic measures. That includes: Cutting programs from the pipeline, incurring more debt, liquidate assets, and possibly dilute. The need for more cash will be enhanced if and when the company files its BLA to the FDA. That is because it will report on another phase 3 trial treating patients with Migraine known as PROMISE-2. Data for that trial is expected to be read out by the 1st half of 2018. With successful clinical data, Alder will file for the BLA in the second half of 2018. Although, as the SEC filing shows, the company only has sufficient cash to run operations until the first quarter of 2018. It is unlikely that it will wait a few months out in order to raise capital. Therefore, the risk of having to take action by diluting shareholders or incurring debt could happen as early as within the next few months.

Conclusion

Alder Biopharmaceuticals is not in a good situation despite its currently reported data. There is an overhang of whether or not the PROMISE-2 results in the 1st half of 2018 will also come out positive. The cash structure in the company is severely damaging, and it will have to raise cash if it can't attain a partnership. The early stage nature of the pipeline means that there are no other backup candidates in late-stage clinical testing. That makes the need for eptinezumab to get to market a necessity. The self administration issue might be tough for some patients, therefore traction in the market upon approval might be slow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.