AutoZone Could Double In Five Years Time

Experienced investors do not give up on a good business just because its quarterly results failed to meet estimates. In fact, they use the short-term disappointment to grab even more shares at attractive prices. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is a great business and we should take advantage of Mr. Market's short-sightedness.

Autozone Inc. is the largest auto-parts retailer in the United States. However, even market leaders cannot escape stock market downturns sometimes. Less than a year ago, the stock climbed to an all-time high of $819.54. Yesterday, it closed under $580 or 29% below the July 2016 top.

Usually, there should be a solid reason for such a crash - a significant income decline or market share loss, for example. But AutoZone's financial statements reveal that in reality, last year was the company's best one ever. And as the chart below will prove, that is not a coincidence.

Information Source: AutoZone's SEC Filings

A Great Business

As visible, AutoZone has been able to increase both sales and earnings in each of the past ten years with no exception. The company's results did not stop improving even during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Yes, people's cars are always going to break and that is just another reason to hold AutoZone for the long term.

The company is constantly opening new stores and increasing revenues. This type of consistency makes AutoZone predictable and trustworthy. The past is the best predictor of the future, and judging from AZO's ten-year earnings and revenue record, there is no reason to worry about the next ten years. By the way, the auto-parts retailer is on schedule for a new record in 2017, as well.

But let's take a closer look at the company's financial statements and see if we can find some flaws in its money-making machine. In order to avoid focusing solely on a best year's results, I am going to use AutoZone's three-year average performance from now on.

When it comes to gross margins, anything above 20% is great. But AutoZone's average gross margin for the 2014-2016 period exceeds 52%, indicating the company has the means to take control over the prices of its products and services without feeling pressured by rivals' attempts to offer a better deal. Such a high gross margin suggests the company has a durable competitive advantage over most of the competition.

However, the high gross margin would mean nothing if the company cannot keep its costs under control. Fortunately, for AutoZone that is not a problem. As a rule of thumb, if a company wants to remain strong and competitive, it should not spend more than 80% of its gross profit on SG&A expenses. AutoZone spends less than 64%.

In addition, just a little over 5% of the gross profit goes for covering depreciation and amortization costs, since AutoZone does not need to buy and replace heavy machinery all the time. It spends less than 21% of its net income on capital. Low capital expenditures means more money available for growing the business and increasing shareholders' fortunes.

If you are a dividend junkie, AutoZone is not the stock for you, since the management prefers to reward shareholders through share repurchases. Given their ability to increase the earnings per share by an average 14.74% annually, they have every right to do so.

AutoZone's net profit margin of almost 11.5% is enough to earn it a "bravo" from a business point of view, especially since it translates into a healthy 14.3% return on assets.

So what do we have here? A consistently profitable company, whose market share never stops growing, which keep costs under control and buys back its own shares. Sounds good, doesn't it? Well, it gets even better when you realize AutoZone does not need to go heavily in debt to maintain that performance.

The company would need less than 4 years to pay off its entire long-term debt using only its 2016 profit. As a result, the auto-parts retailer's interest expense amounts to just 8% of the operating income, helping it earn another point in my scorecard.

Some might find AutoZone's negative shareholders' equity a little disturbing. And it would have been, if the company was struggling to make a buck. However, the fact that its profits are steadily rising year after year suggests otherwise. It means the company's earning power simply removes the need to maintain a large equity base.

Another thing some might find problematic is AutoZone's inventory build-up. I do not think it is a problem because an uptrend in inventories accompanied by an uptrend in sales means there is a high demand the company is preparing to meet.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch and Yahoo

According to the chart above, AutoZone is almost perfect, collecting 17 out of 18 possible points. Truth is, it should collect all of them. I have taken a point away, since there is a decrease in retained earnings, but the reason for this decrease is the same as the reason behind AutoZone's negative equity base - the company prefers to put the money to work, instead of keeping it under the mattress.

The Threats

Okay. In the market, nothing is certain. Since the analysis so far might have sounded so cheerful as if making money in AutoZone stock is easy as pie, I would like to highlight some of the risk factors that may prevent the company from achieving the stellar results I am expecting.

First of all, auto-parts retailing is a very competitive industry. AutoZone has managed to stay on top for now, but things might get really rough if two of its rivals decide to merge or form some other form of partnership to fight the leader. Keep an eye on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), just in case.

In addition, AutoZone could suffer not only from the competition within the auto-parts retail sector but also from the battle between the automobile manufacturers, which is just as fierce. For example, what if the Big Three decide to see which one can offer the longest warranty to its clients?

And last, but not least, President Trump's protectionism. As per AutoZone's last 10-Q filing, the company operates 499 stores in Mexico. While I am extremely sceptical about the border wall ever happening, Mr. Trump's anti-NAFTA rhetoric is worrying, especially after he did not hesitate to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.

However, while very real, these dangers are out of AutoZone's control and at this stage are entirely hypothetical.

Conclusion

My fundamental analysis has convinced me AutoZone is a great business. What is more, it appears to be a company to buy and hold for decades. Of course, the less you pay, the more you get. So, is AutoZone stock cheap at current levels?

AZO is currently trading at a three-year average trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Its twelve-month trailing P/E ratio is 14.4 and its forward P/E ratio is 12. According to data by GuruFocus, the stock's P/E multiple is close to a five-year low of 14.26 and far lower than the highest of 21.76. So that is a "yes", AZO is cheap right now.

I rarely make predictions based on fundamental analysis, but the company's stability allows me to try and make one.

AutoZone's earnings per share grew at an annual compounded rate of 14.74% during the past 5 years. If the company could maintain this trend, and I have every right to believe it could, five years from now, in 2021, AutoZone should report EPS of approximately $80.94. If we take the stock's median P/E ratio for the past 13 years, which is 15.94, and multiply it by $80.94, we get a price target of $1,290 per share. Buying AutoZone at $580 today and selling it at $1,290 in 2021 would mean an average compounded return of 17.34% per year for a total return of 122.4%. That is good money in anybody's book.

If you think $1,290 a share is impossible, consider this: AutoZone was hovering around $340 per share in the beginning of 2013 and climbed to $820 in 2016. Nothing is impossible for this company.

