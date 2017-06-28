Is Activision Blizzard Worth The Premium Price?

I’ll make no apologies - I spend entirely too much time playing video games. Sometimes it’s a bit embarrassing to admit, but I also admit that if it weren’t for Xbox Live my brother and I would likely have fallen out of touch once we both left the house years ago to attend college. It’s much more enjoyable to catch up playing a game together than it is simply talking on the phone. These times online with my brother are nostalgic for me, taking us back to our childhoods together, and the same thing goes for much of my generation. Needless to say, in some ways, Xbox Live has been a blessing for me. And, I'm sure I'm not the only one in this boat. Because of this, I think video games are here to stay. But, the bullish cash for video games goes much further than that. I’m actually pretty surprised by this, but competitive matches in the digital arena have become mainstream entertainment. When I think about it, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. Sports fans love sports because that’s what they grew up playing. We respect the games, finding awe and beauty in elite, professional talent. Why would it be any different for video games? So many people love live sports because they’re unpredictable and exciting. Well, the same goes for video games. Just because they’re happening in a digital setting rather than on the court, the diamond, or the gridiron, doesn’t take away their competitive nature. So, with all of that being said, I’ve come to the conclusion that video games will continue to play a major role in the entertainment of the human race moving forward, and it is probably a good idea for me to increase my exposure to this trend within my investment portfolio.

Adding A Pure Play

Any tech investor likely has exposure to the video game industry in their portfolio. I’ve already got exposure to the space via Microsoft (MSFT), who makes the Xbox console and has a game studio, both Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple (AAPL), which profit from the mobile gaming industry via their operating systems and app stores, numerous semi-conductor companies who produce parts to devices that provide content, and even the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Disney (DIS) who both makes money from advertising when broadcasting gaming related events via Twitch and ESPN. As you can see, I already have a good bit of video game related exposure with my mega-cap companies in the technology & media/entertainment spaces. However, at the end of the day, videogames make up a very small piece of the pie for these behemoths. If I truly believe that video games are going to continue to grow, taking market share in the entertainment-sphere moving forward, then I figure it’s probably not a bad idea to give myself more concentrated exposure to this potential growth. With this is mind, I’ve spent a little bit of time lately doing my due diligence on what I consider to be the four leading candidates for a pure play investment in the video game space: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), EA Sports (EA), Nintendo ADR (OTCPK:NTDOY), and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

In the end, when factoring in intellectual property, fundamentals, and relative risk/reward, I’ve decided that for me, Activision Blizzard is the best of the bunch.

So, Why ATVI?

At the end of the day, I think an investment in Activision is all about the company’s content. When it comes to entertainment, of any kind, I believe content is king. When looking at the four companies listed above, I think two of the four really shine: Nintendo and Activision Blizzard, with the latter of the two standing taller. ATVI boasts a handful of very well known franchises: Call of Duty, Diablo, Starcraft, and World of Warcraft, just to name a few of the old guard that gamers have been enjoying for over a decade now. ATVI has also seen a great deal of recent success with several newer franchises, namely Destiny, Overwatch, and Skylanders. With World of Warcraft interest potentially waning, it gives me great comfort as a potential ATVI investor to see the interest in their new franchises.

What I like most about ATVI is that the company doesn’t set out to create single games, but instead vast worlds where its IP can evolve and grow. ATVI creative talent is right up there with Disney’s, in my opinion, when it comes to creating immersive worlds that fans can venture through. What’s more, the company has had success combining content with offerings like Heroes of the Storm which allows fans from different franchise universes to come together. An investment in ATVI is as much of a content play as it is a gaming play.

This long-term mindset when it comes to content is highly valuable and played a major role in my ranking of ATVI above EA and Take-Two, which seem much more concentrated on one-off, more instantaneous releases. I’m sure that EA/TTWO bulls might argue that their annual roster re-sets on athletics games is akin to a recurring revenue model, which is attractive from the standpoint of predictable sales. However, as a consumer, I see more value in ATVI’s expansive content universe than I do in models which essentially piggyback off of lucrative licensing deals (in other words, I like the fact that ATVI owns its content, top to bottom). And lastly - although this isn’t as big of a deal to me because I think the ceiling of the mobile gaming (at least, as we know it today) evolution is much lower than that of PC/consoles - I was happy to see ATVI make a big move into the mobile gaming space, albeit a late one, with their acquisition of King. This gives the company more than half a billion MAUs.

Q4 Should Be Fantastic

One of the reasons that I plan on building my ATVI position now is because I think this year’s Q4 will be huge. Video games are highly cyclical with the holiday gift giving season serving as a major driving force for sales. 3 of the biggest expected releases this year are first person shooters, Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, and Starwars: Battlefront 2. I expect all 3 of these games to do quite well, the recent highlights/video samples from E3 were all impressive. ATVI owns two of the three, with EA owning the third (Battlefront). Although they’re all shooters, I think they’re from strong enough franchises from different enough sub-genres that sales won’t cannibalize each other too much. What’s more, as is pointed out in this somewhat recent SA article published by Roman Luzgin, we’re beginning to see further synergies between Activision and Blizzard with Destiny 2 being distributed on Blizzard’s Battle.net, which should reduce potential overhead and boost margins moving forward.

Looking even further down the road, as big of releases as I expect CoD WWII and Destiny 2 to be, I think Overwatch 2 and the more speculative, but hopeful, Call of Duty Modern Warefare 2 Remastered Edition, could be even bigger releases in the years to come. Adding to this, even though there are concerns about WoW popularity, other old-line franchises such as Diablo remain extremely popular and should continue to serve as cash cows for this company moving forward.

Bright Future Aside, The Stock Isn’t Cheap

The problem with operating as a leader in an industry primed for such great growth, is that ATVI is by no means cheap here. Actually, it’s pretty darn expensive. I admit that I’m late to the game as far as video games go. This is worrisome to me. I can't believe I missed the boat here. But, I suppose if the party is great enough, it’s better late than never, right?

ATVI is currently trading for approximately 30x 2017 expected EPS. This is quite a lot for a company that only posted 4% top-line growth in 2016 (though bottom line growth was more impressive, at 13%). Sure, certain metrics were stronger last year, with MAU’s growing 25%, digital revenues growing at 20%, and time spent playing the games up 16%. However, as positive as these metrics are, they simply don’t justify a 30x premium. ATVI will have to post an absolutely stellar Q4 for the company to fundamentally make sense, in the short-term at least. I’m not projecting this. Instead, I’m considering building an ATVI stake in the present, even at these elevated pricing levels, because I believe that over the long-term, 5-10 years down the road, ATVI will be a much, much larger company than it is today.

Speaking of ATVI’s size, with a current market cap of $45b, I could see this being a potential buyout candidate for larger tech firms looking for content related IP. We hear rumors of companies like Apple (AAPL) or Disney making a bid for Netflix (NFLX) all of the time. NFLX is a $68b company with a good bit less original content to offer. When siding between content and distribution, I side with content all day long. Maybe this is flawed reasoning on my part, but ultimately, I think ATVI remains an attractive asset to the larger, cash rich tech/media related companies out there and I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see a move announced. Granted, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: investors shouldn’t be buying shares of a stock because of buyout hopes. This is speculative, at best. I’m just saying that I think a bit of this speculation could be built into the stock’s current premium and will help to put a floor under shares in the event of future weakness (making it difficult for me to target a better value on shares looking forward).

Although I have somewhat higher expectations for earnings moving forward than many of the analysts whose opinions play a role in the average estimates that play into this graph’s future modeling, it’s easy to see that ATVI is potentially excessively overvalued today. ATVI hasn’t traded at these near 30x multiples since before the 2008/09 recession.

As you can see here, at current levels, it would take years for an investor to break even on shares should they fall back into a more normal valuation range.

With that said, I still feel attracted to the company and would like to have exposure within my portfolio. I’ve been battling myself mentally on this for a little while now. I love the company and its IP, I’m quite bullish on its future prospects, but when I look at that F.A.S.T. Graph above, I think you’d have to be crazy to buy ATVI today.

Because of the overvalued nature of ATVI shares today, I don’t feel comfortable making a big jump into the name. What I’ve considered doing is using the Flexible Re-Investment Program in one of my retirement accounts to begin building an ATVI stake over time. I’ve been using this organic cash flow to build my Technology Sector Select SPDR (XLK) position during recent months, but now it’s big enough that I feel comfortable using those funds to build elsewhere. It’s worth mentioning that ATVI is a part of XLK. However, as previously stated, I’m interested in a more pure-play approach to this space.

Using forward dividend projections, it would take me roughly 6 months or so to build a position using the dividends that would resemble my normal purchase size. This means that by the end of the year, using the income coming from this account, I will have built a sizable position in ATVI without having touched my current cash reserves.

Spreading the time table of the “purchase” out over 6 months or so helps to protect me from a potential correction in the name. My income is spread out fairly even throughout the year, meaning that each month’s purchase will be relatively similar in size. I also like the idea of holding these shares in the retirement account where I hold many of my more growth oriented tech names because if I’m correct and ATVI does have the growth potential that I think it does, I will have a smaller tax burden on the shares (and the dividends received).

I will close this piece taking a quick look at ATVI’s dividend. ATVI pays a relatively small yield, at just 0.50%; however, the payment has grown nicely over recent years. Unlike many companies who make quarterly payments, ATVI only makes one, annual payment. The company typically goes ex-dividend in late March and the payment is made in May. I’ve missed 2017’s dividend, but it’s worth noting that it was increased 15.4%. This is very solid growth. Since initiating the dividend payment in 2010 ATVI has doubled its annual payment from $0.15/share to $0.30/share. The dividend growth rate in recent years has been in the double digits and I expect for this trend to continue. I don’t think it will take 8 years for the current $0.30/share payment to double do $0.60; I could see this happening in 5 or fewer years. Even so, it will take a long time for an investor starting today to build up a respectable yield on cost with the starting yield being so low here, but a growing dividend is a good thing, regardless of the size, and I’m happy to have this kicker going for a potential long-term holding.

I have a few more days to decide whether or not I dedicate this month’s FRIP balance towards ATVI, or to spend it elsewhere. I’m interested in what others have to say about this company. Am I too bullish on the ATVI, or on the video game space as a whole? I don’t like the idea of sacrificing my value oriented principles, but I do like the idea of adding a strong piece to my portfolio. Is ATVI a buy at these levels? Or, are investors better off waiting for a correction? I look forward to the discussion. Best wishes all.

