Amazon: This Is Why Wal-Mart Kept Me Up At Night

I sold Amazon (AMZN) a few months ago when it was just north of $900 per share. I've definitely missed out on some of the upside, but I'm happy with my decision. Some of Amazon's valuation ratios are just off the charts, and that gave me a lot of concern. Here's a couple of examples:

Amazon's Price/Sales multiple is 3.27x, which is exorbitantly high for a company that is dependent on retail sales. For Amazon, this is near the highest this multiple has been over the last 10 years.

Amazon's PEG ratio is 5.48x, which says to me that its growth expectations don't quite match up with its valuation. As a comparison, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) PEG is 1.26x and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 1.48x. Those stocks have a similar growth profile to Amazon but trade much cheaper.

Over the last calendar year, Amazon has grown its sales by approximately $30 billion, but its market cap has grown by $150 billion.

But What Scared Me Most Was Wal-Mart

A perfect comparable doesn't exist for Amazon, so I often compare it to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). While Wal-Mart and Amazon sell their products in different ways, the majority of each is still comprised of retail sales. In the future, each will also become more and more alike. Wal-Mart is expanding its e-commerce business, and Amazon is building physical stores and just bought Whole Foods. When all of the sexiness of Amazon is stripped away and the crazy 'what if' scenarios are removed, I think few people would buy Amazon over Wal-Mart at its current valuations.

Based on enterprise value, Amazon is currently valued 1.76x more than Wal-Mart, but Amazon produces significantly less revenue. Amazon's 2016 sales were $136 billion; Wal-Mart's were $485 billion. This equals a Price/Sales multiple of 3.27x for Amazon and 0.47x for Wal-Mart. Amazon does have better gross margins, which is mostly a result of Amazon Web Services, and they are growing much faster. There's no doubt Amazon deserves a premium, but a Price/Sales multiple that's 7.2x Wal-Mart's just seems crazy to me.

The amount of free cash flow that Amazon needs to produce also gives me concern. Since Amazon is valued 1.76x that of Wal-Mart, investors should expect Amazon to produce at least $37 billion in free cash flow in the future for it to be reasonably valued today (not accounting for inflation). To get to this figure, I just multiplied Wal-Mart's 2016 free cash flow figure by 1.76. The problem is, this is a long way off. If Amazon grows its sales at 20% every year and turns 6% of those sales into free cash flow, it won't reach $37 billion until 2024 (see bottom table).

I also believe this is an optimistic scenario for Amazon. There is no guarantee that it can continue growing at 20% for the next eight years. Also, Amazon will likely have a difficult time turning 6% of its sales into free cash flow. (Wal-Mart turns 3-4% of its sales into free cash flow). Amazon Web Services will definitely help, but a lot of Amazon's growth will come from expanding food sales, which will bring down margins. So, the point here is that Amazon's valuation today is based on figures that it might not hit for close to a decade. Most growth stocks are valued on figures it will hit in 1-4 years. The same thing can be said when comparing revenue figures. Amazon seems to be valued today based on the expectation that it is going to produce $500 billion to $750 billion in annual sales. But again, this is a long way away.

It's also important to take a look at where a shareholder's returns come from. Amazon's stock return is 100% reliant on price appreciation. It concerns me given how far its valuation multiples have been stretched, so I don't see much additional upside. Amazon is also increasing its share count given an employee stock plan, which will work against you. On the other hand, Wal-Mart's total return can come from price appreciation, dividends, and share repurchases.

Conclusion

Amazon's growth is very impressive given its size. There are few companies that have more than $100 billion in annual sales and are growing at more than 20% per year. However, its growth is not impressive when compared to its valuation. I have no doubt that Amazon is on a trajectory to absolutely dominate retail in the future, but its stock now has a tremendous amount of risk at the current price.

Wal-Mart is still the king of retail, and Amazon really isn't even close to accomplishing what it has. Yet, somehow, the market values Amazon nearly twice that of Wal-Mart given what Amazon could possibly accomplish over the next 10 years. Amazon's valuation is based on it delivering the unthinkable, while Wal-Mart's valuation is rooted in fundamentals. As an investor, when I struggle comprehending a company's valuation, it's generally a good time to sell. This is why I sold Amazon. I'll enjoy watching the crash from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.