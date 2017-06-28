AMD Vs. Nvidia: The Winner Among Datacenters And Workstations?

In the past week, new details on Volta were revealed. Despite the promising technical roadmap we still think thr risk/reward is not favorable for bulls now.

Buying here would be a bad idea. Even if Volta was delivered on time, we still think MLA (machine learning algorithms) is one of the most over-hyped technology trends in 2017 and should be reassessed.

Volta details emerge

Reliable details have emerged on Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming Volta Graphics card line-up. Of course, the delays pertaining to HBM (high bandwidth memory) persist, hence the delays suggest a CY’18 release date. The performance of the card likely exceeds the prior generation by a hefty margin, as it’s the second iteration of Pascal.

Quoted from AnandTech:

On the surface, the addition of tensor cores is the most noticeable change. To recap, tensor cores can be liked to a series of unified ALUs that are able to multiply two 4x4 FP16 matrices together and subsequently add that product to an FP16 or FP32 4x4 matrix in a fused multiply add operation, as opposed to conventional FP32 or FP64 CUDA cores. In the end, this means that for very specific kinds (and specifically programmed) workloads, Volta can take advantage of the 100+ TFLOPS capability that Nvidia has tossed into the mix.

It’s worth noting the addition of Tensor Cores, which improves the workload efficiency for specifically programmed workloads, i.e. Machine Learning Algorithms, which is rated at 120 TFLOPs. The scope of performance enhancement diminishes the likelihood of AMD’s (AMD) upcoming Radeon Instinct accelerators taking share from Nvidia in the interim when pertaining to MLA (machine learning algorithms).

That being the case, we think AMD’s presence in HPC (high performance computing) outside of MLA sounds relatively promising as its accelerators are competitive in various other workload scenarios.

While Radeon Instinct Mi25 is rated at 24.6 TFLOPs (half precision) of computational power, it’s not as powerful when compared to Nvidia’s V100 (half precision) 30 TFLOPs.

We think AMD can bridge some of this discrepancy in performance with pricing and targeting of other HPC workloads that aren’t directly tied to AI development.

AMD has a superior workstation graphics card

Nvidia faces competitive threats in the workstation graphics market, or what Nvidia categorizes as Pro Visualization. This segment is an $835 million business, and is comparable in size to the datacenter business, which is why we think some of the upside from datacenter (when pertaining to Volta) could be offset by diminished share in the workstation market.

AMD is expected to release the Radeon Pro Solid State Graphics Card in 2H’17. So, what’s basically going on here is quicker access to storage, as the card has 2TB of NVME storage, which makes it even quicker at rendering objects/images. This new memory architecture confers a different sort of advantage to AMD when dealing with large datasets that are more storage intensive.

Of course, the use case of this specific card differs from Nvidia’s because it has roughly 166x the memory capacity of Nvidia’s most advanced workstation card and has 16GB of HBM2 versus 12GB of GDDR5 memory. The demonstration of 8k real time video editing and video compression at its analyst day far surpassed the capabilities of Nvidia’s highest end workstation card, though this really was not that surprising.

The card represents a massive leap when compared to Nvidia’s Quadro series. Though we expect this card to be extremely pricey, as 2TB of M.2 NVME is priced at $1,000-plus. Hence, the added cost of memory also contributes to the heightened retail price. Hence, it may represent a huge amount of performance, and likely exceeds Nvidia’s equivalents in the workstation space, though it’s also going to cost more to produce.

Of course, there are many erroneous sources on the Internet comparing the AMD Frontier edition versus the Quadro M6000. These comparisons aren’t really accurate as performance enhancements come from the new memory architecture.

Hence, we think AMD pulls ahead in workstation cards as opposed to the datacenter.

Final thoughts

Nvidia likely retains its competitive advantage in the datacenter. However AMD’s latest Radeon Instinct series cards have promising performance implications. As such, we would not be surprised if AMD could gain some share in the HPC segment. However, Raja Koduri mentioned at the AMD investor day that it will take time to develop a chip that’s comparable in performance to competition when pertaining specifically to MLA.

Though the absence of MLA share could be troubling for some AMD investors, we generally find the initial performance comparison to be promising nonetheless. The peak performance of AMD’s highest end Instinct accelerator suggests that efforts here can eventually bear some fruit. Though we don’t expect AMD to leap Nvidia’s performance benchmarks this year or the following year.

We continue to reiterate our top pick designation on AMD and our sell short recommendation on Nvidia.

