Takeaways From Visa's Investor Day

In this article, I am going to share some thoughts on the company's growth prospects on the basis of the information from last investor day.

Growth Prospects, Competitive Position

When our professors at business school tried to teach us network effects, one of the most popular examples was Visa (V). The network effect here is so evident that it's usually used as a study case at school. I don’t think I have to convince readers that Visa has a strong moat. There is a strong network effect in the payment processing industry. As more merchants accept Visa cards, more account holders are likely to use Visa and vice versa. This self-reinforcing effect has gone on for years and will continue for the foreseeable future. Visa has dominated the payment processing industry for decades, nd is by far the global market leader, controlling a little more than half of all credit card transactions and an even higher portion of debit card activity.

Source: Elaboration based on filings

Visa stock has been in a constant uptrend for years, and although the current valuation may become a bit stretched if the growth rate declines, the business’ fundamentals are solid as ever and I think there are many more years of growth ahead.

We know that the retail landscape has been changing for years, and Amazon’s (AMZN) fast growth (helped by the Prime program) has only accelerated the transition to a digital model, or better said, the transition to an omni-channel model where eCommerce plays an increasingly important role. That’s the main reason why I believe Visa can still deliver many years of constant and sustained growth. The reason is that eCommerce growth increases the share of purchases paid with credit or debit cards, at the expense of cash. According to Visa’s management, in the world of online and digital commerce, the company has three times the market share compared with offline, so it's easy to understand how the company benefits from these underlying trends. Even being conservative, it is clear that the growth of electronic payments that benefits Visa is a secular trend that will continue for several decades, offering an interesting long-term opportunity.

On a global basis, Visa has an estimated 15% share of total spending, but its share rises to 43% share when it comes to e-commerce spending (ex-China). Both physical spending and digital spending are enjoying healthy growth trends, with physical spending expected to grow at a 4% CAGR until 2020, and digital spending expected to grow at a 20% CAGR in the same period (source eMarketer PRO).

Visa’s leadership and global presence guarantee many years of growth. Its presence in basically every market guarantees exposure to all the fast-growing emerging markets, where economic and commerce growth fuel spending and help Visa’s revenue growth. Its dominant position in eCommerce makes the company in the position to benefit from the transition to digital.

I think these factors are already very strong reasons to believe that Visa will continue to deliver strong growth rates for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, I was surprised by management’s confidence and I found some recent comments very interesting. At last investor day held on June 22nd, the management emphasized two additional sources of growth, namely the cash/check conversion and some new segments.

- Cash/check conversion: Visa’s management mentioned an opportunity to convert $17 trillion in cash and check to electronic payments. Management expects this conversion to potentially account for $6.1trn in Asia Pacific, $3.5trn in Europe, $3.2trn in North America, $2.4trn in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and $1.8trn in Latin America. One of the main opportunities is offered by India, where demonetization actions implemented by the government have increased the number of bank accounts and driven higher debit card and digital/mobile payment awareness. These measures led to an acceleration in POS transaction growth and increased new acceptance points by about 1 million. Thanks to the government’s push for a growing utilization of digital payments, Visa can significantly increase its penetration in this fast-growing market. In the next 3 to 5 years, Visa’s management expects 200 million additional debit cards and a 100% growth in transactions across 10 million acceptance points in the country.

- New segments could open a $30-$35trn market: Management said that new segments represent a significant growth opportunity, including peer-to-peer transactions (Zelle, Square Cash), which offer a $5trn volume opportunity, Government-to-Consumer and Business-to-Consumer (UBER), which offers a $5- $10trn opportunity, and Business-to-Business (Travel, Healthcare), which offers a $20trn opportunity.

Source: Investor day presentation

Visa’s management expects the company to keep benefiting from the ongoing conversion of cash and check to electronic payments, together with a sustained growth in eCommerce, but also from attracting a large number of new merchant locations. Visa wants to grow its network tenfold thanks to new payments technologies such as mobile POS and other connected devices, expanding from roughly 3bn cards to about 30bn “ways to pay” and from 44 million merchant locations to about 400m “ways to be paid”.

If these goals can be met even just partially, growth prospects for the company are still very interesting. I think there is still a very long growth runway and no reason to doubt on the company's future prospects. While Visa didn’t provide a precise guidance for the medium-long-term, I think these underlying trends sustain the view of an at least high-single digit to low-double digit growth for the next several years, which implies a slight acceleration from the growth rate reported in the past few years. Considering all the positive trends supporting the business, such as war on cash & check, eCommerce growth, global presence with exposure to all the emerging markets, and new segments, I think Visa’s growth rate can accelerate in the next 5 years vs. the 9%/10% posted between 2011 and 2016.

Some Thoughts on Valuation

Visa grew sales at a 17.2% CAGR between 2007 and 2016, and it’s expected to grow at a 13% CAGR in the next three years (analyst estimates, per Factset). Thanks to the big moat and the underlying trends discussed in the previous paragraph, I think these expectations can be easily met. Even if they weren’t not fully met, I think the long-term growth story would remain solid. After all, Visa’s moat is still very strong and is not being affected by competition. When I write positive things about a stock I usually try to mention some negative factors and the most significant risks for the business, in order to present a more balanced perspective. With Visa, it’s particularly difficult to point to significant risks for the business, especially if I focus on the long-term.

Anyway, according to Visa’s management, there are some risks/challenges that should be taken into account. The three main risks to the long-term growth story are posed by national payment schemes, faster payments and technology disruptors. Nonetheless, so far none of these factors has been a problem and I believe these risks remain easily manageable considered the company’s scale and network, and also considering its focus on partnerships with governments and other payment players (e.g. the recent partnership with Klarna) and its ability to innovate.

Although the payments market is becoming increasingly competitive and complex, the company’s competitive advantages remain and should guarantee its leadership against competitors.

The stock’s current valuation, which is significantly higher than peers, is the usual justification for some skepticism on the prospects of an investment in this stock. I will stick to a simple P/E comparison.

Nonetheless, Visa’s profit metrics and valuation multiples should be adjusted for important non-recurring charges that are mainly related to the acquisition of Visa Europe. If we used the adjusted numbers, which imply TTM earnings of $2.61 per share, the Price-to-Earnings ratio would be 36, significantly lower than the GAAP-based ratio.

For a company with such a wide moat and positive growth prospects, and considering the market’s multiples, I think this valuation is not excessive. Moreover, thanks to the scale advantage and the higher growth rate compared to peers, I think the premium over competitors is absolutely justified. I think Visa has a well-protected business with solid growth prospects, and the stock is trading at a fair price considering the market’s valuations. The stock is on my watchlist and I am considering buying it as a long-term buy and hold.

