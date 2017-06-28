Comments On REVEAL, Merck's CETP Inhibitor Study

Until the August full data release, the circle of people learning the details of REVEAL may widen, which may be relevant to trading in MRK stock.

Tuesday morning, Merck (MRK) put out a press release on a clinical trial thought hopeless, the REVEAL trial. REVEAL was a multi-year study of whether a cholesterol-modifying drug, anacetrapib, would have a favorable effect on MACE: major adverse cardiovascular events. MACE as defined in the Clinicaltrials.gov webpage for this trial were coronary death, myocardial infarction or coronary revascularization procedure.

This trial was generally thought to have little chance of success, because three prior outcomes trials of other members of anacetrapib's drug class, CETP inhibitors, had been unsuccessful. Yet we saw this surprise in the press release (lightly edited by me):

Merck today announced that the REVEAL outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint, significantly reducing MACE.

The term "significantly" would appear to refer to a statistical term, which I discuss later, and not imply that the degree of MACE reduction was clinically impressive, such as statins have caused. The rest of the important part of the press release stated:

The safety profile of anacetrapib in the early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of the drug, including accumulation of anacetrapib in adipose tissue, as has been previously reported. Merck plans to review the results of the trial with external experts, and will consider whether to file new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies. The results of the REVEAL study will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting on Aug. 29, 2017.

Anacetrapib is much easier to dose than the PCSK9 inhibitors from Amgen (AMGN) and Sanofi (SNY) in partnership with Regeneron (REGN); it is just a one pill, once-a-day regimen.

MRK initially traded up, back above $66, then closed down with the market (SPY), which was off modestly, with the big losers some Internet names.

That MRK did not have a strong up day based on the unexpected positive result from REVEAL surprised some of MRK's many investors. After all, even though the REVEAL study utilized anacetrapib as an adjunct to treatment in addition to a statin (atorvastatin, branded as Lipitor), if safe and effective, and a simple oral med, the potential market for this unique drug would appear to be extremely large, in the multibillions of dollars per year.

Why was the Street so lackadaisical on the matter? This article provides some thoughts.

What is "significant" may not be very important

In its press release, MRK provides a link to the Clinical Trials website that the NIH, a government agency, runs. However, that web page is a bare bones summary of the trial's parameters. A more detailed, but still summary, review of REVEAL is found both at the organizing entity's website for the trial, Revealtrial.org, and at a Science Direct link. The latter is in a more readable format and provides the information about why MRK appears uncertain about whether to file anacetrapib for marketing approval with the FDA or elsewhere.

Clinical trials are expensive, and patients take time to find and may be scarce. Thus, it is routine for pharma companies to accept a risk of not finding a true benefit of their drug simply by chance. For REVEAL, the sponsor, the University of Oxford in England, determined that this study provided an 88% chance of finding any real, 15% or greater, improvement in MACE by anacetrapib.

That was using a modest but reasonable 0.01 P value as the cut-off. In other words, with certain assumptions including MACE event rates, the study accepted that there was a 12% chance of not finding even a modest 15% risk reduction. For technically-inclined readers, the specific language shown was:

Statistical considerations Sample size and predicted number of events Based on a major coronary event rate of 1.8% per annum and median follow-up of 4 years, a trial of 30,000 participants would have 88% power at 2-tailed P < .01 to detect a 15% relative risk reduction (see Supplementary Material). Follow-up of all randomized participants is planned to continue for a median of at least 4 years, and until at least 1900 participants have had an unrefuted major coronary event (primary end point) plus at least 950 participants have had a coronary death or MI.

The lower the P value, the greater the chance that the observed results reflect a real rather than random effect of the test drug. A P value greater than 0.01, such as 0.05, is a softer, easier (possibly much easier) hurdle for the trial. Despite presenting the criteria in terms of P of 0.01 or lower (such as 0.001), in fact, the statistical significance of the study was deemed to use a cut-off of only 0.05:

Data analysis plan A 2-tailed P value <.05 will be considered statistically significant.

Without knowing all the ways that Oxford and MRK, which paid for the study, projected the numbers, what can be said is that this weaker level of significance could find a "significant" risk reduction in single digits, such as (making a number up) 7%.

This might be statistically significant but not clinically meaningful to doctors, patients and insurers.

Further, FDA normally wants two Phase 3 studies each of which show 0.05 or better P values. Normally, if a sponsor does only one Phase 3 study, FDA wants 0.052, or 0.0025, for the P value. Exclusions from this include, among others, cancer and rare disease drug studies. For very large, multi-year, very expensive studies such as REVEAL, the FDA just has to decide on a case-by-case basis how to judge the drug.

So, if the P value for REVEAL were greater than 0.01 and less than 0.05, and the degree of risk reduction was modest, possibly the drug could get approval but not find much of a market.

That could explain MRK's hesitancy in presenting future plans for the drug.

There are other possibilities for troubles with the study.

Other possible issues with the study and the drug

Patient selection

There are important scientific issues with the study for cardiologists. For MRK, it's all about profit and loss. This means first and foremost, marketing in the US, and secondarily, in the EU, Japan and elsewhere, such as China. The distribution of the high-risk patients enrolled in the study could pose a commercial problem if the results were different by ethnicity/nationality. The breakdown of enrolled patients was:

Europe: 15,738

China: 8,629

North America: 6,082.

The maximal statin dose was lower in the Chinese patients than in the European and North American groups.

Whether for ethnic differences in the underlying disease or how evacetrapib works, or does not work, or just from chance or other reasons, it is possible that geographic differences in the data could pose both a problem of interpretation for regulators and/or a marketing problem for MRK.

Usually, other questions about who is enrolled and which enrollees are helped or not helped, such as by risk factor, can be raised when reviewing even a large study such as REVEAL.

Type of MACE prevented

There is a huge difference between death from a cardiovascular cause and a simple, successful angioplasty. We would need to know whether the drug was associated with reduction in CV death rates, acute MI rates, etc.

These and other points would then go back to the statistical grinder to be correlated with which patients, with which risk factors and demographics, and from which geographic areas (etc.), had which risk reduction.

Even though the study enrolled about 30,000 test patients, the number of clinical events was not nearly that much, and so much is usually unanswered when looking at commercially and scientifically relevant details.

Another at least theoretical issue with anacetrapib could be that it accumulates in fat cells for many months even after the patient stops taking the drug. Whether this could be a safety issue in some fashion is not known. The tens of thousands of patient years of exposure to the drug in REVEAL and prior studies such as DEFINE may well give a lot of comfort to MRK and regulators, though.

One more issue that has been raised about the CETP inhibitors is whether they mostly or entirely just transfer cholesterol within the bloodstream from LDL to HDL particles, thus giving the measurements that look good: lower LDL and higher HDL levels, but without having effects on what is going on with lipid accumulation and metabolism in artery walls. Whether regulators and unbiased experts hold much to that view at this time as at least a possibility would tend to be reflected in how readily a drug with marginal data (if it is marginal) could be first approved and then successfully commercialized.

Other issues raised by REVEAL

AMGN acquired a Dutch company, Dezima, in 2015, largely for its CETP inhibitor, now called obecetrapib or AMG 899. I do not find this listed in AMGN's pipeline web page. Whether AMGN is just sitting on this molecule and waiting for the anacetrapib data or has made a definitive decision about a Phase 3 program for it is not known by me.

A larger issue for investors is the frequent partial data releases by pharma companies of clinical trials. I am not happy with the way they are working out; often the full data do not comport with the implications of the press releases. There ought to be some rules that the press release fairly reflects what is going to be revealed by the researchers at the medical meetings where the results are presented, and in the lead journal article discussing the study.

This particular release by MRK is problematic as I see it. Where is the P value? What was the risk reduction? All we have is the very vaguest of top line data. Also, we are left to infer that the data tend toward being marginal. But we do not know that. Maybe they are strong and MRK is confident that this drug will be a commercial winner, despite the specific language it used in the press release suggesting caution.

The more I see of these press releases by public companies disclosing limited top line data, the less I like them both as an investor and as a physician-scientist. I think that they should either be more relevant to investors, presenting the data more fairly, or just not occur at all.

Some comments on MRK

With a market cap around $180 B and a stock price just below $66, MRK appears to me to have a thin pipeline. Even before its quarterly GAAP results were recently depressed by a one-time payment to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to settle their patent case over Keytruda (with payments from MRK to continue for years), MRK was trading around a 32X TTM GAAP P/E. My assessment of MRK's pipeline is that it is thin given its market cap.

MRK remains financially strong, and it strikes me as a reasonable vehicle for income. The costs of REVEAL would normally be expensed, so even if anacetrapib does not make it to market in the age of statins and PCSK9 inhibitors, the financial burden of this drug would roll off the P&L beginning now. A product launch would require greater costs. We will know more on this after the August meeting.

Unfortunately, the world being as it is, I always wonder who will learn or suspect what about the results of REVEAL and MRK's plans for it. MRK has stated that it will consult with outside experts. As those consultants learn the details of REVEAL, what will their friends, colleagues, etc. perhaps gather from them about the true story? Maybe nothing, but one never knows. We do not even know how quickly MRK will reach out to outside experts.

These factors are among the reasons I am not at all in love with these "teaser" sort of press releases such as MRK came out with Tuesday.

I hope this narrow-bore article was of some interest, both to readers interested in lipid-lowering drugs and MRK investors.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

