Opportunities In Cyber Security After Growing Number Of Ransomware Attacks

A worldwide cyberattack called “WannaCry” was a ransomware cryptoworm that had caused havoc across the world since May 12th 2017. Within days of its inception, it had already infected the UK’s National Health Service, Spain’s Telefonica (NYSE: TEF), USA’s FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn. In total over 300,000 computer systems in 150 countries had been affected. The red on the world map highlights the countries that were affected.

The attack happens by encrypting files on your computer system and demanding a ransom of $300 in bitcoins in order for you to retrieve your files. It uses an exploit called EternalBlue, which can be found in Microsoft’s (NYSE: MSFT) Server Message Block protocol. EternalBlue was apparently created by the USA’s National Security Agency after discovering the exploit and decided to use it themselves rather than report it to Microsoft.

What is displayed on the screen of an infected computer.

Unfortunately a new modified cryptoworm very similar to “WannaCry” has started causing severe problems. The ransomware, Petrwrap, is thought to have originated in Ukraine on June 18th, it was identified by the largest cyber security analysis firm Kaspersky Lab.

The list of victims currently include:

Ukraine - Chernobyl’s Radiation Monitoring System, Government, Central Bank & Energy Grid affected.

Russia - Rosneft, government owned energy company, also 20% owned by BP (NYSE: BP)

UK - WPP Media (OTCPK: WPPGY) (OTCPK: WWPGF) the world’s largest marketing services company.

Denmark - AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company.

USA - Merck (NYSE: MRK), a pharmaceutical company.

France - Saint Gobain (OTCPK: OTCPK:CODYY), a construction company

DLA Piper - One of the world’s largest law firms

What Can We Do?

While the majority of us investors will have no real knowledge or expertise in programming and cyber security, we may be able to benefit from people who do! The PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA: HACK) is an exchange-traded-fund that holds 39 individual cyber security companies. The 3 reasons for holding this ETF are explained quite nicely on their website, long term growth potential, event driven price appreciation when such cyber attacks make world news, and the diversification from 39 holdings saving you from doing due diligence on individual companies and also reducing your risk. Below I’ll provide all 39 holdings and the sector & country breakdown based on the ETFs last quarterly report.

Top 10 Holdings

This is the list of the ETFs top 10 holdings as of the market close June 28th 2017.

Name Ticker % Total Net Asset Shares Held Market Value USD Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW 4.27% 358,063 $48,331,344 Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM 3.98% 900,592 $45,029,600 Trend Micro Inc OTCPK:TMICY 3.96% 844,501 $44,873,409 Gigamon Inc GIMO 3.88% 1,113,053 $43,965,594 Sophos Group PLC SOPH LSE 3.88% 7,270,747 $43,930,034 Barracuda Networks Inc CUDA 3.87% 1,937,181 $43,780,291 Fireeye Inc FEYE 3.86% 2,832,751 $43,652,693 Cyberark Software LTD CYBR 3.79% 866,413 $42,861,451 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 3.78% 1,346,749 $42,772,748 Check Point Software Tech LTD CHKP 3.72% 378,961 $42,148,042

When I input the tickers into YCharts image below we can see that revenue has grown exponentially and the total return is mixed. I’ve had to exclude Cisco from the image simply because the company’s revenue of $50 billion massively skews the data. Unfortunately, Sophos was not included since it's a UK based company and YCharts doesn’t include any data. I managed to find the company on morningstar.co.uk and I can report that revenue has grown since its IPO in June 2015 and the share price has returned over 100% in that 2 year period.

Conclusion

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.60% and currently doesn’t pay a dividend, this is due to only a few companies such as Cisco actually paying one. Though the ETF hasn’t produced a great return so far in its short years since inception, there is an investment case to be made based on what we’ve seen over the past few months in the media.

