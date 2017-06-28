Kohl's: Medium-Term Outlook Overshadowed By Eventual Battle With Prime Wardrobe

FQ1 Recap

Kohl’s (KSS) reported mixed FQ1 results, with revenue of $3.84 billion that missed consensus expectations by $60 million. This was offset by EPS that exceeded consensus by $0.10 due to operational leverage. Comp sales decreased 2.7% for the quarter, driven by lagging sales in February, negatively impacted by weather and post-holiday spend fatigue. Management reiterated full year sales guidance of flat to down -2%, and a focus on improving marketing and operational efficiencies should benefit margins through the remainder of the year. However, with Amazon (AMZN) beta-testing Prime Wardrobe, depending on how aggressive Amazon is with the rollout may pressure margins across the department store sector. Given the recent pressure among department stores faced by the industry, perhaps it’s well timed that Nordstrom (JWN) is exploring the possibility of going private. Kohl’s is attractively levered at just under pro-forma 2x, spending heavily on technology upgrades to better compete online, and indicated again in the FQ117 call its desire to keep the balance sheet strong as companies close stores and/or cease operations.

Yet Kohl has nearly a 6% dividend yield, trades at a 13% forward free cash flow yield in my estimation and the market seems to not yet assign value to Kohl’s turnaround strategy as I mentioned in my prior post. I wouldn’t rule out possible private equity interest in Kohl’s, given the recent CFO hire of Bruce Besanko, noted for his M&A history. The technology investment that will likely occur may work better away from the spotlight from public shareholders, especially if sales growth fails to accelerate or declines meaningfully from management’s expectations.

Revenue of $3.84 billion in FQ1 was slightly lower than my expectation of $3.93 billion. Operating income of $185 million surpassed my expectation of $149 million on cost efficiencies. February was challenging, as sales were down high single digits. March and April sales trends improved to being down 1% combined. April sales and traffic metrics were both positive mid-single digits, highlighting positive momentum throughout the quarter. The footwear, home, and men’s categories outperformed, while women’s and accessories continued to be a headwind. Commentary that management would be reducing the number of women’s brands throughout the year was welcome. I believe this allows for greater concentration on more vital brands in the speed initiative, such as Sonoma and Croft & Barrow, that will drive results. National brand penetration rose to 55% of sales, buoyed by Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and management again reiterated the estimated sales impact on Under Armour for the year, 75-100 basis points. NIKE (NYSE:NKE) business grew high single digits.

Private brands in the speed initiative reached 40% of total private brand receipts. Online fulfilled sales grew 13% in the quarter, with stores fulfilling 24% of the total units, up significantly from last year. Buy online, pick up in store reached 13% of all digital orders, up 8% from last year, with overall fulfillment costs remaining constant as a percentage of digital sales. As the fifth e-commerce fulfillment center for the company opens this year, that should bode well for online sales with added benefit if scale allows for fulfillment costs to remain flat or decrease. Management currently believes it will be three times as productive as the current fleet, and has committed to spending $350 million in 2017 on IT spending to further omnichannel progress.

I am leaving my 2017 forecast essentially unchanged. I forecast $18.5 billion in revenue and $2.5 billion in Adjusted EBITDAR. I suspect the puts and takes around M&A chatter will likely give Kohl’s a short-term lift upon the new CFO hire, but the announcement of Amazon Prime Wardrobe is a notable blow that while may be minimal presently is a considerable headwind in the long run in my view. Shares of Kohl’s trade at 10x 2017 estimated Adjusted EPS of $3.72, 7.6x estimated 2017 free cash flow per share of $5.04 and 3.6x 2017 Adjusted EBITDAR of $2.5 billion. Assigning a 12x Adjusted EPS multiple, 8x free cash flow multiple and a 4x Adjusted EBITDAR multiple results in a blended price target of $43 a share, implied upside of 11.9%.

Amazon’s Wardrobe Primed for Success?

Amazon is beta-testing Prime Wardrobe, available for Prime members. The feature allows Prime members to order clothes of their choice to try for seven days and buy if they like them. Amazon offers free shipping both ways, as well as a free pick-up for returning items. Total US apparel sales in 2016 were $218.7 billion according to The NPD Group. Morgan Stanley forecasts that Amazon will have a 17% US apparel market share by 2020, for $51 billion in total sales. There were 125 million households in the US in 2016 according to Statista. According to the 2010 US Census, there were 2.58 people per household. Holding that figure constant would equal a 2016 year end population of 322.5 million. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimates Amazon has 80 million current US Prime subscribers. This would represent about 25% of the estimated US population. Assuming 1% growth per annum household growth through 2020 with an average of 2.58 residents per household, there are an estimated 130 million households in the US for a total of 335.4 million citizens. I think it’s entirely possible Amazon can achieve 50% of the total US populace as Prime subscribers by 2020, which would equal 167.7 million US Prime subscribers. If Amazon does achieve $51 billion in apparel sales in 2020, this would represent an average of $304 spent annually per Prime subscriber. Statista estimates that the average Prime user spends $1,300 annually on Amazon, underscoring the likelihood of a $300 average spend figure going forward as Amazon is expected to surpass Macy’s (M) as the biggest apparel seller this year.

Initial brands outside of Amazon’s private labels to be included in Prime Wardrobe so far are Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Hugo Boss. The apparent ease of returns combined with Wardrobe being included in a Prime user’s existing membership with no additional charge is a negative for general department stores with no in-store specialized experience, including Kohl’s. I believe this will likely lead to department stores having to pay for possible exclusivity for private brands. I don’t see any comparative advantages for general department stores over Prime Wardrobe and a significant factor in why, despite being optimistic in the short to medium run on Kohl’s, long-term, my level of caution has notably increased and I believe Kohl's is a Hold.

M&A to Warm Up a Kohl Retail Environment?

Kohl’s has recently hired former SuperValu executive Bruce Besanko as its new CFO. Besanko helped SuperValu sell the Save-A-Lot chain and was the CFO at OfficeMax when it was acquired by Office Depot (NYSE:ODP). It’s possible Besanko was brought on in part as a harbinger to Kohl’s exploring a strategic alternative via M&A. While private equity may get involved, PE firms have made just 86 global retail deals in 2017 compared to more than 300 each in 2015 and 2016.

It hasn’t been a conducive time for private equity retail M&A. Talks with Neiman Marcus and Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) ended earlier in June over debt level concerns. Bain Capital- backed company Gymboree filed for bankruptcy, and J. Crew’s former CEO, Mickey Drexler recently stepped down with its owners, TPG and Leonard Green & Partners trying to work through $2 billion in debt. Other bankrupt retailers with PE owners that have struggled recently include Payless, rue21, RadioShack, etc. The PE retail M&A environment may need a breather, but Kohl’s balance sheet could spark interest. To a financial buyer, my standalone target price of $43 using my valuation mentioned prior seems fair. For a strategic player, 4x my estimated 2017 EBITDAR of $2.5 billion results in implied value per share of $45, 17% upside from the June 27th close.

Risks

Kohl’s operates 1154 department stores as more consumers turn online to shop. Failure to right-size or close failing stores could lead to a decline in sales. Additionally, failure to develop the right e-commerce strategy and speed along the process of inventory may further alienate shoppers. Consumers tastes quickly change, and failure to partner with the right brands or featuring a selection out of favor may cause decelerating traffic.

Kohl’s is exposed to consumer spending, and a slowdown in consumer confidence and/or spending may result in slowing sales. As Kohl’s' tax rate is close to the top US corporate tax rate, a failure on corporate tax reform may cause investor appetite to dampen.

On the heels of a new CFO with an M&A background, Kohl’s could possibly increase M&A activity. Should Kohl’s overpay for an acquisition or be the target of an acquisition at an unfavorable price, shares are prone to M&A risk.

