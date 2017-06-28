Case-Shiller: Home Price Growth Down In Most Cities

Wages are set up to continue declining; it is unlikely home price growth can stay in the 6% range if wages meaningfully decline.

Only 35% of the 20 cities in the report experienced higher growth than a month ago. Is this the start of a broad home price rollover?

Overview:

The Case-Shiller report on Home Prices is published by S&P Dow Jones each month. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices are the leading measures of U.S. residential real estate prices, tracking changes in the value of residential real estate both nationally as well as in 20 metropolitan regions.

In this past month, only 7 cities showed better growth than a month ago while 13 showed decelerating growth as well as the 10 city, 20 city and national composite.

The chart below is a quick reference on home price growth. It shows the current year over year growth rate by city as well as the growth rate last month, 6 months ago, and 1 year ago. This is an easy way to see the current growth rate and if that growth rate is accelerating or decelerating.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Many of the cities that showed slower growth have now posted two consecutive months of deceleration. The National Composite index showed two months of slower growth.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

The question is whether this is the start of a broader roll-over in home prices or simply a soft patch in an otherwise accelerating home price market...

Home Prices:

Two months of home price growth deceleration is not enough to change the trend. For now, the trend of home price growth is still clearly higher.

I have outlined how home prices growing faster than wages is unsustainable and how wage growth has to increase or home price growth has to fall (this article, here, outlines that dynamic in detail).

When looking at the weakness in wages, the two month deceleration in the national home price growth and the broad month to month deceleration in the majority of cities, the picture on home prices becomes something to keep a close eye on.

As I mentioned in past articles and above, home prices are growing faster than wages. The graph below shows home price growth and wage growth, both in nominal terms.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones, BLS, BEA)

In the past few months, aggregate wage growth is falling slightly (note the downward slope in the black line in recent months).

This is why the decline in home prices is something that should be looked at more carefully than just a month to month deceleration. Did home price growth fall simply due to month to month volatility, or is the lack of wage growth slowing the rate of home price appreciation?

A very interesting chart put together by my friend Teddy Vallee, twitter here, is labor market breadth vs. wage growth.

Labor market breadth measures the percentage of industries showing increasing job growth and it is a very strong, highly correlated, leading indicator of wage growth.

Source: Teddy Vallee

This correlation has held very well since 1997. If this correlation remains true, wage growth will fall from 4% to 0% over the next several months.

Right now, home prices are growing near 6% and wages near 4%, which is unsustainable to begin with. If wages fall from 4% to 0%, home prices have no choice but to correct rapidly; it's just math.

Wage growth is something everyone should be keeping a close eye on. Wage growth has been flat for years and started declining in recent months. If the chart above holds true, there is much more downside in wages to come. With this chart in mind, it is foolish not to look at the recent broad based deceleration in home prices as a potential warning sign.

It may turn out to simply be a soft patch but there is currently not enough data to suggest the trend will upwards or start its move downwards. Wages are the key factor and we will continue to monitor and track all developments.

Data Flash of All 20 Cities:

(Data from S&P Dow Jones)

Below is the chart of home price growth year over year in all 20 cities from the report. I won't include any analysis; they are simply for reference and to see which region has the closest impact to you. Are home prices accelerating or decelerating in your city? Also, you can see which cities around the country have the most robust and also the worst trends in home prices.

National:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Denver:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Washington:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Miami:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Tampa:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Atlanta:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Chicago:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Boston:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Detroit:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Minneapolis: (Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Charlotte:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Las Vegas:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

New York:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Cleveland:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Portland:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Texas:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Seattle:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Arizona:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

Los Angeles:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

San Diego:

(Source: S&P Dow Jones)

San Francisco:

Home Builders:

The ETF that tracks home builders, iShares Dow Jones US Home Construction (NYSEARCA:ITB), is up 23% YTD. Despite the weaker than expected home price growth report, and pending home sales data, ITB is up 1.22% on the day.

Home builder stock prices tend to track the year over year growth in home prices with a 2-4 month lag. If home price growth is decelerating, ITB will likely experience weaker performance in the coming months.

(Source: YCharts)

Year to date, home price growth has been accelerating which has been the large contributing factor in the strong YTD performance in ITB.

With the recent decline in home price growth, and the prospects for wages to fall causing more home price declines, ITB could face some challenges over the next several months. As mentioned, the performance is strongly tied to the year over year growth rate changes in home prices. If the recent two month deceleration in home prices continues, based on history, ITB will roll over as well.

This is a good opportunity to sell ITB and related home builders into its current strength. While my belief based on the current data is that home price growth will likely continue to slow, I think it is prudent to wait for the confirmation in the data before taking an outright negative position. I will update this stance going forward as more data is released.

Conclusion:

Home price growth has stalled and taken a small dip lower. Wage growth deceleration may be playing a roll in this and be the start of something larger to come. More data and time is needed to verify the cause of the deceleration but there is enough evidence to look at this data with caution.

Side Note: Today, Pending Home Sales were down for the third consecutive month and the National Association of Realtors was quoted as saying: "Prospective buyers are being sidelined by home prices that are climbing too fast".

Interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.