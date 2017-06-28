Best Inc. IPO: Questions Must Be Answered

Best Inc. (NASDAQ:BEST), formerly known as Best Logistics Holding Ltd., filed for an IPO on Monday which plans to raise $750 million. Best is a Chinese logistics company which delivers and fulfills orders and is backed heavily by the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Alibaba owns 23 percent of Best and the two companies both come from the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Analysts have talked about how e-commerce giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are changing the American economy and businesses. But as with so many other industries, the Holy Grail for e-commerce is in China. Goldman Sachs predicted that Chinese e-commerce sales will hit $1.7 trillion in 2020, which would be significantly more than Chinese and U.S. 2016 e-commerce sales combined.

But while the future of Chinese e-commerce is golden, the future of Best is more mixed and it has plenty of important questions it must answer. Best has time to answer these questions as this IPO is preliminary and it could very well change the amount it intends to raise. But while investors should realize the potential of the Chinese e-commerce industry and what it could mean for Best, this company is not an automatic buy.

Expansion and Profitability

Best’s problem is the usual problem for so many companies looking to go public. Its revenue, according to its SEC filing, has increased a great deal over the past three years but it has failed to become profitable. Its 2016 12-month revenue was 8.8 billion RMB ($1.2 billion) compared to 3 billion RMB in 2014. However, its net losses in that same period increased from 718 million RMB to 1.3 billion RMB ($198 million).

As with many other companies going public, Best must show how it plans to turn its books around and achieve profitability. But there are a few problems to note.

If we go back to the SEC filing, Best’s strategies are oddly sparse compared to most companies going public. Its strategies to build “a leading Smart Supply Chain platform by leveraging technology and business model innovation” consist of such wise moves like “expand market share,” “continue innovation,” and “expand global reach.” Best does not bother listing, for example, which foreign markets it actually plans to target to expand global reach or any real details on how it will improve operational efficiency. And while this could perhaps be chalked up to translation issues, that says something about its interest in expanding overseas.

The Power of China

The reasonable conclusion is that Best’s strategy will first and foremost revolve around China and Alibaba. This is not a bad idea at all. Alibaba has done very well for itself over the past 12 months, with its stock price rising from $74.23 to its current price of over $142. Analysts expect further good things from Alibaba thanks to soaring revenue and continued acquisitions. And as noted above, Chinese e-commerce sales are expected to continue to rise.

Yet another company’s stock should concern investors about Best’s prospects. In October 2016, another Chinese logistics company called ZTO (NYSE:ZTO) went public. ZTO was the biggest IPO of the year at that point, also has a strong dependency on Alibaba, and was actually profitable unlike Best. But after opening its IPO at $18.40, the stock slumped to $16.57 at the end of the first day and has not been above $15 since November. In addition to fears that Best could share ZTO’s fate, ZTO also serves as a reminder that Best faces intense competition in the Chinese e-commerce market and in working with Alibaba.

More Details Needed

Investors should remember that Monday’s SEC filing was only preliminary. Best has not announced its share price, how many shares it intends to sell, and it could change the amount which it plans to raise. It has plenty of time to answer questions and provide further details on how it will become profitable, where it intends to expand, and how it will more closely partner with Alibaba and the emerging Chinese e-commerce market.

But as of right now, investors have every right to pass on Best. Best must show that it will not be the next ZTO, which means outlining a serious growth strategy, assuaging investor fears, and expounding on the importance of the Chinese economy and its growing e-commerce industry. If it cannot do that satisfactorily, investors should look elsewhere. However, they should continue to look for other methods to invest in e-commerce in China and globally.