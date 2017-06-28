GE: How About Some Asset Performance Management For Itself

Besides increasing sales directly, GE can use certain financial maneuvers to help improve asset turnover ratio, including cutting down on unproductive cash holdings through debt retirement and dividend payout.

GE has seen comparably low asset turnover ratios since at least 2012, while its rivals such as Honeywell have fared much better, leading to their higher stock valuation.

With GE shrinking its portfolios, looking at total sales alone offers an incomplete business picture. Using asset turnover ratio (sales over assets) helps better understand its stock valuation.

Asset Performance Management is one of the digital products that General Electric Co. (GE) has developed for other industrial companies about how to optimize their overall asset and operational performance based on GE Digital’s industry internet platform, Predix. All the while, GE’s own asset-use efficiency has been lagging when measured by the good-old financial metric, asset turnover ratio. The company is generating too little sales relative to the size of its assets. GE may not need to look elsewhere for growth opportunities when it can just improve the efficiency of its use of the assets on hand. That would fulfill the new CEO’s promise for growth and as a result, boost GE’s stock price.

GE data by YCharts

If anyone still wonders about why GE, being such a high-profile company, has never seen its stock rising consistently, often submitting to going sideways after brief advances, pay close attention to the company’s sales-asset relationship, especially for the five years starting 2012. When a company has assets in the hundreds of billions of dollars, slippage in sales from where it may be considered normal, as relative to the large amount of assets employed, won't go unnoticed by the market that may not bid a stock higher without seeing an on-target level of sales over assets. Any assets that are not generating sales become a drag on valuation.

GE has been going through a period of asset divestments and are reporting less sales as a result of discontinuing many operations. Using sales growth, something that would be considered a normal measurement, doesn’t tell the real story here when GE is being shrunk into a smaller company. In fact, total sales came down from $146.7 billion in 2012 to $123.7 billion in 2016, which by itself is not enough evidence to say GE has done worse over the period. Since the company is employing less assets, a reduction of almost $320 billion between 2012 and 2016, sales as a percentage of the assets, or asset turnover ratio, would better attest whether the lower sales are justified after a shift in business focus.

The table below shows GE’s asset turnover ratio between 2012 and 2016.

in millions 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales 146,684 113,244 117,184 117,385 123,692 Assets 684,999 656,560 654,954 493,071 365,183 Asset Turnover Ratio 21% 17% 18% 24% 34%

An asset turnover ratio, or rate of asset utilization, that is between 17 and 34% is by no means considered high. In comparison, one of GE’s rivals, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), has an asset turnover ratio of between 73 and 90% over the same period, as shown in the table below.

in millions 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales 37,665 39,055 40,306 38,581 39,302 Assets 41,853 45,435 45,451 49,316 54,146 Asset Turnover Ratio 90% 86% 89% 78% 73%

GE’s lower asset turnover ratios, compared to those of Honeywell, partially explain why GE stock has a lower valuation relative to that for Honeywell. While GE stock has a price-to-book ratio of 3.22, Honeywell stock has a higher valuation multiple of price over book at 5.04. Stock prices used are as of June 26, 2017 and book value data as of March 31, 2017. If GE, now under a new generation of leadership, can manage to boost its asset performance, the market will likely reward it accordingly with higher stock prices.

Even if GE is unable to increase sales right away, resorting to certain financial maneuvers can also help improve its asset turnover ratio, including continuing to carry out debt reduction and staying on a growth dividend policy. Sometimes, a lower asset turnover ratio is the result of a company’s holding onto a lot of unproductive assets, such as hoarding too much unused cash.

GE has had positive free cash flows since at least 2012, except in 2016 when an unfavorable change in working capital reduced operating cash flow significantly. Overall, the company has moderated its cash holdings, cutting down its cash and short-term investments from $77.3 billion at the end of 2012 to $48.1 billion at the end of 2016.

The cash being drawn down can readily fund debt retirement and dividend payout, which effectively leaves less assets as reported on the balance sheet and at the same time, strengthens a company’s financial position and boosts shareholders’ return. That seems to be a strategy GE has adopted.

The company lowered its long-term debt from $312.4 billion in 2012 to $105.5 billion in 2016, having implemented a net debt reduction in each of those five years. It has also maintained its annual dividend growth since 2012 with an average five-year growth rate of 9%, close to that of its peers and the industry average.

When combined with some future direct sales increases, which is likely under GE’s continued efforts to streamline and simplify its portfolio of businesses, the current control of its asset size via financial means will result in higher asset turnover ratios over time. This in turn can provide support its stock from the present bottom-pack valuation. We expect to see GE stock rising in the near- to mid-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.