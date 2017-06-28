Tesla Drops A Bomb On Shareholders And Owners.

Tesla needs to understand, that customers will catch on to this tactic. It will not be long before all potential customers drag their feet until the end of the quarter to make a purchase.

Just after midnight Monday morning Tesla sent updates to the EV-CPO website announcing massive new discounts on new units, and raising others by thousands of dollars.

Well it is that time of quarter again and Tesla is in a last minute rush to move units out the door and off to customer garages.

You heard correct buyers! Nearly two-thirds of all new Model S cars, and a large quantity of Models X SUVs listed on the EV-CPO website can now be yours at a discount up to $22,100!! Sounds like a radio advertisement, right?

It is very reminiscent of last September when Tesla was pulling out all the stops with a variety of sales tactics including discounting in an effort to achieve a quarterly profit. You may also remember Musk's email to employees covered here by Reuters.

"However, there can never - and I mean never - be a discount on a new car coming out of the factory in pristine condition, where there is no underlying rationale," he said. (Elon Musk).

In the article, Analyst Brad Erickson of Pacific Crest Securities said he "detected aggressive Model S discounting at U.S. sales centers to maximize third-quarter deliveries." Looks like discounts are back with a vengeance. Are we going to see another email to employees from Musk in a few days?

I can give you two VINs (168367 and 168590) sitting here in Jacksonville as of Saturday, that have never been put into demo service or used as floor models. They are just sitting there at the Delivery Center and have been for since the first week of January. To be fair, unsold units sitting for over five months should qualify as "rationale". However, originally sending more all wheel drive units to northern states might have been a better idea and might have avoided discounts of $6,000 and $6,100 respectively on these 2016 cars.

As Tesla TSLA transitions from production to demand constrained, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Tesla has a tough road ahead. Inventory is beginning to fill available parking at delivery centers. Many Delivery and Service Centers have not been configured to become full fledged new and used car sales centers (placed instead in malls and city storefronts as shown below). Some are definitely not staffed with properly trained personnel. On my first visit to a Tesla showroom in January, when I asked about trading in my Mercedes, it was recommended I ... "sell my current vehicle first then come in with cash to make the transaction...smoother". To my surprise (sarcasm), that salesperson whose name I promptly forgot after that day, was no longer there on my next visit. (At the time of my first visit I had no idea I would one day be writing about Tesla and that exchange, or I would have kept her card).

Since the day the Jacksonville, FL Delivery/Service Center received its initial delivery of six Model S units the first week of January, inventory has continued to accumulate. Now, about six months later, every available parking spot has been filled with new and used inventory as I reported (here) in a previous article.

Heavy discounting hurts everyone from shareholders to previous buyers who paid full price for identical units perhaps just a few days before. And before you ask, no, not all of these discounted units have miles on them. The screenshot I used (above) is sorted by discount amount (circled in yellow).

Let's be honest; every dollar reduced from the selling price (revenue on the income statement) is a dollar taken also from net operating income (NOI). That affects the financials and has a direct impact on share values. Well... in most cases anyway. Tesla has been an anomaly since higher quarterly losses are usually quickly countered by new promises of great "ludicrous" things to come... someday... somehow, with no clear timetables or specifications. This just results in driving the stock price even higher. While "longs" have been celebrating, "shorts" have most likely resorted to pulling their hair out, drinking heavily, or some combination of the two.

While discounting can be effective in the short term, it can backfire badly long term in the reduction of the perceived value of a company and its products. High end retailers have tried alternative methods to move out older inventory. Outlet Malls, found along almost every freeway in the U.S., are one such method. Wait! That's it! Tesla needs outlet stores! The closest one to my house is in St. Augustine and is also where the only SC location within a 60 mile radius can be found, so this just might work folks!

Otherwise Tesla could make arrangements with other ICE dealers to consign their used inventory as Delivery Centers run out of space. I am sure serious Musk's "green" faithfuls just started screaming at their computers! (I know I am going to get remarks trashing this idea).

For those not familiar with the industry, dealers tend to ignore inventory not carried on their own balance sheets. So unless the store lot is consignment sales, it is a tough sell. Tesla could overcome this by offering bonuses directed at salespeople and dealers to spur their enthusiasm, since their sales staffs would have to be sent to special training just to be able to explain and demonstrate the Tesla vehicle systems to customers. Bottom line it could certainly be cheaper perhaps than finding and renting storage locations for excess Tesla inventory. But no matter what they decide to do more cash will be burned through added expenses and reduced margins.

Increased sales expected with the introduction of the Model 3 mean more used cars in trade. Until now I have seen very few off brand trades at my local delivery center. Most are there for only a day or two. So Tesla is either using wholesalers (one or two man operations that buy excess inventory from one dealer and then drive it around town looking for someone to pay a higher price, pocketing the difference), or taking trade-in units straight to large auction locations. In either case Tesla is losing out on potential profits from selling these units themselves to retail buyers. Most dealers will tell you their used car inventories are where they make a large, if not the largest, percentage of their profits.

Then of course there will be sub-prime financing issues, but that it another whole article by itself for some other day.

Conclusion: As Tesla prepares to move from niche player to a mass market provider, it is going to have to adjust its playbook at the retail level. Once the initial backlog of Model 3 orders is exhausted around the summer of 2018, Tesla sales personnel are going to have to learn the tactics employed everywhere else to get buyer commitments. Profits from retail sales of used cars must be captured and not allowed to slip through their fingers. One SA reader posted a comment that Musk should call CNBC turn-around specialist Marcus Lemonis from "The Prophet" television show. Not a bad idea actually. Maybe together they can work a deal to sell all Tesla used cars at AutoMatch USA. I'm just not sure Musk's ego could take the bruising of having to call Lemonis.

We must remember, Tesla is both the manufacturer and the dealership in their business model. Now they need to start behaving like a retail dealer or it could be "game over" very soon.

