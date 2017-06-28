Kroger: Value Trap Or Blue Light Special?

Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year.

One of the best ways to generate stable income in any market environment is through dividend growth investing. Thankfully, this strategy is not rocket science and it is fairly simple for anyone to implement. Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year. This way, not only are you generating stable income, but you are also able to maintain the purchasing power of your dollar (as long as your dividends are at least rising at the rate of inflation).

All Dividend Stocks Are Not Created Equal

We love analyzing dividend stocks and we built our investment process to help us find the cream of the dividend stock crop (using a combination of dividend stock rankings, Buy Zones, and Action Ratings).

Our whole strategy is built around buying high-quality dividend stocks at good prices.

Our rankings are derived by ranking each stock in our universe based on 30 key fundamental and technical data points across four rating categories: (1) Dividend, (2) Safety, (3) Value, and (4) Momentum. Click here to learn more about our rankings and how we use them for stock selection.

We then combine these rankings with our Buy Zones and Action Ratings to help us decipher which stocks are trading at reasonable price. Click here to learn more about our entry strategy.

That said, we have a standard screener in the Dividend Investors Club called the Dividend Growth All-Stars that meet the criteria below:

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases >= 10 years

>= 10 years Dividend Yield > 2.0%

> 2.0% 5-year and 10-year Dividend CAGRs > 10.0%

> 10.0% Payout Ratio: < 60%

< 60% Parsimony Dividend Rating: >= 7

>= 7 Parsimony Safety Rating: >= 5

The reason we picked these criteria for the Dividend Growth All-Stars is simple. Stocks that consistently raise their dividend over the rate of inflation help investors maintain their future purchasing power and offer the opportunity to increase income over time. In addition, stocks that consistently grow earnings and cash flow have a higher probability of maintaining future dividend growth and offer higher potential for capital appreciation. Throw in a low payout ratio (the percentage of earnings that a company "pays out" as a dividend) and you feel really good about future dividend sustainability.

There are currently 19 stocks on the Dividend Growth All-Stars list and we are going to highlight each stock individually in this 19-part series. Please make sure to "follow" us so that you will be notified when we publish the article for each new stock.

This article highlights Kroger Co. (KR).

Kroger Company

Kroger currently has high ratings for Dividend (10), Safety (7), and Value (10).

Overview

Amazon (AMZN) strikes again! The tech giant has been crushing the stocks of potential competitors over the past few years at the mere mention of expanding into their space. Amazon clearly has the scale to immediately compete with any business (especially in its core online retailing segment), so any potential threat must be taken seriously.

Well, Kroger is one of the latest victims left in Amazon's path of destruction after AMZN recently announced that it is getting into the grocery space through an acquisition of Kroger competitor Whole Foods (WFM).

When all was said and done, Kroger stock was down almost 30% over a two day period following the AMZN announcement and some weaker than expected guidance. Since then, the stock has seemed to find a little stability.

That said, we don't think you should call Kroger spoiled goods just yet.

Kroger is one of the largest grocery chains in the United States with almost 3,000 retail food stores...and it's hard for us to believe that more than a small percentage of their customers will shift to online purchases.

Let's take a deeper dive into Kroger.

Dividend

Our Dividend ranking measures the stock's historical dividend stability and growth and the company's ability to continue to make (or raise) its current dividend.

Kroger's high dividend ranking is clearly driven by its high dividend growth rates (16.1% annual growth over that past 5 years) as well as its low relative payout ratio (32%).

In addition, Kroger's forward dividend yield is now over 2% (2.2%) and has a nice history of dividend growth (12 consecutive years, including the recently announced dividend hike).

Safety

Our Safety ranking measures the stock's overall financial health (e.g., sales, EPS, and cash flow growth, ROC, leverage, historical volatility, beta).

Prior to the recent downward earnings guidance, Kroger has had a very stable operating history, which proves the recession-resistant nature of its business model (which we believe is still firmly in tact despite short term margin pressures)

Kroger's Safety ranking also benefits from its low historical beta of 0.73.

Value

Our Value ranking measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models.

As you can see from the table below, Kroger currently trades at a significant discount relative to its historical averages across a variety of valuation metrics.

In fact, Kroger currently trades for less than 12x forward FYE 1/31/18 EPS estimates.

In addition, the company just recently announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program...which signals that management believes that the stock is currently undervalued in the market.

Momentum

Our Momentum ranking measures the strength of the stock's trend (e.g., 6-month and 12-month relative strength, moving average trends, industry relative strength).

It should be noted that most stocks with high Value rankings will also have a low Momentum ranking (for obvious reasons). Since we have a value bias in our investing philosophy, we tend to use our Momentum ranking to weed out potential "value traps".

We think that it is fair to say that Kroger is a potential value trap. However, we do believe that the market has completely over-reacted to the Amazon announcement (which is a major driver of the low momentum ranking) and believe the stock is worthy of consideration at current levels.

Buy Zone and Action Rating

Kroger is currently trading in the below its Buy Zone range of $23.00 - $25.00. As such, we have "Buy" Action Rating on the stock.

Summary

Hopefully this analysis of Kroger give you a good idea of how we approach stock selection and some of the metrics we use.

Note: We will be continuing this series over the next few weeks highlighting all 19 stocks on the Dividend Growth All-Stars list, so please make sure to "follow" us and you will be alerted real-time when the next article is published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.