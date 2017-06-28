BlackRock To Acquire Cachematrix For Cash Management Software

BlackRock stands to gain an important building block a its expands its cash management offerings to banks and corporate clients.

Cachematrix has created a popular software system that helps corporate treasury departments better manage their cash.

Asset management giant BlackRock has agreed to acquire Cachematrix for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Asset management firm BlackRock (BLK) has announced an agreement to acquire Cachematrix for an undisclosed sum.

Cachematrix has developed a streamlined system that it sells to banks and asset managers for them to offer improved cash management services to their clients.

The deal will serve to fill out BlackRock’s existing cash analysis system and provide a larger client base for cash management and related services.

Target Company

Denver, Colorado-based Cachematrix was founded in 2003 to develop software that assists banks in offering their corporate treasury clients to more easily manage cash via its open-architecture platform.

Management is headed by Chairman and founder George Hagerman, who was previously VP Institutional Sales at Janus Henderson.

The Cachematrix system is comprised of three parts:

The company’s system currently supports $200 billion in client assets and enables users to analyze options, allocate assets, perform compliance checks and provide reports for their cash investments.

Cachematrix partners primarily with banks and asset managers and has a range of large and medium sized clients.

Investors in the company haven’t been disclosed, nor is there any known information about its private investment fundings.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the deal, although BlackRock stated that ‘the transaction is not expected to be material to the Company’s consolidated financial condition or results of operations.’

BlackRock is acquiring Cachematrix for a number of reasons.

First, BlackRock currently manages $390 billion in cash assets, so adding Cachematrix’ $200 billion is a meaningful increase in market visibility.

Second, BlackRock intends to ‘ultimately develop a consolidated interface’ with Cachematrix combined with its existing Aladdin system analytics to provide clients with a more robust offering.

Third, clients need new tools as a result of regulatory changes in the US and Europe ‘to streamline liquidity management and better manage risk,' according to Tom Callahan, Head of BlackRock’s Global Cash Management Business.

As BlackRock stated in the deal announcement,

This strategic acquisition builds upon BlackRock’s global cash management expertise and is an extension of BlackRock’s business-to-business model of offering scalable risk management, technology, and advisory services to a broad range of institutions. BlackRock’s partner firms are increasingly looking to technology to improve their ability to meet their clients’ needs. BlackRock’s platform of financial technology solutions includes Aladdin, iRetire, Aladdin Risk for Wealth Management and FutureAdvisor.

In the years since the financial crisis, Corporations have socked away cash at a far greater rate, with some estimates stating that more than $2 trillion is being held above and beyond normal cash levels.

BlackRock recently gained the $80 billion cash management business of Bank of America Global Capital Management and clearly hopes to build on this important client win by beefing up its offerings.

The acquisition of Cachematrix ‘is part of BlackRock’s strategy to invest in scalable technology solutions that leverage its global platform,' so represents essentially a technology and client base acquisition rolled into one deal.

I view it as a smart move by BlackRock as it continues to build out its offerings in important areas of its asset management business.

