Timken - Pursuing M&A In Europe With Groeneveld Purchase

After spinning off the steel business, cutting pension liabilities and reducing costs, improvements are finally being seen in the top and bottom line.

Timken (TKR) has announced a sizable acquisition into lubrication solutions which boosts its presence in Europe at the same time. The deal seems to be valued at a fair multiple, and it brings diversification across products and geographical coverage. The transaction comes just as Timken has seen some operational momentum again following a few difficult years in which many restructuring efforts were made.

I like the strategic direction of the company. Yet Timken still has a lot to prove, and the valuation is not very cheap: shares are trading at a multiple in the low-twenties while leverage is average. That being said, I will be a buyer of this repositioning story if shares hit the mid-thirties again, provided that operational momentum remains intact.

The Business

Timken is a $2.7 billion producer of bearings, power transmission products and services. The company is a world leader in tapered roller bearings, a segment that is responsible for three-quarters of the company's total sales, driven by a strong technological position and operating performance. These differentiated products are crucial for equipment and vehicles installed across the globe.

The company has organized its business under the process industries and mobile industries segment, with both roughly of equal size. The diversification between OEM and distributor/end-user clients is roughly fifty-fifty as well. Most of the end-users for these products (bearings) can be found in the automotive and general industrial sector. Other key end markets include rail, energy, heavy truck, defense and agricultural end markets. Roughly 60% of the sales are generated in the US home market, as the company has sizable operations in Asia and the wider European region as well.

The process industry is the most profitable segment. Its adjusted EBIT margin hit 14.6% in 2016, with GAAP margins roughly two points lower. Sales to mobile industries are less lucrative, although adjusted EBIT margins have approached the 10% mark GAAP margins were stuck at 6%.

The Transition

The major strategic change in the past few years has been the spin-off of Timken Steel in 2014. At the same time the company has focused heavily on operational excellence, product development, cash generation and bolt-on dealmaking. The company announced a huge $465 million pension settlement in 2015 as well in order to control those liabilities.

The real fruits from the transition have yet to be seen. Revenues from Timken have steadily fallen from $3.4 billion in 2012, to $2.7 billion in 2016. Peak operating profits of $444 million that year have fallen to $195 million in 2016. The company reported a net profit of $153 million last year, equivalent to $1.92 per share. Adjusted earnings came in five cents higher; pension and impairment charges of roughly $60 million were largely offset by a $59.6 million benefit as a result of income received under the Continued Dumping and Subsidy Offset Act.

The company has managed to cut the net debt load to $507 million, and the balance sheet net contains $250 million in pension and other post-retirement liabilities as well. The reported $195 million operating earnings number for 2016, alongside $131 million in depreciation charges, yields an EBITDA number of $325 million. That yields a leverage ratio of 1.5 to 2.3 times EBITDA, depending on whether pension liabilities are taken into account. In traditional fashion, the company of course reports an adjusted EBITDA result that is higher than this number.

One thing is certain: investors in Timken have been better off since the spin-off as compared with those holding stock in TimkenSteel. Those shares have plunged from levels around $40 at the time of the spin-off in the summer of 2014 to current levels in the low teens, given the challenged outlook for that business. Shares of Timken now trade at levels in the mid-forties, roughly the same as where they traded following the spin-off in 2014, after having fallen to a low of $30 in early 2016 in the interim.

What About The Start To 2017?

Timken enjoyed a solid start to this year as sales were up by 2.9%, driven by stabilization of certain end-markets and bolt-on dealmaking throughout 2016. The stabilization is furthermore confirmed in the earnings number: adjusted earnings were up five cents to $0.55 per share, and GAAP earnings came in at $0.48 per share. On the back of the solid start to the year, driven by the process industries segment, Timken expects the recovery to continue and even accelerate throughout the remainder of this year.

Revenues are seen up 5-6% this year, and GAAP earnings are seen at $2.15-$2.25 per share, while adjusted earnings are seen $0.20 per share higher. The company specifically notes that this guidance excludes the potential impact of further pension related charges, which would take place in Q4. While pension liabilities have come down in recent years, I would not rule out another ¨one-time¨ charge in Q4 as well.

If we account for pension related liabilities as debt, Timken ended Q1 with debt of $923 million and a net debt load of $760 million. At the same time EBITDA continues to improve towards $375 million a year, for a still very reasonable debt load which allows for bolt-on dealmaking, some modest buybacks and a 2.5% dividend yield.

More Deals

Since the end of Q1, Timken has announced two deals. In May, the company announced the purchase of PT Tech, a manufacturer of various products used in agriculture, forestry and metals machines. This deal, whose purchase price was not specified, adds $20 million in annual sales in the process. More recently, Timken announced a more substantial deal with the $280 million acquisition of Groeneveld Groep, a Dutch producer of automatic lubrication solutions.

Few financial details have been released in the press release other than that Groeneveld posts sales of $105 million per annum and has EBITDA margins which exceed those of Timken (at around 12% in 2016). The deal presentation reveals that a 13 times multiple has been paid, suggesting that EBITDA comes in at $21 million per annum. Synergies are expected to be substantial, as the company expects that the EBITDA multiple will drop to 9 times following realization of synergies - which suggests that synergies come in at $10 million.

While the company claims that this deal makes sense as the company is active in the lubrication market following the 2013 purchase of Interlube, that deal brought in just $13 million in sales based on the 2012 numbers. As Groeneveld is much bigger than Interlube, this diversification strategy is getting a real boost with this deal. I do really have some questions about the viability of the synergy estimate calculation - which is seen at $10 million, equivalent to 10% of sales. This is very substantial, given that Timken does not have a presence in Europe with regard to lubrication products; its lubrication division was very small ahead of the deal. The company claims, however, that these synergies can be realized on the back of cross-selling opportunities, among others.

The deal suggests that net debt (again, including pension liabilities) could rise to $1.04 billion, as adjusted EBITDA could jump to $400 million (based on the 2017 guidance), pushing up leverage ratios to 2.6 times.

Final Thoughts

I like the move from Timken to become a high-end supplier of mechanical power transmission products, including belts, chains, gears, couplings, lubrication system and seals, among other things. The latest purchase does not come cheap, but reliable, predictable and growing businesses are awarded fat multiples in today's environment. If we use the 2016 adjusted EBITDA reported by Timken itself at some $400 million, the company traded at 10-11 times EBITDA and roughly 20 times earnings. The latest deal comes at a 13 times multiple, as synergies could push this multiple down to 9 times, although that seems optimistic in my eyes. The deal furthermore allows for improved diversification, but does add to the leverage of the business.

I guess that I would be happy to buy into this strategic transformation growth story at market-equivalent multiples. Using GAAP earnings of $2 per share and applying a market multiple, I will be buying shares in the mid-thirties, as the latest deal does not alter the investment thesis in a big way, as the bolt-on deal takes place at market-equivalent multiples.

