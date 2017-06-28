Snap And The AR Trend Shakeup

Investors have all the good reason to stay away from Snap (SNAP). The company has negative gross and EBITDA margins; it spent more than $2B on SBC in the last quarter, which is 14x than its Q1 revenues; its number of daily active users grow at a disappointing rate; the stock price is freefalling from its $28 peak; CEO Even Spiegel’s controversies (sleazy leaked emails, ‘Snap for rich people’, conference call controversy and more) and a lofty valuation of $20.4B that reflects a steep P/S ratio of 40.

Under the current circumstances and valuation, I also believe that investors should stay away from Snapchat. However, I believe that in a longer-term view and after certain conditions are met, Snapchat could be an attractive investment.

The AR Trend Cooling Down

A couple of years ago, augmented reality and virtual reality were the hottest trends in technology, and every company that was looking to raise funds, improve its innovative image, or receive investors’ affection mentioned its AR/VR product or intent to develop a product in these niches. Since Facebook (FB) released its Oculus Rift and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) improved its Glass operation to run quietly and under the radar, the AR/VR trend has been slowly cooling down while other trends have attracted the hype.

However, the Pokémon Go phenomena and the relatively successful pilot of Snapchat Spectacles might prove that there is consumer demand for AR products – they just need to be in the right place, at the right time, and in the right price range.

Snap got it right where many AR and wearables companies got it wrong, and with 8M units sold worldwide, I consider Snap’s wearables test a success that could impact the business going forward.

Spectacles As A Successful Pilot

Around the IPO, Snap was criticized for describing itself not as a social media network or instant messaging service but as a camera company looking to reinvent the camera as we know it. Such a strong statement was judged as a pretentious attempt by a company that many market participants don’t fully understand to revolutionize a basic retail product that has existed for centuries. However, the Spectacles release in November 2016 was only the first step in that direction.

Snap’s Spectacles are a very basic wearable device that allows users to take videos from their point of view and store them internally, within the camera, and these videos could later be uploaded to Snapchat or directly synced with a Snapchat account on a paired device.

Even though Snapchat’s Spectacles could potentially draw the same amount of criticism as the Google Glass did, the product's launch went relatively smoothly, and the device was even considered as a nice-to-have gadget for millennials. In my opinion, the product has three significant advantages:

It is simple and easy to use: The Spectacles device has one use (except sunlight protection). Users need to press a button on the frame to record; a small LED ring lights up when shooting, and that’s it. No complicated or sophisticated gestures are necessary to operate it. It is relatively affordable, at only $129, compared to other wearable devices. It brings added value to its users: Snapchat users could potentially record videos by using the Spectacles and upload them to their accounts instantly and seamlessly without the need to even take out their phones. Moreover, it enables users to capture video from their point of view, which is already proved as a winning concept (with all the many differences acknowledged of course) by GoPro (GPRO).

Short- and Long-term Growth Catalysts

With the successful introduction of Spectacles, Snap passed its first wearables test successfully, and that laid the ground for the second generation of Spectacles, which is expected to include more AR features. The second version will take Snap one step closer to its long-term vision of reinventing the camera, and will strengthen the company’s attempt to position itself as a social media or IM service.

Delivering a successful AR-reached smart glasses that will be widely adopted is a sensitive and delicate process that giants like Google tried and failed. If Snap will succeed to mimic the advantages of the first version of Spectacles i.e. easy and straightforward to use, affordable and value added to users, the Spectacles AR version could be a real game-changer for the company.

Also, the success of Spectacles AR could reignite the AR development market that cooled down and recover the hype around the technology in a way that could help many other AR companies in their business. If Spectacles AR succeeds, it might be the trigger that the AR industry needs to accelerate the AR ecosystem that will support all the companies involved.

At the same time, Snap is leveraging its user base demographics, which includes mostly users under the age of 25 that many content providers and advertisers want to reach. Snap’s deals with Time Warner (TWX) and NBCUniversal are the latest examples of this effort that could potentially increase revenues in the short term. Also, as part of the company’s effort to improve short-term performance, Snap offers discounts to advertisers to avoid another earnings miss as happened in Q1, which drove a 20% drop in stock price.

Summary

Right now, Snap is one of the stocks that investors love to hate, and for all the good reasons – the lofty valuations, disappointing growth rates, and controversial CEO. However, beneath the image that the company tries to adopt of a young, careless, me-focused and some would say arrogant, there is a real long-term business strategy that is slowly tested and implemented to shift the company away from being an IM service to a photo/video-taking service.

I believe that the direction the company is taking is right with AR Spectacles on the roadmap and additional deals with content providers.

Under the current circumstances and the unreasonable price-to-sales ratio of 40, Snap is still far away from being an attractive opportunity. However, the company is moving in the right direction, which I believe will take some time before the market will see significant improvement in financials and KPIs from Snap. Snap should definitely be on investors' radar and should be considered once P/S ratio passes the 30 line down towards 25.