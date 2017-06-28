Hain Celestial Acquires Better Bean For Store Perimeter Push

The deal should add to Hain's offerings in the higher-margin store perimeter.

Better Bean has created a line of all-natural bean products aimed at the consumer who wants higher quality, non-GMO products.

Natural food products company Hain Celestial has acquired The Better Bean Company for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Natural food products company The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) has acquired The Better Bean Company for an undisclosed amount.

Better Bean has developed a family of natural bean products that provide a healthy alternative to canned, large volume alternatives.

The deal should add another product family to Hain’s focus on the perimeter of the store and contribute higher margin sales accordingly.

Target Company

Wilsonville, Oregon-based Better Bean was founded in 2010 to sell fresh beans to discriminating consumers.

Management is headed by founder and president Keith Kullberg, who was previously CEO at Moda Nova, a retail apparel import company.

Below is a brief explainer video about Better Bean’s products:

(Source: Better Bean Co)

The company’s eight bean flavors are sold in recyclable plastic containers as opposed to metal cans and are ready-to-eat from the container. Additionally, the company has become non-GMO certified, and its products are certified Vegan and gluten-free.

Better Bean raised at least $1.5 million in private financing from local investors such as the Portland Seed Fund, Rogue Venture Partners and Allen Alley, as well as other investors including Renewal Funds which is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the purchase price or acquisition terms; acquirer Hain Celestial did not file an 8-K, which would have been required in the event the transaction amount amounted to a material change in financial condition.

Furthermore, Hain did not provide any change to forward guidance, so it appears the transaction amount was not material to its financial condition. Therefore, my estimate is the deal value was likely $10 million or less.

Hain acquired Better Bean as an apparent result of an investment it made in the company through its Cultivate Ventures platform.

Cultivate Ventures is an incubator/accelerator of sorts that both invests in and advises startups in the ‘sustainable agriculture, food retail, agriculture technologies, clean technology [and] urban renewal’ sectors.

As Hain’s Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Cultivate Ventures and Hain Celestial Canada stated in the deal announcement,

Better Bean is well-suited for the Cultivate Ventures portfolio given our focus on the perimeter of the store with our BluePrint functional beverages, Yves Veggie Cuisine vegetarian offerings and Health Valley refrigerated soup products. Better Bean products are aligned with consumer demand for nutritious food, plant-based protein, fiber, clean labels and convenience.

Better Bean’s founder and CEO Keith Kullberg provided more specifics on post-close efforts,

We expect to catapult Better Bean's growth by leveraging Hain Celestial's strength in sales, distribution, marketing and brand building, which should allow more consumers to experience Better Beans. Hain Celestial's decades' long commitment to making healthier, better-for-you food more accessible complements Better Beans' mission to bring the world clean, tasty and convenient beans.

So, there appears to be significant alignment in company cultures and post-transaction focus, thus minimizing integration risk and indicating a promising future for the combination.

While the deal is a small one for Hain, it should continue Hain’s push into the perimeter of the store, resulting in higher margin sales.

