Archer Daniels Midland: Strong Operator With Long-Term Tailwinds

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is a food products company that specializes in processing raw ingredients and providing transportation and storage services. The business is highly cyclical due to commodity prices and the nature of crop fluctuations, but it has managed to hike its dividend every year for 42 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. The company's moat lies in its infrastructure, but poor returns on capital and tight margins are definite risks going forward. The stock is trading at fair value, and population growth remains a strong tailwind for the company.

Source: Analyst Presentation

ADM operates in a tough business due to the cyclical nature of its products, the tough competition, and the thin margins in the best of times. Therefore, it is even more impressive that the company has maintained its dividend streak. It is a testament to the conservative nature of the company, since many cyclicals cut the dividend the moment the macro environment shifts. The current CEO, Juan Ricardo Luciano, is only the 9th in the history of the 112 year old company.

Close to 60% of revenues are derived from outside the United States, and that is where the majority of the company's growth will be found. China remains a strong market for the company's products, and the company has continued to expand there as well as other emerging markets. Population growth leads to a larger demand for foods, more feed requirements for livestock, and increased use of the processed ingredients that ADM offers. The global nature of the business leads to significant currency risk, which has weighed on many multinationals over the last couple of years.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Source: Analyst Presentation

ADM had a tough 2016, dipping below $30 a share for a short time due to depressed earnings early in the year. That made the comparison this last quarter much better, with earnings growing by about 50% on an adjusted basis. In the annual report, the CEO had this to say about last year's difficult environment:

With relatively few exceptions, 2016 unfolded as we expected. The macroeconomic and industry conditions that weighed down our financial results in 2015 — including large global crop supplies, and both low prices and volatility that limited merchandising opportunities — persisted through much of the first half of 2016. During this period, we implemented operational efficiency projects that, by year’s end, resulted in over $300 million in run-rate cost savings. We captured nearly $540 million in incremental revenues from recent investments. And, we monetized nearly $700 million of assets that were no longer strategic for ADM, which allowed us to redeploy this capital toward more productive uses. We anticipate reaching $1 billion in monetized assets by the end of 2017.

The key to a great company operating in a cyclical industry is the ability to maintain costs in lean times and to deploy cash when times are tough by acquiring companies or taking market share. ADM has been pretty acquisitive, as management continues to hone the company's footprint and portfolio to maximize the revenue base and thin margins. Underperforming businesses have been divested, and the acquisition of Wild Flavors and companies like Chamtor, a French sweetener company, should help diversify ADM away from some of the more cyclical products that it processes. Additionally, the company continues to engage in joint ventures across the globe to expand its facility footprint and open new growth runways.

Source: Analyst Presentation

However, the company doesn't have the moat that many of its Dividend Aristocrat peers have. Although the company has obviously been managed well to have been able to hike its dividend for 42 years while maintaining a ~50% payout ratio today, its low returns on capital and margins show that it is in a highly competitive and capital intensive industry. Additionally, the products that the company sells aren't really that different from its competitors. Due to the huge scale of its processing facilities worldwide, it isn't likely that an upstart company will be able to mimic the company's cost benefits. However, it takes constant improvement and investment to hold on to market share.

A final risk to consider is that 2 of the larger products that ADM produces are ethanol and high fructose corn syrup. Changes to the ethanol requirements for gasoline could have a material impact on results going forward. There is a possibility of ethanol blending requirements increasing or decreasing in the future. Either way, it is out of the company's hands. Additionally, the pushback on high fructose corn syrup is one of the reasons that the company has been investing in its recent acquisitions. Just like many consumer staples companies, ADM will benefit from shifting towards more natural ingredients to suit today's consumers.

ADM has a conservative payout ratio around 50% of earnings, and its long term debt is reasonable. Dividend growth was slow this last year, which is fine considering the depressed earnings the company was dealing with. Capital expenditures have been stable, which allow the company to generate close to $1B in free cash flow pretty consistently. All in all, the financial picture looks pretty healthy.

ADM looks to be trading right around fair value today. Its dividend yield at ~3% is at or above its long term average, and the P/E ratio is not a reliable indicator due to depressed earnings. However, looking at the graph above, one can see that the stock will be trading right around the company's long term average once earnings recover later in the year.

An investment today would yield ~9% annualized on a return to the company's long-term valuation based on analyst estimates. I see ADM as a great operator in a tough business, which will continue to reward shareholders over the long-term. Long-term tailwinds from population growth and expansion into new global markets will likely drive strong results despite the headwinds discussed in the article, and today's prices represent a good entry point for the stock.

