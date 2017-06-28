Apple's Price Chart Is Entering Into Ugly Territory

Apple's (AAPL) price chart is starting to look worrisome. We were expecting the stock price to pull back. But, given the momentum, it would not surprise us if price action were to take us to $137.50 in the immediate next couple of weeks.

Keep in mind we had alerted our premium research subscribers following the announcement of earnings that near-term risk/reward favored shorts rather than longs.

That being the case, we’re not saying it’s time to sell Apple shares if you’re a long-term holder, as some of the downside has been priced into shares.

However, it’s worth noting that a more opportunistic buying opportunity will likely materialize in the months or weeks ahead.

Reviewing the price chart

Source: TC2000

Apple is breaking below the bottom channel for the second time, and over a rather short time interval of a week. With this re-test happening so soon, and with broad market valuations compressing, the downtrend is likely to continue.

Of course, we’re not suggesting long-only investors to short Apple, but should rather accumulate shares at a lower price level. We think near-term support is at $140, and momentum may take shares to $130.

We believe the fundamentals suggest fair value is $137.21, as we’re witnessing mean value reversion right now. Therefore, we aren’t surprised by the near-term volatility, as equity valuations across the entire sector were stretched to begin with.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

We generally believe the $130 range offers an attractive re-entry for longs. We believe that if investors are patient and choose a more opportune re-entry, returns are better optimized, as we believe Apple is worth $170 (maybe more) in 2018 when valuing Apple at 17.13x FY’18 Dil. EPS of $9.96 (refer to financial model above).

If shares are bought at a cost basis of $135 and sold at $170 by the end of next year, investors stand to realize a 25% return over that respective time frame. That being the case, it’s worth noting that it may take a couple of weeks for the dust to settle, as investors may panic, and the share price may catapult lower than our initial expectations.

Source: BofAML

It’s worth noting that investment/asset managers overwhelmingly view the Nasdaq as the most overcrowded trade currently. Keep in mind, Apple has the highest weighting on the Nasdaq, and it’s why we’re wary of recent price action, as the market hasn’t even fully corrected yet.

As such, we view market correction risk as being worse than initially expected. We have yet to experience the 10%+ biennial correction, and yet Apple is already 8.24% below its 52-week high versus Nasdaq at 2.9% below its 52-week high. Apple is exhibiting more volatility relative to the market.

Optimism/euphoria is usually short-lived.

Final thoughts

There’s really no shame in waiting on the sidelines. While some can justify a long-term position from a much lower cost basis, we imagine that there are those who cannot. Finding a better entry makes much more sense here, as Apple is likely to trade below our initial price forecast.

We have a hold/neutral rating on the stock, and continue to reiterate our $137.21 price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.