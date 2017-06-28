AGNC: Time To Sell?

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT. AGNC had a tough Q4 2016, but CEO Gary Kain et al far outperformed many of the other mREITs in the industry. In Q1 2017, the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note fell -5 bps. One would normally expect this to be a positive for AGNC's book value; but AGNC managed to lose -$0.19/common share in book value in Q1 regardless. At least part of the reason for this was a widening of the Agency spreads by Q1E. Many believe the widening was brought on by the Fed's then recent talk of beginning to shrink its balance sheet by 2017E. Then from March 31, 2017 - June 26, 2017 the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note fell from 2.39% to 2.14% (-25 bps). It appeared that AGNC would be able to log a good book value gain for Q2 2017.

Early on June 27, 2017 ECB President Draghi spoke. He said the ECB would cut back its bond purchases beginning in September from €60B/month to €40B/month. Draghi also said that the ECB could adjust it monetary tools, which are currently at sub-zero rates. His tenor was very hawkish. The ECB had only specified it would do QE until 2017E. This is leading some to speculate that another cut may be coming in November 2017. That way the ECB could end its QE program at 2017E.

After Draghi's speech, the euro surged past 1.13. Bond yields for both European and US bonds rose dramatically. Specifically the 10 year US Treasury Note yield rose from 2.14% to 2.21% on June 27, 2017. At the time of this writing on June 28, 2017, the yield has already risen to 2.23% (or +9 bps in more than a couple of days ago). This was likely helped along by Janet Yellen's hawkish comments later on June 27, 2017 in London. The above appears to be the start of a significant reversal in strategy by the ECB and in yields on US Treasuries.

The low EU bond rates had been dragging/keeping their counterpart US bond rates down. Without as much downward pull from EU bonds, US bond yields are likely to keep rising for a while. This should lead to book value losses for US Agency RMBS mREIT investments. These will lose book value more quickly if yields rise quickly. Investors may want to cut back on some Agency mREIT investments; or they may wish to sell out of them entirely at least for the near term. Quick rises in US Treasury yields translate into lower values for RMBS. Rapid rises also tend to lead to wider basis spreads, which usually means even greater losses in book value.

It is appropriate to try to evaluate AGNC as a near term investment given the above situation. AGNC closed at $21.70/share on June 27, 2017 (down -$0.58/share on the day). On June 14, 2017, AGNC announced the May 31, 2017 net book value of $21.04/common share and the net tangible book value of $19.48/common share. On that day the 10 year US Treasury Note yield was 2.20%. As of this writing on June 28, 2017 the yield is 2.23% (+3 bps). Hence it seems unlikely that the net book value has changed much in the interim.

The table and charts below depict AGNC's portfolio as of March 31, 2017.

The most prominent MBS appears to be the 30 year 3.5% coupon Agency MBS, which amounts to 32% of the 30 year portfolio and $13.947B (23.44%) of the $59.5B overall portfolio. I will use the 3 month chart of the 30 year FNMA 3.5% coupon MBS as a proxy for evaluating the current value (see below).

This shows the data from June 26, 2017. However, it does not show the data from June 27-28, 2017 which are likely to be the data that we are most interested in. It does show that the close on March 30, 2017 was 102.33. The close on June 26, 2017 was 103.02. The May 31, 2017 close was 103.14. The June 26, 2017 close was slightly below that. That means AGNC has likely lost net book value from May 31, 2017 - June 26, 2017. IT has almost certainly lost even more since June 26, 2017. June 27, 2017 had to be a very bad day. We will have to wait to see what happens in the rest of Q2 2017 and as the year goes on. However, there is much to worry about. Once the tide has changed, it is likely to continue in the same direction for some time (continue recording book value losses).

The first cause of the changing of the tide was Draghi telling of lowered easing coming. Then Yellen talked of asset bubbles. Then BOE's Carney essentially reiterated Yellen's comments perhaps a bit more harshly. The trend of the last couple of days is clearly less easing and more tightening from the various central banks' heads. This will likely push the bond yields up of the involved countries. In addition the US Congress still has to pass a bill that will raise the US Debt Ceiling, which is currently at $20.1T. The US Debt Clock says the debt is currently at $19.96T; and the US Debt keeps inching closer to the ceiling. If the US Congress allows the US to get to "boing" or too close to "boing", that by itself will bring out the shorters (bond vigilantes), etc. US bond yields might rise considerably. The above items should negatively impact the book value of bonds in general and of Agency RMBS in particular. This means AGNC, which is an exclusive Agency RMBS investor, will almost certainly be hurt in the near term. With the above things in mind, investors may want to temporarily at least change their investment strategy with regard to AGNC.

The one year chart of AGNC provides some technical direction for this trade/investment.

The above looks like a decent uptrend. However, the stock is down today for the second day in a row at the time of this writing. Admittedly BOE head Carney's speech today, June 28, 2017, was hawkish. However, we have yet to see any bond vigilante action due to the Debt Ceiling. That may be coming soon. The US Debt may reach $20T by August 2017. That may be the signal that the bond vigilantes are waiting for. US citizens will only believe Trump so long. The Debt Ceiling may be a point at which they demand positive Congressional action. With the above things in mind it is appropriate to take another look at the 10 year US Treasury Note yield chart (see below).

There is overhead resistance at 2.41% and at 2.60%-2.63%. It seems likely that the US 10 year Treasury Note yield will make its way up to one of these levels as a consequence of the hawkishness of the central banks (ECB, US Fed, and the BOE). What happens with the US Debt Ceiling could allow it to fall backward; or it could push the yield up significantly above the 2.63% level. With these negative factors in play for AGNC in the near term, I am inclined to SELL out of it until this situation resolves itself. Remember the dividend is now a monthly one. Investors can get out without harming their income structure too much. Then they can get back in after the Debt Ceiling issue has been resolved. They could save themselves from a 20% or more loss this way. They will likely only be giving up about 2-3 months of the annual dividend ($0.36-$0.54) to ensure their safety from such a fall. Since the stock price could easily fall $2-$4 from here during this process, this seems like a reasonable strategy. Of course, investors can always trust that everything will be okay in the end. It is really up to each individual investor. I still like Gary Kain. I still like AGNC. I just don't like what I am reading in the tea leaves about bond yields in the short term. For me AGNC is a SELL until the Debt Ceiling issue is resolved. Don't forget the hawkishness of the Fed and the other central banks.

