Microsoft: Behind The 'Petya' Headlines Is A Solid Company

Microsoft (MSFT) has been making headlines - for all the wrong reasons.

The story driving the headlines is the cyberattack perpetrated by a new variant of the 'Petya' ransomware which has spread through seemingly harmless e-mail documents and has hit government agencies and multinational companies' operations in France, India, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, the UK, Ukraine and the U.S., among other places.

Among the companies affected are Danish oil and shipping firm A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) (OTCPK:AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY), Russian oil company Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), British advertiser WPP (OTCPK:WPPGF) (WPPGY), and American firms such as drug maker Merck (MRK) and confectioner Mondelez (MDLZ). Though the source of the attack is speculated to be in Ukraine, this is still unconfirmed at this time.

How does this tie in with Microsoft? The 'Petya' ransomware targets a vulnerability in Microsoft's Windows OS System called 'Eternal Blue' - the same vulnerability exploited by the WannaCry ransomware which attacked global servers earlier this year. Provided that computers with Windows OS are fully up-to-date, there should be no issues, though the scale of the damage already wrought is immense - approximately 2,000 users have been affected thus far.

While the stock price for Microsoft has not been affected by this latest cyberattack, the company could likely do without such headlines. For prospective investors, however, all the noise this story has caused obscures the fact that Microsoft is a solid company which is worthy of a place in a long-term portfolio - making it a rarity within the tech sector.

Microsoft's durability comes down to its software - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Explorer - and the utility that this has for its users. Computer users, whether for personal or professional reasons, are always going to have to create documents or spreadsheets, to say nothing of surfing the Web. So long as this remains the case, Microsoft will have a customer base from which to derive profits - which their revenue and net income figures can confirm.

Year

Revenue ($)

Net Income ($)

2012

73.72 billion

16.98 billion

2013

77.85 billion

21.86 billion

2014 86.83 billion

22.07 billion

2015 93.58 billion

12.19 billion

2016

85.32 billion

16.80 billion

This profitability accounts for Microsoft's strong financial position - the company holds $113.24 billion worth of cash on hand, and has total assets worth $193.47 billion against total debt of $53.46 billion. This accounts for Microsoft's strong credit rating - Standard and Poor's have bestowed an AAA rating to Microsoft, while Moody's (MCO) have bestowed an Aaa rating to the company.

These facts would make Microsoft an ideal candidate for investment, then, wouldn't it? The answer is, yes, but not right now.

The ransomware issue is a short-term problem which causes headlines now but which can be resolved and should have no long-term impact on Microsoft. The real problem with Microsoft right now is the valuation - the company is currently trading just under the $70 mark with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a forward P/E ratio of 20.84, and offers a dividend yield of 2.25% with a payout ratio of 65.40%. The P/E ratio is higher than Microsoft's five-year average P/E ratio of 20.5, and the dividend yield is lower than Microsoft's five-year average yield of 2.64%, which suggests that Microsoft is overvalued at this time. Is that the case?

Earnings per share for the past twelve months was $2.27, and EPS growth for the next five years is estimated to be 9.35% annually, leveling off to 5% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for Microsoft to be $47.71. The stock is overvalued by 45% at this time. In short, spend some time updating your computer to protect yourself from ransomware, but you'd be best waiting for a pullback before spending any cash on Microsoft stock at this time - Microsoft is a hold, not a buy at the moment.

