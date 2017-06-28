Wal-Mart: Current Shareholders Will Not Make An Adequate Return At This Price

Wal-Mart is trying to change its business model, but it is too little to late.

Investment Thesis

The value investor in me thought that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) should provide investors with an adequate margin of safety. Particularly since it's facing serious online competition and it's a capital intensive brick and mortar retailer. I suspected that investors would be running away from this stock. My findings, which are detailed in this article, show that I was very much wrong on my initial appraisal. In spite of its nearly negligible growth over the past 3 years its share price trades at multiples which provide investors with a minimal to no safety net.

What follows are recent business highlights, then financials, followed by valuation work and finishing with investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

Wal-Mart's 2018 Q1 took the market slightly by surprise. It delivered revenue growth of 1.4% and 2% on its EPS line. Also, it successfully delivered an increase in e-commerce sales growth at Wal-Mart U.S. of 63%. Some benefit come from the company's acquisitions, but the majority of the growth was in fact organic through Walmart.com.

Furthermore, on a two-year stacked basis, comp traffic is up 3 percent. However, this has been somewhat driven by a lower average ticket and an increase in promotional activity or as the company refers to it, price investment. Nevertheless, this strategy appears to be largely working as Wal-Mart saw its operating income on constant currency increase by 1.3% YoY.

Management also deserves credit for maintaining strong control over its inventory management. It managed to drive comp revenue growth while bringing comp store inventory down by 7%. When many skeptic analyst, myself included, thought that this behemoth had few levers left to pull, it freed up a further $66 million of cash from its inventory. This is on the back of having freed up $264 million in the previous year. To put these cash sources in proper context, one should note that in 2015 FY inventory used up $1.2 billion in cash, with a further $700 million in 2016 FY. So management's efforts are certainly being rewarded.

Capital Allocation

Wal-Mart returned to shareholders $3.7 billion through dividends and share repurchases, which if it's annualized - without any further increase - would equate to a 6.7% yield, which is not particularly enticing to most shareholders.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations

Part of the problem with Wal-mart is that it's too capex heavy. Whichever way we cut it the company needs to reinvest in its store, constantly. This quarter it remodeled 80 more stores.

Its FCF margin is below 5% (highlighted pink) which as far as large caps go, is quite slim. This lack of excess free cash flow, with little growth revenue growth is the reason why its dividend of $2.04 per share is so small. This company's economics do not allow Wal-Mart to support a larger dividend.

Valuation Compared to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations

Wal-Mart currently has a P/S ratio of 0.5x, which is the same as it has had in the past 5 years on average. This shows there is little pessimism being priced in to Wal-Mart and its investor is as confident on its success as it has been in the recent past.

On the other hand, on a P/cash flow multiple it trades for a lower multiple than its 5 year average. Which, at first, implies there is an investment potential. However, the P/cash flow is not only higher than its peer group. If one steps back and looks at the P/cash flow of its peer group over the past 5 years average of 15.8x and compares this with what investors are currently willing to pay for this peer group of 7.1x it shows just how pessimistic investors are over these retailers: they are willing to pay less than half the 5-year average. Nevertheless, this lack of hope in retailers is not being reflected in Wal-Mart's share price as investors remain bullish on its prospects.

DCF Analysis

A rough DCF calculation on Wal-Mart with growth which simply keeps up with inflation of 2% and then discounted back at 10% brings my DCF calculation to roughly $225 billion, which is roughly what it trades for currently. However, I am skeptical that Wal-Mart can even achieve this level of terminal growth. Since its five year CAGR is 1.68%, for Wal-Mart to keep up with inflation over the long run (terminally) would actually mean it would be growing more than it currently has been. Which is nonsensical. Which ever way I analyze this company I find it difficult to find upside potential in the stock price.

Investment Risks

The number one risk facing Wal-Mart is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon has attempted to deliver low prices and convenience and customer satisfaction wherever possible and it has made values part of its strategic goals. Amazon has chosen an economic model which delights equity markets and opted for growth rather than profitability. I have articulated my thoughts on why believe Amazon is uninvestable here. Nevertheless, profitability aside, Amazon shows little signs of slowing down as its revenue growth speaks for itself and its business model continuously takes away market share from all competitors, including Wal-Mart.

Another risk factor facing Wal-Mart is its lengthy delivery of products. While the company has attempted to optimise its delivery platform with speedy delivery, this author believes it's too little too late. The delivery from Wal-Mart is slightly more expensive than from Amazon, particularly if one is already an Amazon Prime member. Additionally, while it's great that 90% of U.S.'s population is within 10 miles of a store, who really wants the inconvenience of going to pick up items purchased online? It's simply too cumbersome. Furthermore, while free 2-day shipping might work well in some instances, having to spend $35 for a basket of shopping might put some brakes to customers using this service.

Conclusion

Before doing my research I had suspected that Wal-Mart would trade at a bargain, since it operates in a sector which facing strong headwinds. However, my research actually found that Wal-Mart's current shareholders remain bullish on its prospects and that it's potentially overvalued. It is certainly difficult to forecast how the next 3-5 years will play out but with minimal margin of safety it is not an investment which I found to have an adequate return potential.

