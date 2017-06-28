Monsanto's (MON) CEO Hugh Grant on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 28, 2017, 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Laura Meyer - IR

Hugh Grant - Chairman & CEO

Brett Begemann - President & COO

Pierre Courduroux - SVP & CFO

Robb Fraley - EVP & CTO

Analysts

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Chris Parkinson - Credit Suisse

Don Carson - Susquehanna

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Steve Byrne - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan

John Roberts - UBS

Frank Mitsch - Wells Fargo

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Laura Meyer

Thank you, Brenda, and good morning to everyone. I’m joined this morning by Hugh Grant, our Chairman and CEO; Brett Begemann, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and by Pierre Courduroux, our CFO. Also joining me from the IR team is Ben Kampelman.

Our third quarter call marks a passage of a significant portion of the Northern Hemisphere ag season and today we'll provide a summary of our third quarter results as well as the outlook for the balance of this year. This call is being webcast and you can access the webcast, supporting slides and the replay at Monsanto.com.

We have provided you today with EPS and other measures on both a GAAP and ongoing business basis. Where we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, we reconcile to the nearest GAAP measure in the slides and in the press release, both of which are on our website.

This call will include statements concerning future events and financial results. Because these statements are based on assumptions and factors that involve risk and uncertainty, the company's actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. A description of the factors that may cause such a variance is included in our most recent 10-Q and in today's press release. The forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this call, and the company disclaims any obligation to update them or the factors that may affect actual results.

Before handing it over to Hugh to share our strategic outlook, let me share our third quarter results as shown on Slide 4. As outlined in our reconciliations and in line with our expectations, we delivered as-reported earnings per share of $1.90 and ongoing earnings per share of $1.93 as compared to last year's as-reported earnings per share of $1.63 and ongoing earnings per share of $2.17.

From a free cash flow perspective, we had a use of cash of $158 million for the first three quarters as compared to a use of cash of $251 million in the prior year. Hugh?

Hugh Grant

Thank you, Laura and good morning to those of you on the phone. Thanks very much for joining us today.

I'm pleased to share that we've returned another solid quarter for fiscal year 2017 and in doing so, have an even clear line of sight on our two priorities for the year namely, delivering on our operational plan and key business milestones and moving to closure on the Bayer merger agreement.

So, let's begin with the Bayer passed the completion on Slight Six. Bayer continues to lead the filing process with support from Monsanto and continues to target closing by the end of the year. The filing in the European Union is expected to be submitted in the next few days and the response to the second request issued by the US Department of Justice was recently completed.

Once the EU filing is in, all key initial submissions will have been made. In addition, we've already received clearance from several regulators including South Africa for which Bayer agreed to provide remedies. The clearness progress has been steady and consistent and we remain encouraged by the advancement of other proposed combinations as that industry undergoes a healthy transformation to better serve the world's farmers.

And while other deals have their merits, we believe this merger is uniquely beneficial as shown on Slide 7. It has the capacity to benefit growers by accelerating innovation, by delivering integrated solution tools and by expanding offerings to new crops and geographies a time when they're most needed.

One other benefit it delivers is complementary R&D expertise to enhance discovery efforts leading to increasingly meaningful benefits for growers around the world, and global agriculture meets together to solve the conundrum of growing more with less inputs.

We know that there are ways to grow food better, smarter and more efficiently. Collectively, we've created and delivered many of the building blocks necessary to meet future needs, but there is still much more to do.

Despite near-term supply, the demand for corn and soybeans continues to grow as shown on Slide 8. The rigors of climate change and competition for resources will only serve to intensify this need.

We're well positioned to develop this next generation of solutions as shown on Slide 9 with the broadly licensed climate FieldView platform and our strong foundation of seed, trait, and chemistry solutions. The combination with Bayer should only serve to accelerate our ability to bring those to the growers who need them most and our open platform continues to expand and evolve.

I'm encouraged by the positive farmer experiences that we've been hearing and seeing for Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans, Bollgard 2 Xtend Flex cotton and Climate FieldView as they reach record levels of penetration. In fact, combined these new technologies are on more than 125 million acres in the U.S. in just two to three short years.

In addition, we recently received several regulatory approvals for our products. In April, we received the EPA approval of Nemastrike technology keeping this blockbuster product on track for commercial launch in fiscal year '18.

We also recently obtained the EPA approval for SmartStax Pro, our next generation of cotton rootworm control technology, which we expect to launch around the turn of the decade, pending receipt of certain import approvals and finally, this difficult soybean just received the import approval from China, clearing its final regulatory hurdle for full commercialization in 2018.

These factors also play into the high-quality performance that our business is delivering with gross profit up more than 12% through the first three quarters. Our innovation leadership is driving our growth and the completion of our third quarter bolsters our confidence and the outlook for the rest of the year.

To the end, our guidance range for fiscal year '17 is expected to be at the high end of the range for as-reported earnings per share and has confirmed that the high end of the range for ongoing earnings per share despite the continued tough ag market.

I'm very pleased with what our team has accomplished, maintaining its focus while balancing our two imperatives. The business remains on its growth trajectory and the progress and the combination continues at a steady clip.

So, with that, I'll pass it to Brett to provide the operational update, Brett?

Brett Begemann

Thanks Hugh and good morning to everyone on the line. Our focus on delivering the key business imperatives has powered us through the third quarter and achieving our 2017 key milestones will place our company on a path to deliver on our strong growth through the turn of the decade.

Specifically, the ramp of our latest technologies has been record-breaking with Roundup Ready Xtend, Intacta and Climate FieldView. Our costs have been coming down in both U.S. corn and soybeans and our pipeline continues to advance.

As we delve into the specifics, let's start with corn as shown on Slide 10. This quarter is all about the Northern Hemisphere. Let's begin with the U.S. where we're sold out of our DEKALB Disease Shield hybrids in their first year of introduction and we remain on track for genetic share gains.

This was offset by lower than anticipated planted acres and a modest decline in our germplasm price-mix. A key inclusion on those disease shield hybrids was our Acceleron B-300 SAT microbial product, which was first -- was the first launch from the BioAg joint venture with Novozymes.

Early-season reaction has been positive and we look forward to seeing how the rest of the season plays out. In Europe, acres planted to corn year-over-year ended up relatively flat and our team delivered modest germplasm price mix lift in local currency along with anticipated genetic share gains.

Overall, we're still expecting our full-year global corn germplasm price mix lift to be flat to up low single digits as a percent in local currency, primarily driven by the strong double-digit growth in the first half in Brazil and Argentina.

For soybeans, the momentum continues to be tremendous in our latest technologies as shown on Slide 11. With 50% growth in gross profit in Q3 alone, we now expect to deliver approximately 30% growth in our soybean gross profit as well as strong margin improvement for the full year.

Let's start with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans in the U.S. as shown on Slide 12, where our ramp year for the trait has been outstanding. There are about 20 million acres planted across the country and we're hearing great feedback on the performance of the varieties and on the efficacy of the trait and herbicide system in managing tough to control weeds.

Based on information we have to date; the overwhelming majority of our customers are experiencing success with on-target application of Xtendimax with VaporGrip Technology and are following the label and good stewardship practices. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season unfolds.

In South America, the strong performance of Intacta Roundup Ready 2 PRO Technology once again underpins the record penetration we're delivering. For a fourth consecutive year, Intacta Roundup Ready 2 PRO is delivering a greater than 4 bushel per acre yield advantage based on 2017 field trials.

With this continued strong performance, growers have added another 15 million acres this year, increasing penetration to more than 50 million planted acres across South America as shown on Slide 13.

Our focus is now shifting to next season where we have established the price in Brazil commensurate with the performance and reflecting an increase in local currency, which included the removal of the transition rebate that expired in fiscal year 2017 as expected.

In cotton on Slide 14, the growing experience with Bollgard II XtendFlex varieties and the ability to use dicamba herbicides in season has now driven our trait penetration to more than 5 million acres in the U.S. This is well over our anticipated penetration of more than 4 million acres and is nice to see given the substantial growth in cotton acres this year.

In addition, we're increasingly confident in our delivery of the third straight year of genetic share gains in cotton and look to build upon this in the years ahead with Bollgard III XtendFlex cotton.

Moving to our other crops, we still expect modest but steady growth in vegetables for the full year. We also continue to strategically manage our product portfolio as planned with two additional deals struck recently, one in ag productivity and one in seeds and genomics and we expect to receive the benefit in our fourth quarter results.

Shifting to digital tools, our Climate FieldView platform continues to see major advancements in its strategic differentiators in the space with our partnerships, collaborations and strong adoption as shown on Slide 15.

In terms of partnerships, we have signed up three new platform partners; Ceres Imaging, TerrAvion and Agribotix that will deliver valuable high-resolution imagery to farmers. In addition, in May, Climate acquired Hydrobio, an agricultural software company with unique irrigation-focused data and analytics capabilities.

This not only reinforces our partner of choice reputation in the space, but also expands the suite of products we expect to be able to offer farmers in the years ahead and we would expect to even more announcements here before the end of the fiscal year as we continue to evaluate more than 25 potential technology partners.

In terms of adoption, we are ahead of where we expected to be for paid acres, registering more than 35 million, well above the original target of 25 million acres. We also just recently announced our official commercial launch in Brazil after completing trials on nearly 1 million acres as shown on Slide 16.

With continued significant progress and adoption and partnerships and increasing interest in licensing opportunities, Climate FieldView remains a very promising area on the horizon force. As our Ag Productivity segment, we are now seeing, excuse me, we are now seeing the anticipated glyphosate-based herbicide price improvement translating to the retail market.

This has resulted in year-over-year improvement in gross profit for the segment for the third quarter and we expect this improvement in pricing will extend into the fourth quarter, despite year-over-year headwinds we saw in the past.

We're also increasingly confident in glyphosate's reregistration in Europe as discussions have been progressing positively. In addition, Xtendimax with VaporGrip Technology continues to contribute to the bottom line as trait penetration for the Roundup Ready Xtend crop system drives demand for low volatility dicamba formulations.

Moving to pipeline products as Hugh mentioned, we recently received the highly anticipated news from the US EPA that NEMASTRIKE technology has been approved. This puts us on track for commercialization in 2018 and allowed us to place hundreds of groundbreaker trials across the U.S. this year as shown on Slide 17.

As we've done with numerous new technologies in the past, these trials will give growers first-hand experience with NEMASTRIKE technology and will inform our launch for 2018. With blockbuster value and strong interest from licensors and growers, we're excited to move the technology into their hands.

All in all, this was a solid quarter in line with our expectations and as we look confidently to close out 2017, we've shifted our focus to growers in-field experience with our latest technologies, managing returns in the Northern Hemisphere and to the selling season in South America.

With that, I'll hand it over to Pierre for his financial review.

Pierre Courduroux

Thanks Brett and good morning to everyone. In the third quarter, we delivered as-reported EBIT earnings per share of a $1.90 and ongoing earnings per share of $1.93 in line with our expecting. Let's look at the specifics.

Our soybeans gross profit grew by 50% driven primarily by three factors in the U.S., the reduced cost of goods for Roundup Ready Xtend, the increased acres planted to soybeans and the benefit from the sale of those traded varieties.

Similarly cotton gross profit improved by 31%, thanks to the increase in U.S. planted acres, greater Bollgard 2 Xtend Flex acreage and genetic share gains. Corn gross profit was down slightly, in line with expectation and mostly due to lower planted acres in the United States, coupled with the previously mentioned grower demand driven timing shift into Q2.

This was partially offset by lower cost of goods in the U.S. due to improved production volumes. Global corn price was essentially flat in a market where commodity prices continue to be challenging.

Finally, our crop season trades gross profit declined due to the absence of the benefit from the alfalfa license in the prior year. Ag productivity gross profit increased about 12% given the improvement in both pricing and volume for glyphosate-based herbicides and the continuation of Xtendimax, dicamba-based herbicide sales, coming through in the results.

Our SG&A and R&D expense increased about 8%, primarily resulting from increased incentive expenses driven by the growth in the business and from the increased investments in Climate.

However, we remain on track with our target of $500 million in savings by the end of the fiscal year 2018 as shown on Slide 18 across cost of goods and operating expenses as compared to our fiscal year 2015 base. These savings are helping to offset inflation rate increases globally.

Lastly, free cash flow fiscal year-to-date is a use of cash of $158 million versus the prior year use of cash of $251 million. This improvement reflects the increase in operating cash flows from the first three quarters as compared to the prior year. The increase in capital expenditure relates to the construction of the dicamba manufacturing facility in Luling, Louisiana.

Looking out for the end of the fiscal year as shown on Slide 19, we confidently expect our as-reported earnings per share to be at the high end of the range of $4.09 to $4.55 and again confirm our ongoing earnings per share at the high end of the range of $4.50 to $4.90.

Full free cash flow, we also still expect to be at the high end of the range of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion. As we look at the specific components of guidance, let's start with seeds and genomics gross profit, which is now expected to be up high single digit as a percentage for the year.

These reflects outstanding growth in both soybeans and cotton as well as modest growth in corn, partially offset by the absence of the benefit from the alfalfa license in Q3 of fiscal year '16.

In our other segment, Ag Productivity, gross profit is still expected to be in the range of $850 million to $950 million, as both glyphosate and dicamba deliver anticipated results. As part of our continued portfolio optimization efforts, I am pleased with the recent deals we signed and we expect to receive the benefit of roughly $70 million in non-core asset sales gains in the fourth quarter.

About half of these gains will benefit the Ag Productivity segments and half will benefit Seeds and Genomics. Both are expected to be recorded in other income and are considered in our guidance.

Despite the recent weakening of the Brazilian Real, we still anticipate a change in currency rates year-over-year to be relatively neutral to earnings. And finally, we still expect our SG&A and R&D expense to be up mid-single digits as a percent, due to increased commissions in South America, incentive increases and greater spend at Climate, consistent with the drivers in the year-to-date results.

In closing, we're delivering solid returns on innovation and in doing so with financial discipline as we return our business to growth this fiscal year. We have confidence that the outlook for the balance of the year is on sure footing and we look forward to updating you at the fourth quarter.

Thank you for your time today and we that, I will pass it to Laura for the questions.

Laura Meyer

Thanks Pierre. With that, we would now like to open the call for 20 minutes of questions. As we typically do, I'll ask that you please hold your questions to one per person so that we can take questions from as many people as possible.

Brenda, we're ready to take questions from the line.

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Just wondering this year Brazil in particular, had a big fly up in planted acreage similar in Argentina, but we've seen the local corn price in Brazil retreat a fair amount.

So, I am just wondering as you're thinking to the fourth quarter and I guess a little bit into fiscal '18 how are you thinking about where the acreage and your volume performance is going to be and you also had very strong price gains on seeds.

So, do you think you can sustain those if we go into lower acreage and poor corn economic environment down there?

Hugh Grant

Yes, no that's good, I think we're taking a conservative outlook, but Brett may have a just little bit of color.

Brett Begemann

Yeah good morning, Vincent. So, it was just exactly as you described as we look at Brazil, the local price for corn has depressed compared to last year so we obviously are taking that into consideration.

As we look at pricing, our genetic, we don't anticipate the same kind of improvement that we saw last year from a pricing standpoint and it will as we expect cut the acreage back a bit. So, we're planning for somewhat of a reduction in acres.

It's still too early to call from our -- from how we see it and what the acres will actually come back, but we do anticipate they will be down some. It's a bit stronger in Argentina as we look at the Argentina market with the demand for corn there and both domestically and from an export standpoint, but we don't see the same kind of pricing opportunity that we saw last year.

But we still feel really positive about the performance of our portfolio, the performance of our genetics and traits and our pricing will be fine going into next year and we still see growth occurring and in that part of the world.

Vincent Andrews

And it's probably fair to say Brett that we took -- we were careful in how we managed our infantry this year as well, how we sold out.

Brett Begemann

Yeah, we're in a great position in Brazil and Argentina. Last year as you mentioned Vince that the acres were up significantly and it's always a really good day when you find yourself with significant price increases in a sold-out position and that's where we found ourselves in Brazil this year.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you.

Brett Begemann

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Parkinson with Credit Suisse.

Chris Parkinson

Thank you. Just a derivative of that first question, can you just talk a little more about the Intacta ramp as we stand today including anything left to do in terms of older, new varieties within your portfolio, the ramps in our Latin America self-progress and timing of Intacta 2 etcetera, thank you.

Hugh Grant

Yes, so good position on varieties. In fact, in many ways, we're seeing it play out. We expand on that as well. Because of the early delays, we get a chance to call it in the chessboard. But Brett, final steps and then the migration to 2s.

Brett Begemann

Yeah, so as noted in our call today, soybeans has had a phenomenal year, both in North America with Xtend and as well as Intacta to your question Chris in South America.

Intacta continues to do extremely well and the big, big driver on Intacta has been and continues to be another year of delivered in four-bushel yield increase and that's where the real value is and so we're excited about hitting 50 million acres this year.

We continue to look to grow that into the total opportunity down there. We still expect somewhere around 75 million acres by 2019 on about 100-million-acre opportunity and we do continue to look at Argentina and building it out there, but again I remind you that in Argentina, insect pressure isn’t as severe as it is in Brazil.

So, Argentina has never been as big opportunity as Brazil has been, but we do continue to build it out for Northern Argentina and work with the government on the system and what really gets me excited about Intacta in South America is the work our R&D team has done to bring us the next generation of Intacta 2 and we're already starting to build the plans to make the big transition from Intacta 1 to Intacta 2.

And as I've said for a couple years, I don't think we'll ever fully penetrate with Intacta 1. We'll be making the transition to Intacta 2 bringing in new technology with new and better insect control into the marketplace, but we feel reasonably good about where we sit right now in South America with soybean.

Hugh Grant

We're chasing 75 million acres by 2019. Thank you.

Chris Parkinson

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Don Carson with Susquehanna Financial. Please go ahead with your question.

Don Carson

Yes, thank you. Question on just guidance, you've indicated that you're now looking for higher gross profit in both Seeds and Genomics and Ag Productivity versus your previous thinking.

If you haven't changed your overall guidance range and just in terms of the impact of Xtend we're seeing a lot of dicamba drama and some concerns over off target issues and I know there's been some removal of in crop use in Arkansas. So, what overall impact if any do you see that having on the Xtend rollout?

Hugh Grant

So, Don, thanks for the two questions. So, Pierre maybe a little bit on guidance and our stance in guidance this year.

Pierre Courduroux

Yeah so Don, so as you know, rhetorically Q4 has always been a smaller quarter and typically resulted in a loss and last year was somewhat unusual with the favorable impact of the sorghum JV deal that we had and better than anticipated final volumes in both corn and soybeans.

So, this year we're looking at a way more normalized volumes and the key thing there is we are also expecting half the amounts of deals that we had last year and this is one of the reason at this point in time since we've calibrated the benefits from deal around $70 million.

This is why despite the increase you see in our guidance on GP in both Ag Productivity and Seeds and Genomics, modest increases there. You see that the total EPS now changing dramatically because we have scaled down some of our assumptions as well on the deals.

So, all in all, pointing to the high end of our guidance, you're looking at a year where we're looking at the double-digit growth for the full fiscal year in terms of EPS in a really challenging environment. So that's the way we're thinking about it now.

Don Carson

Thanks Pierre and then your question on Xtend, Don we've talked for years about the decade of the bean and this is clearly the year, the year of the bean. So, we're delighted with the rollout of Xtend. It took a long time to get here, but if you look at beans and cotton just to put some context in this, we've won 25 million acres this year from a standing start.

So, our biggest launch and a time when growers are really looking for help with these resistant lead. So, Brett, against the backdrop of 25 million acres, how are you looking at it?

Brett Begemann

Yeah, so Don, you think about as Hugh pointed out, 25 million acres of combined corn and soybeans in the marketplace, that's a multiple fold larger launch than we've ever experienced with any technology and I think it speaks volumes to the farmer's need for additional tools and technology in the marketplace to control weeds.

What we've seen so far Don is the vast majority of farmers and applicators using our products are seeing great results both from a weed control and efficacy standpoint as well as the application itself and the product they input. So, we feel really good about what we're seeing.

I remind you to your point of the 33 out of 34 states have approved our Xtendimax with VaporGrip Technology, but Arkansas as you noted was one of them that never approved that product or was the only one that never approved that product.

As it stands today, as we look at inquiries across the entire country in the 34 states where we're approved, it appears that the Plant Board in Arkansas is getting a lot more inquiries than we're getting across the combined rest of the state or states that have approved Xtendimax with VaporGrip.

So, the key here is that it's the largest launch ever. The number of inquiries we're experiencing would be normal for any product, even products that have been established in the marketplace would experience a number of inquiries every year.

So, we feel really good about where we're at and we'll continue to work with every farmer that's purchased our technology and work with them to have a positive experience with. I couldn't be more excited about the performance we're seeing across all the states.

Don Carson

Thank you.

Hugh Grant

Thank you.

Our next question is coming from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank.

David Begleiter

Thank you. Good morning.

Hugh Grant

Good morning, David.

David Begleiter

Good morning. How do you look at our market share playing out this year in the U.S. in both corn and soybeans?

Hugh Grant

I guess I would say early days, but we're feeling -- we're feeling good in both crops. There is possibility of a little bump.

Brett Begemann

Yeah, I am always cautious to get ahead of ourselves because returns and everything is not completed yet, but I do feel good today telling you that the indicators would tell us will we expect genetic share gains in the U.S. in our core business and soybean business as well and the one I'm more confident in is cotton because it's so strong and we've seen it for three years in a row.

So, I would tell you that it's kind of the triple crown on share growth across the three different crops this year in the U.S.

David Begleiter

Thank you.

Hugh Grant

Thank you.

Our next question is coming from Steve Byrne with Bank of America.

Steve Byrne

Hi, you mentioned earlier about the potential pricing action you could take in Intacta. If I understand correctly, you've been constrained on being able to push price for Intacta the last three years limited by just the rate of inflation down there, but the Real is devalued by 50% in those three years.

So, given what you've described is the yield benefit and certainly cutting back on a number of applications, it got to be a meaningful value proposition to the grower. What kind of a price increase could we expect this fall on Intacta down in Brazil?

Brett Begemann

Yeah, thanks Steve and good morning. So, a couple things to keep in context and it's all consistent with the point you made in your question. Yes, we've been somewhat limited based on inflation in Brazil.

It's not very often when you're talking about inflation being your friend, but inflation has been our friend when it comes to pricing of Intacta. So, we haven't been holding our price flat in Brazil. We've actually been moving it up with inflation the past number of years. So, we have improved our position.

As noted there was a transition payment that was occurring from the old Roundup Ready formulation of trade to the new Roundup Ready 2 and Intacta and that expires and with that expiration, it feels a bit like a price increase to the farmer and a benefit to us because it just goes away.

So, it just extinguishes itself. So, we'll feel the benefit of that. So, we would expect going into this year that we'll see somewhere in the range of double-digit, but it still has to play out as we look at that transition payment expiring in the price move that we took, which was a positive uptick this year again on top of the previous years.

Steve Byrne

Thank you.

Hugh Grant

Thank you, Steve.

Our next question is coming from the line of Jeff Zekauskas with JP Morgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeff Zekauskas

Hi. Good morning.

Hugh Grant

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Zekauskas

Hi. Good morning. Corn replant acres have been relatively high this year. Can you talk about the magnitude of replants and whether that tightens up corn seed inventories at all industry wide?

And secondly, it looks like your operating expenses in Ag Productivity were really much, much higher year-over-year, maybe they were $89 million or $90 million higher over a base of $127 million. What happened to operating expenses in Ag Productivity?

Hugh Grant

Thanks for the two questions Jeff.

Jeff Zekauskas

Sure.

Hugh Grant

Brett, maybe take the second one, second on Ag Productivity.

Brett Begemann

Yeah, so looking at the replants, it was -- Mother Nature was not kind to farmers. They started to plant early with great conditions and there's pockets where it just -- it became really tough and to your point, there were farmers re-planning for their second and third time unfortunately this year.

Here's the context and reminder, every year there's replants and if you're one of the farmers that's affected in that area, it can be devastating and it's incredibly frustrating, but when you look at it across the entire marketplace, it's always a relatively small percentage in total.

We accrue for that to occur in the marketplace. Jeff, I would guess there's probably a slight chance it's going to -- more than a slight chance that it's going to be more than average, but it isn't going to be all that high.

So to your point will it change our position with inventories etcetera? No, we're well prepared for that. The change in corn planted acres from last year to this year was more significant than the impact of replant. So, we're well-balanced going into next year.

Hugh Grant

And that would be the same across the industry and it's the second real piece. Pierre, on expense you saw in Ag Productivity.

Pierre Courduroux

So, Jeff, I don't have the details in front of me, but as our total spend, our total spend is increasingly the health of our business and we're seeing growth on both segments and some of that translate into commission in South America, some of that translate into higher incentives.

So specifically, regarding Ag Productivity I don't have as I mentioned the detail in front of me, but these are the key driver at the company level, which definitely play a lot in Ag Productivity since the bases is lower.

And there's also the launch of the dicamba formulations in the market that may also have impacted that. So overall this is together with the trends of our spending the company, which is really associated with the growth of the business.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay. Thank you very much.

Hugh Grant

When you look at the yield on our forecast on what we expected, we're tracking with an expectation.

Pierre Courduroux

We're talking with an expectation, yes.

Jeff Zekauskas

Very good. Thank you.

Our next question is coming from the line of John Roberts with UBS.

John Roberts

Thank you. Is there any update you could give us on where you are in the divestment you were buyer and the divestment process to satisfy anticipated any trust issues?

Hugh Grant

Not of this kind John. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, I think we're making steady progress and the next piece of visibility will be the submission to the European Union, which we're working towards by the end of this -- end of this month.

And given that, if that occurs in that timeframe, then we anticipate we would still be working towards closure by the end of this year and beyond that we've not based at this time?

John Roberts

And is there anything to learn from the canceled Precision Planting deal that you had with Deere, anything to learn about any trust issues or anything you could help us with their to understand why that didn't happen?

Hugh Grant

No, it's completely -- it comes as the second part of your question, but it's completely separate from deal with Deere and we continue to look at that process. We're pursuing old cabinet of purchasers at the moment. So, no, there's absolutely no linkage with the transaction.

John Roberts

Thank you.

Hugh Grant

Thanks for your questions.

Our next question comes from the line of Frank Mitsch with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your questions.

Frank Mitsch

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

Hugh Grant

Good morning, Frank.

Frank Mitsch

I wanted to follow up on John's question in a little different fashion. You mentioned that you received a South African approval for the transaction subject to a remedy I guess on the herbicide and seed side.

Was that in line with what your expectations were in terms of what would be necessary or is that higher or lower? Can you give us an order of magnitude of what the sales of that remedy was roughly?

And I guess do you think that that's something that might carry through for our other jurisdictions as well?

Brett Begemann

Yeah, thanks for your question Frank and I really can't comment on that. I've learned over the years and you've been on many of these calls over the years.

Speculating on regulatory processes is never a good idea. So, I think the next major one as a said is Europe in the coming days. I think our progress has been steady and sure, but I think commenting on individual jurisdictions is I don't think that's something that we should be doing at this stage.

Laura Meyer

And Brenda, I think we're coming to the close on questions now as we indicated at the start. So, we'll pass it over to Hugh to make some closing remarks.

Hugh Grant

No thanks very much, Laura. Let me just begin by thanking you for your support and patience on the lane today. We've felt this year that it's been important to continue to update our owners and investors. So, we thank you for your support.

I wanted to -- I wanted to thank my team as well who've done an outstanding job on delivering on our operational plan and our deal milestones, while we continue to serve and support our customers, the growers around the world.

And as we as we look at the work through the summer, that's going to remain our priority as we close out this fiscal year. So, thanks and congratulations on a strong performance that my team and with that, we look forward to joining with you and talk with you again in October as we close out this year. Thank you very much.

