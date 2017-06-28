Hydro One: A Defensive Dividend Stock With Modest Growth

Investors who seek a stable and predictable dividend income should not ignore Hydro One (OTC:OTC:HRNNF) (TSX:H). The company’s revenue source is predictable as ninety-nine percent of its revenue comes from regulated electricity transmission and distribution. With predictable cash flow and revenue, the stock is a perfect defensive dividend stock. However, with a modest 5% rate base increase, its dividend growth is expected to be modest.

Business overview

Hydro One was the biggest IPO in the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2015 when the cash-thirsty government of Ontario decided to sell some of its shares to the public market. Over the past 2 years, the government sold half of its shares but remains the company's largest shareholder. As of May 2017, the government had nearly 50% of the total shares of Hydro One.

The company’s revenue in 2016 was around C$6.5 billion. Its 2016 regulated EBIT was about C$1.3 billion with roughly 62% belonging to its Transmission segment and 38% to its Distribution segment. Its transmission segment serves 98% of population in Ontario while its distribution segment serves 25% of end customers in Ontario.

Source: Q4 2016 Fact Sheet

Predictable and steady Cash Flow

Ninety-nine percent of Hydro One’s revenue comes from regulated utility. The company is basically a monopoly in Ontario with virtually no other competitors. Ontario Energy Board (OEB) regulated its business by setting an allowed return on equity (ROE). This year, the allowed ROE is 8.78% with 40%/60% deemed equity/debt capital structure. Hydro One is able to improve its profit by other means, such as a cost-saving approach - but not through a change in the rate, unless approved by OEB.

Since Hydro One is not in the power generation business, and it charges fees for electricity transmission and distribution, the rise and fall of energy prices does not impact the company’s cash flow generation. With a steady growing population in Ontario, and the demand for manufacturing production increases due to Ontario’s economic recovery, the demand for electricity is expected to continue increasing. This will result in a predictable and steadily increasing cash flow.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

Hydro One earned C$02.8 per share in this past quarter. This number was lower than C$0.35 of the same quarter last year mainly due to a milder weather which resulted in a lower demand of electricity. As the table shows, the average monthly Ontario 60-minute peak demand had dropped from 20,555 MW to 19,795 MW, and the electricity distributed dropped from 7,045 GWh to 6,967 GWh.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Results

Another key factor not shown in the table, but one that negatively impacted the revenue, was the reduction in the 2017 allowed ROE. The allowed ROE was lowered to 8.78% from 9.19% in 2017. It remains to be seen if the ROE will be reduced further in the upcoming years. For Hydro One’s transmission segment, the allowed ROE will remain the same in 2018 and won’t be changed until early 2019. By that time, a new incentive based rate model will become effective - one in which the allowed ROE will be reset annually by a formula linked to long-term government bond yields and utility bond spreads. How it will impact Hydro One’s EPS remains to be seen.

Growth Initiatives

Hydro One had total assets of C$25.4 billion, with about C$10 billion in long-term debt, as of March 31, 2017. Its long-term debt to asset ratio is slightly less than 40%. I believe this healthy balance sheet will support the company’s future capital expenditure as it plans to renew and modernize its ageing grid. The chart below shows the company’s planned expenditure per year from 2017 to 2021. The company is planning to spend close to C$10 billion in total through 2021. With these upgrades, it will provide a much more reliable and stable electricity grid in Ontario. A selective list of projects are listed in the table immediately follows the chart.

Source: Post-Q1 2017 Presentation

Source: Post-Q1 2017 Presentation

The C$10 billion of capital investment will drive the growth of Hydro One’s rate base as shown in the chart below. Currently, the company projects a rate base growth of about 5% compounded annual growth rate through 2021. This estimate below is subject to the Ontario Energy Board's (OEB) approval.

Source: Post-Q1 2017 Presentation

Another area of revenue growth comes from renewable energy transmission. Although Hydro One is not involved in power generation, as more and more renewable power generating facilities such as solar and wind gradually emerges, there is a demand to connect these renewable power facilities to the electricity grid. This will also add growth to Hydro One’s revenue.

Telecom Business

Hydro One is not only an electricity transmission and distribution company, it also has fiber optic network that generates stable revenue and cash flow. Currently, the company has about 6,400 KM of fiber optic lines, with 1,900 customer site connections, and 30 data centers connected. In 2016, the company generated over C$85 million revenue and more than C$24 million EBITDA from its fiber optic business. In this past quarter, the company announced to expand its fiber-optic network to connect to 13 additional locations in the upcoming months. Hydro One did not provide a guidance on the future growth of its telecom business. However, with the rapid growth of data communication, cloud-based backup centers establishing, it is expected that Hydro One’s telecom segment will continue to grow rapidly.

Source: Post-Q1 2017 Presentation

Dividend Growth Prospects

Hydro One paid a C$0.21 quarterly dividend in 2016. In this past quarter, the company announced to hike its quarterly dividend to C$0.22. This represents about 4.8% of dividend growth. With the current stock price, the yield is about 3.8%. Hydro One does not include guidance on its future dividend growth but given its plan and projected rate base growth, its dividend hike is expected to be modest, probably around 4~6% annually. Its targeted future payout ratio is about 70~80%. With its predictable and stable revenue and cashflow, a dividend cut is unlikely.

When compared with Fortis (NYSE:FTS), whose revenue is also over 90% in the regulated utilities, Hydro One’s yield is slightly better (3.8% vs Fortis’ 3.5%). However, Fortis’ guidance of a 6~8% annual dividend growth rate in the next few years appears to be slightly better than Hydro One. Given that the government of Ontario still controls nearly half of the shares, I suspect that Hydro One’s future growth initiatives (upgrading its network, or growth acquisitions) will continue to be focused in the province of Ontario. On the other hand, Fortis’ business segments operate in the United States, in five provinces of Canada, and in the Caribbean. They are not bound to one geographic area and will be able to take advantage of growth opportunities when it arises. Although both companies do qualify as defensive stocks, Fortis will likely have better growth potential in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Hydro One has a very stable and predictable business as demand for electricity will continue to growth proportionate to the province’s population growth. Even during an economic recession, consumers will have no other choice but to continue to consume electricity. Hence, a dividend cut is not likely to happen even during an economic downturn. With its plan to upgrade its aging infrastructure and apply a rate increase, its rate base is expected to increase modestly. This will drive its revenue growth and result in modest dividend hikes. These factors make Hydro One a good defensive stock choice. Investors who do not have a defensive stock in their portfolio may wish to consider adding Hydro One.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.