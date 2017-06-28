CBL Properties - Is The Risk Worth The Reward?

Reduced debt and sale of non-core properties makes me believe that management is on the right track.

Investment Thesis

Over my last couple of articles, I have focused on retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) (here) because I believe that there are a number of undervalued plays in the retail sector. With the "Amazon" (AMZN) and "Death of Retail" mentality fully-entrenched, the goal of this article is to do a comprehensive review of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) to see if they qualify as another undervalued retail REIT that is being unfairly beaten down by market overreaction.

In addition to an overview of CBL, I will look at some of the comparisons between them and DDR Corporation (DDR) because both companies have very similar game plans and risk exposure.

Background

CBL portfolio consists of more than 123 properties throughout the United States and their primary growth driver comes from what CBL refers to as regional malls that tend to be concentrated in the Midwest and East Coast regions of the United States.

Source: CBL Investor Presentation - May 2017

CBL shares a lot of similarities with DDR in that they are both undergoing major transformations that consist of reducing debt, unloading properties, and maximizing revenue generated by properties that are more resistant to e-commerce.

Benefiting From The Death of Retail

In order to understand CBL's strategy is important to know that they do not see the closure of Macy's (M), Sears (SHLD), and J.C. Penney (JCP) as threats to their portfolio. In fact, CBL has chosen to embrace the current retail situation by redeveloping properties formerly held by these companies into more sustainable ventures that generate a higher average return and reduce the risk associated with any single retailer. Here's a glimpse at some changes to CBL's portfolio since 2013:

Source: CBL Investor Presentation - May 2017

In order to pull this off, CBL has focused on redeveloping these properties to fit the business atmosphere that is naturally developed in the areas around these failed stores. An example of this strategy can be seen in the redevelopment of Brookfield Square, which is one mall that has undergone such redevelopment as CBL redeveloped a 22,000 ft.² Sears into a vibrant restaurant district.

Based on the moves made by CBL, I believe that management recognizes that the key to success is to create facilities that cannot be uprooted by e-commerce. With a heavy emphasis on retail that provides an experience (such as ranging from entertainment to dining), CBL's new properties are very appealing to the companies that face little risk to e-commerce.

Risk Factors

CBL's most significant risk is to large retailers like J.C. Penney, Sears, and Macy's. While CBL has experienced some success in redeveloping spaces by these retailers there is still significant exposure to the continued downfall that the market is expecting to see. Even if CBL finds the right retailers to fit these spaces, the cost of redevelopment is extremely significant for these types of properties. The following chart indicates the significance of this exposure:

Source: CBL Investor Presentation - May 2017

This chart is extremely interesting to me because CBL positions it as a positive event instead of the negative event that I believe it is. The reason why I view this is a greater negative is that I expect to see the accelerated demise of the stores on the left side of the chart (at least from Sears). I think that many of us would agree that Sears has a high potential to file for bankruptcy before the end of the decade. This means that the remaining 45 stores could close down all at once.

Although the closure of stores poses very little risk to CBL's revenue stream (for example, Sears doesn't even fall in the top 25 tenants given CBL's total revenue) it is the cost of renovation that concerns me the most. Here's an example of several properties that have been redeveloped and the costs that are associated with them. (Dollar figures are in thousands.)

Source: CBL 2016 Annual Report

The top two redevelopments on this list are indicative of the scenario mentioned above. If we used the same costs across all Sears and J.C. Penney properties we would see a significant increase in debt as CBL perform extensive renovations necessary to repurpose the properties and make them productive again. Below is an estimate of the debt CBL would incur to redevelop all J.C. Penney and Sears stores if these companies were to close their doors for good.

In the end, CBL may have to consider delaying redevelopment or even selling distressed properties at a significant markdown in order to preserve a reasonable balance sheet. While this scenario is extreme, I do believe that it is worth noting specifically because these two retailers are amongst some of the worst performers in the industry.

The second major risk to CBL's success is that approximately one-third of its properties are owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. These properties pose a number of potential issues including:

Managing General Partner (MGP) - when CBL is the MGP they may have certain fiduciary responsibilities to the other owners of these properties. In the event that they want to sell, finance, expand, etc. they may be required to obtain the approval or consent of their partners. When CBL is not an MGP it can be expected that they do not have "day-to-day operational control or control over certain major decisions, including leasing and the timing and amount of distributions, which could result in decisions by the managing entity that do not fully reflect our interests" (2016 Annual Report). If any partners declare bankruptcy this would delay any resolution by CBL because they would be obligated to obtain the consent of the bankruptcy court.

Strengths

CBL has managed to maintain strong occupancy and sales per square foot metrics over the last 15 years. This history is important to me because the first 'Death-of-Retail Crisis' occurred in the early 2000's followed by the devastating effects of the Great Recession.



Source: CBL Investor Presentation - May 2017

I especially like the continuously improving sales per square foot numbers because these are indicative of valuable locations that are less likely to be closed. Even when retailers struggle, they will always have locations that outperform and they will only close these locations if bankruptcy was the last card they are holding. This fits my qualification of having a reason to exist.

At the same time, CBL has undertaken efforts similar to DDR in that reducing debt has become a significant priority. Since the Great Recession, CBL has reduced the weighted average interest rate by over half a percent and reduced overall debt by more than $1.1 billion since 2009.

Source: CBL Investor Presentation - May 2017

Although CBL is still struggling, the reduction debt has allowed it to maintain investment grade rating for both the S&P and Moody's.

Source: CBL Properties - Credit Ratings

Improved credit metrics demonstrate that CBL's turnaround is in full effect and that management is being conscientious of future costs associated with redeveloping large retailers into community focused retail centers.

Dividend Outlook

I retrieve all of my dividend data from dividend.com. The following chart gives a breakdown of CBL's dividend metrics:

Source: Dividend.com

It is worth noting that although CBL did not increase its dividend last year it has offered hefty dividend increases from 2011 through 2015. I believe that the lack of dividend increase is so that they can maintain strong free cash-flow that will benefit them the most in the long run. The chart below shows some of the strong increases offered before and after the Great Recession.

Source: Dividend.com

With the exception of the Great Recession, CBL has always been very generous with their dividend increases. The benefit of owning CBL shares is that it offers a significantly higher dividend than DDR does. Even more importantly, CBL offers a safer dividend payout ratio than DDR's current payout ratio of 67.8%. The difference in the payout ratio is important because this leads me to believe that DDR won't be able to maintain strong increases it has offered over the last five years. With a higher payout ratio I would expect to see that CBL can maintain a more significant dividend then DDR can unless capital expenditures for redevelopment increase drastically in the future.

Conclusion

After having reviewed both CBL and DDR, I believe that both companies offer significant long-term capital appreciation along with meaningful dividend payouts while investors wait for this to happen. The biggest difference between CBL and DDR is, I believe, that CBL has greater short-term exposure to tenants that are being impacted by the 'Death of Retail' and therefore DDR is the better overall pick.

For investors that are searching for a high-risk and greater long-term potential CBL is a reasonable candidate for investment. While their history is strong and their dividend payout history is meaningful, investment in CBL should be considered highly speculative due to the fact that they have greater exposure to tenants who occupy facilities with larger square footage and who generate a meaningful amount of corporate revenue. Even more importantly, the cost to redevelop these at-risk properties is significantly greater than most of the properties held in DDR's portfolio.

If you are looking for REITs that are less speculative I would suggest reading one of my previous articles (HERE) that examine the following REITs:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

The five REITs included on this list have much stronger operations that are (in my opinion) significantly less risky than CBL and DDR.

