Chevron's Desperate Dividend Situation Has Worsened

Chevron’s (CVX) issues with free cash flow are nothing new. In fact, basically the entire oil & gas complex experienced similar troubles a couple of years ago as the bottom fell out of oil and other commodities. But company doesn’t make Chevron’s misery with respect to FCF any more bearable and it has continued to suffer straight through to today. That creates many problems but chief among them is with respect to the dividend. Chevron, like the other oil majors, relies heavily upon its ability to return cash to shareholders to make its stock interesting for buyers. The problem is that its FCF hasn’t been able to fund the dividend for a long time and the deficits that have been built up have very negative impacts going forward.

We’ll begin by taking a look at CVX’ dividend per share for the past decade to give us an idea of how it has fared as a dividend growth stock.

The payout has grown by just under 100% over this time frame and considering it is a full decade, that’s not all that great. To be fair, increases have been token at best in the past three years so Chevron hasn’t done as well as it would have liked on the growth front. But this is reality and Chevron certainly isn’t a dividend growth stock any longer. And given the evidence I’ll present below, it won’t be for many years to come.

Seen another way, this chart shows us the magnitude of each year’s move in the payout.

The raises were sizable to say the least in the years following the crisis, culminating in a mid-teens bump in 2012. That’s tremendous and even as late as 2014, CVX was busy giving shareholders pay increases that meant something. But the collapse of commodities in the summer of 2014 led to a very small increase for 2015 and 2016 as CVX is simply trying to keep its dividend increase streak alive more than anything else, it would seem. This chart really gives you an idea of how CVX’ dividend went from strong growth to bond equivalent in rapid order and that has impaired the value of the stock, and rightfully so.

Now we’ll take a look at CVX’ FCF against the cost of the dividend for the same time period in order to quantify just how desperate things have really gotten at this point. I use FCF against the cost of the dividend because dividend payments are real cash outlays. That means that any company must have cash on hand to pay a dividend and the only recurring source of cash over the long term is FCF. Companies can use cash on hand, issue debt, sell assets, etc. but eventually, FCF has to dominate the financing landscape when it comes to the dividend. To that end, here’s what CVX has produced and let’s just say that it isn’t pretty.

During the good times, CVX produced more than enough FCF to pay its dividend. In fact, from 2007 through 2012, CVX produced $52B in FCF against a dividend obligation of $34B. That surplus was used for various things, including buying back stock. That’s what robust FCF allows a company to do but unfortunately for CVX, those days are long gone.

Since 2012, CVX has produced a FCF deficit of $22B and has paid dividends of $31B+, creating a nearly $54B difference between the two. Those numbers are staggeringly huge and that $54B deficit has had to come from asset sales, cash on hand and debt. None of those is a sustainable source of cash and while last year’s FCF number was an improvement on 2015, it is hardly a win at -$5.3B. All told during this time period, CVX has spent $65B on dividends against just $30B in FCF. And keep in mind also that these numbers don’t include the billions upon billions of dollars that CVX has spent buying back stock – which it no longer does – so in aggregate, it is even worse.

The dividend, it would seem, is skating on very thin ice indeed but I’m afraid the problem is actually worse than it appears. Not only is CVX struggling to pay for, well, anything, but it is suffering at a time when its capex has fallen off a cliff. Capex directly reduces FCF and thus, when capex falls, it gooses FCF to the upside. Given that CVX hasn’t produced positive FCF since 2012 (!), the chart below is even more concerning.

We know O&G is the most capital-intensive business in the world and a healthy level of it is necessary to ensure competitiveness for the long term. The problem is that CVX has cut its capex in half since 2013 and has still been unable to break even on a FCF basis. In fact, it still isn’t even that close despite what amounts to a fire sale in capex. So not only is CVX blindly paying a dividend it cannot afford, but it is essentially mortgaging the future of the company to do so. This is a very bad situation indeed.

The bottom line on CVX’ dividend is that it can theoretically keep up this charade for as long as the capital markets will allow it to continue to borrow. How long that ends up being remains to be seen but if you own CVX for the dividend, just consider what you’re betting on. You’re betting that CVX is going to find roughly $15B in FCF annually that it currently doesn’t possess and even if it does that, it will only be running a small surplus to its dividend obligation. That’s the magnitude of the problem with CVX’ dividend and I have no idea why anyone thinks this company is going to be able to actually afford its dividend anytime soon, because there is a mountain of evidence that says it won’t. CVX used to be a top-tier dividend stock but it just isn’t anymore; it has far too many very severe problems and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

